Fulham vs Brentford Match Prediction FUL 71 % Chance of Winning BFC 29 % The Premier League will be providing the fans with an anticipated clash in the fifth match week, as Fulham goes against Brentford. This clash will be taking place on 21 September at 12:30 AM IST, and Fulham takes the home ground advantage, with the match being at Craven Cottage. The team has received a good start to the season, holding a win in four matches, which puts them 11th in the standings. A win over Brentford in the next match could help the team get to the top ten in the standings. On the other hand, Brentford stands just behind Fulham in the standings, having two losses in four games. They will also be eager to secure a win in the next game, which will help the team get to the top ten. In its previous match, Fulham secured a win over Leeds United by 1-0, which was a home game for the team. On the other hand, Brentford had drawn its previous home match against Chelsea 2-2. As both teams now eye their second win in the next game, only one of them will be able to succeed in the same.

Facts: The last time Fulham and Brentford faced each other at Craven Cottage, the home team came out victorious by 2-1.

Brentford last defeated Fulham in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season, as the team won the away game by 0-3.

Out of the last five victories secured by Fulham over Brentford, only one has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Craven Cottage, both Fulham and Brentford have defeated each other once, with one game ending in a draw.

Fulham vs Brentford Chances of Winning

Fulham and Brentford have shown equal dominance over each other across all competitions, but Fulham has been strong over the latter in the Premier League. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Fulham has secured wins in two games, and Brentford has also won two, with one game ending in a draw.

Considering Fulham's strong record over Brentford in the Premier League, combined with the home ground advantage, the team has a higher chance of winning the next game. Along with that, they have also been undefeated in the last two home games, winning one against Leeds United by 1-0 and drawing the other against Manchester United by 1-1.

On the other hand, Brentford will be eager to secure a win in this game, as they have also been equally strong over Fulham in the head-to-head encounters. But, their form in the away games raises concerns, as the team has lost both of their last two away games, losing to Sunderland by 2-1 and Nottingham Forest by 3-1.

Fulham vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Fulham and Brentford is anticipated by the fans, as Fulham heads to the game as the favourites to win. The team has been strong against Brentford in the Premier League matches, and they also hold the home ground advantage, which could help the team to secure its second win of the season. On the other hand, Brentford will be giving a competition to them, as they hold equal wins in the head-to-head encounters, which might help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Fulham, with the odds of 2.05, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Brentford, with the odds of 3.90.

Fulham has received a stagnant start to the new season, as the team holds a win and a loss in 4 matches, which puts them 11th in the standings. This season, they have scored 3 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.75, and the team has also made 24 shots, out of which 12 shots remained on target inside the box. The team has maintained its XG rate at 4.39, and they have also made 1708 passes in 4 matches. Fulham has also been at par with its defence, as the team has conceded 4 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1, and they have also made 22 interceptions with 12 blocks in 4 games.

The team has strong players in the forward line-up, such as Harry Wilson, with 50 passes and 5 tackles in 4 appearances, Rodrigo Muniz, with a goal and 27 passes, Alex Iwobi, with an assist and 148 passes, Raúl Jiménez, with 26 passes and 3 tackles, and Adama Traoré. To the midfield, the team has Sander Berge, with 160 passes and 6 tackles in 4 appearances, Sasa Lukic, with 125 passes and 11 tackles, Josh King, with 69 passes and 5 tackles, Ryan Sessegnon, with 74 passes and 8 tackles in 3 appearances, Emile Smith Rowe, with a goal and 54 passes, and Tom Cairney. In its defence, Fulham has Kenny Tete, with 13 tackles and 3 interceptions in 4 appearances, Joachim Andersen, with 10 tackles and 4 interceptions, Calvin Bassey, with 6 tackles and a block, Issa Diop, and Antonee Robinson, with an interception in 2 appearances. Bernd Leno will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, having a clean sheet and 13 saves in 4 appearances.

Fulham will be heading to the next game with this formidable line-up, which will play a crucial role in its win in the upcoming match against Brentford. However, the team's form remains a concern, as they have scored 3 and conceded 6 goals in their last five matches. This not only shows the inconsistency of its attacking side, but also the challenges that are being faced lately by its defensive side. Brentford will be eager to take advantage of such challenges being faced by Fulham and turn the tables to their favour. It is likely that Fulham will win the next game over Brentford without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brentford stands 12th in the Premier League rankings, with a win and two losses in 4 matches. Over their last five Premier League matches, the team has scored 6 and conceded 8 goals, which shows that both teams are not able to give consistent performances. This season, the team has scored 5 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.25, and they have also made 26 shots, out of which 13 shots remained on target inside the box. Out of two penalty chances, they have scored one, and their XG rate stands at 5.33 after 4 matches. In its defence, the team has conceded 7 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.75, and they also have 26 interceptions with 20 blocks in this season.

Their forward unit has Igor Thiago, with 2 goals and 52 passes in 4 appearances, Dango Ouattara, with a goal and 29 passes in 3 appearances, Keane Lewis-Potter, with 60 passes and 6 tackles in 4 appearances, and Gustavo Nunes. To the midfield, the team has Kevin Schade, with a goal and 49 passes in 4 appearances, Jordan Henderson, with an assist and 108 passes, Mathias Jensen, with 48 passes and 7 tackles in 3 appearances, Yehor Yarmoliuk, with 113 passes and 9 tackles in 4 appearances, Mikkel Damsgaard, with 50 passes and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, and Yunus Konak. On its defensive side, Brentford has Sepp van den Berg, with 3 tackles and 4 blocks in 4 appearances, Ethan Pinnock, with 2 interceptions and 2 blocks in one appearance, Nathan Collins, with 3 tackles and 5 interceptions in 4 appearances, Michael Kayode, with 8 tackles and 4 interceptions, and Benjamin Arthur. Caoimhín Kelleher will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, with a clean sheet and 7 saves in 4 appearances.

With the next match being the fifth of the season for both Fulham and Brentford, no player from either team is currently close to a suspension due to their yellow card count. However, it should be noted that Brentford has already received 8 yellow cards in 4 matches, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the next game against Fulham.

Final Prediction: Fulham to beat Brentford in Premier League match.

Fulham vs Brentford Head-to-head

Matches Played: 65

Fulham Wins: 24

Brentford Wins: 24

Matches are Drawn: 17

Fulham vs Brentford Betting Odds

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.05

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.90

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.42

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.