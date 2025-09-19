WHU (West Ham United) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction WHU 42 % Chance of Winning CPFC 58 % The Premier League is set for yet another thrilling encounter in the fifth match week, as West Ham United will be going against Crystal Palace. This ultimate clash will be taking place on 20 September at 7:30 PM IST, and West Ham United takes home ground advantage with the match taking place at London Stadium. The team has not been able to secure wins this season, as they stand at the 18th spot with three losses in 4 matches. Their next match against Crystal Palace would be another challenge for the team, and a win could help them enter the top fifteen. On the other hand, Crystal Palace has been performing well, as the team has not loss this season, putting them 9th in the standings. A win over West Ham United in the next game could help them reach closer to the top five. In its previous match, West Ham United suffered a loss against Tottenham Hotspur by 0-3, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Crystal Palace had a goalless draw against Sunderland, which was also a home game for them. As both teams eye their second win of the new season, the next game promises to be intense.

Facts: The last time West Ham United and Crystal Palace faced each other at London Stadium, the latter won the game by 0-2.

West Ham United last won a game against Crystal Palace during the Premier League 2024/25 edition, winning the away game by 0-2.

Over the last five victories secured by Crystal Palace over West Ham United, only one of them has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at London Stadium, the home team holds no wins, as Crystal Palace won two and three ended in a draw.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Chances of Winning

West Ham United has been strong against Crystal Palace in their clashes against each other. However, Crystal Palace holds an upper hand in the Premier League, as in the last five Premier League head-to-head matches, they have won three games and West Ham United has won one, with one match ending in a draw.

With Crystal Palace holding a strong record over West Ham United in the Premier League, along with their better form, the team has a higher chance of winning the next game against them. They have not lost any of the last two away games, winning against Aston Villa by 0-3 and drawing against Chelsea by 0-0.

On the other hand, West Ham United will be taking advantage of its better overall record against Crystal Palace, along with the home ground advantage, to turn the tables. But the team has lost both of its last two home games in the Premier League, losing to Tottenham Hotspur by 0-3 and Chelsea by 1-5.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League match will keep the fans on the edge of their seats, as Crystal Palace heads to the game against West Ham United as the favourites to win. The team has been strong against West Ham in the recent head-to-head encounters, and has also been undefeated in the Premier League lately, which could help them to secure yet another win. On the other hand, West Ham United also stands as a close contender in this game, as they have been strong against Crystal Palace across all competitions and also take the home ground advantage. Therefore, Crystal Palace, with the odds of 2.45, has a higher chance of winning the next game against West Ham United, with the odds of 3.00.

Crystal Palace had a great start to the season, as the team holds 9th place with a win and 3 draws in 4 matches, and the next game could help them to get consistent wins. This season, the team has scored 4 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 36 shots, out of which 11 shots have remained on target inside the box. Having scored a penalty, Crystal Palace also has an XG rate of 6.18 after 4 matches. Their defence unit is also strong, conceding just 1 goal, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.25; as the team holds 30 interceptions and 14 blocks in 4 matches.

Their forward unit has players such as Jean-Philippe Mateta, with a goal and 46 passes in 4 appearances, Eddie Nketiah, and Ismaïla Sarr, with 2 goals and 52 passes in 3 appearances. To the midfield, the team has Yéremy Pino, with 47 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, Daichi Kamada, with 65 passes and 4 tackles, Will Hughes, with 113 passes and 5 tackles in 4 appearances, Jefferson Lerma, with 44 passes and 2 tackles, Adam Wharton, with 97 passes and a tackle in 3 appearances, and Romain Esse, with 7 passes and 2 tackles in one appearance. Their defensive side has depth, with players such as Daniel Muñoz, with an assist and 9 tackles in 4 appearances, Tyrick Mitchell, with 16 tackles and 2 interceptions, Maxence Lacroix, with 7 tackles and 7 interceptions, Marc Guéhi, with a goal and 5 tackles, Chris Richards, with 8 tackles and 3 interceptions, Borna Sosa, and Chadi Riad. Dean Henderson will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, having 3 clean sheets and 6 saves in 4 appearances.

Crystal Palace has showcased strong performances, and the team has a formidable line-up ready for the next game against West Ham United, which could help them with another win. Even in its last five matches, the team has scored 5 and conceded just 2 goals, highlighting its overall dominance from both sides. Three of their last five Premier League matches have been a clean sheet, which will help the team to put more pressure on the attackers of West Ham United. It is now likely that Crystal Palace will win the next game over West Ham United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, West Ham United has not been able to perform well this season, as the team holds 18th spot in the rankings with 3 losses and a win in 4 matches. Their form remains a concern, as the team has scored 7 and conceded a massive total of 12 goals in its last five Premier League matches. This season, they have scored 4 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 40 shots, out of which 18 shots remained on target inside the box. Scoring a penalty, West Ham United also has its XG rate standing at 4.31 after 4 games. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 11 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 2.75; with the team having 22 interceptions and 12 blocks in 4 matches.

Their forward unit has players such as Crysencio Summerville, with an assist and 17 passes in 2 appearances, Jarrod Bowen, with a goal and 92 passes in 4 appearances, Callum Wilson, with a goal and 16 passes, and Niclas Füllkrug, with 46 passes and 3 tackles in 3 appearances. To the midfield, the team has Lucas Paquetá, with 2 goals and 187 passes in 4 appearances, Mateus Fernandes, with 44 passes and 5 tackles in 2 appearances, James Ward-Prowse, with 145 passes and 4 interceptions in 4 appearances, Tomás Soucek, with 90 passes and 4 tackles, Freddie Potts, with 30 passes and a tackle in one appearance, Andy Irving, with 16 passes and 3 tackles in 3 appearances, and El Hadji Malick Diouf, with 2 assists and 108 passes in 4 appearances. Their defensive side has players such as Kyle Walker-Peters, with 5 tackles in 3 appearances, Maximilian Kilman, with 4 tackles and 3 interceptions in 4 appearances, Konstantinos Mavropanos, with 3 interceptions and a block in 2 appearances, Jean-Clair Todibo, with 3 tackles and 3 interceptions, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with a tackle and an interception, and Ollie Scarles. Mads Hermansen will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, with a clean sheet and 9 saves in 4 appearances.

As the next match is only the fifth for both Crystal Palace and West Ham United, no player from either team is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League. But, Crystal Palace has received 10 yellow cards already in the Premier League till now, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the upcoming match against West Ham United.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-head

Matches Played: 52

West Ham United Wins: 21

Crystal Palace Wins: 13

Matches are Drawn: 18

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.00

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.45

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.38

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.