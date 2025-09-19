SRI (Sri Lanka) vs BANG (Bangladesh) Match Prediction SRI 60 % Chance of Winning BANG 40 % Sri Lanka will play Bangladesh in Super Four Match 1 (B1 vs B2) of the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The match date is 20 September 2025. The match starts at 5:30 PM Dhaka time. This match matters because both teams want to reach the final stage.

Facts: Sri Lanka's captain is Charith Asalanka.

Bangladesh's captain is Litton Das.

Pathum Nissanka is one of Sri Lanka’s key batters.

Wanindu Hasaranga is their leading all-rounder/spinner.

From Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman is a key fast bowler.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib is their emerging pace option.

The venue has a capacity of ~25,000.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh both qualified for the Super Four in Group B.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka enters as the slight favourite. They showed strong batting and spin attack in Group B. Bangladesh had moments of strength but struggled in big chases.

Sri Lanka win: 60%

Bangladesh win: 35%

Likelihood of tie / no result: 5%

Sri Lanka’s spin bowlers like Hasaranga and Theekshana may trouble Bangladesh’s batting order. Bangladesh must use Mustafizur and Taskin well and build partnerships to compete. Bangladesh will need early wickets and a stable batting middle order.

Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

This match will depend on how Bangladesh’s batting order faces Sri Lanka’s spinners. Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy must play long innings to keep Bangladesh alive. Sri Lanka needed a good start from Pathum Nissanka and finishing power from Charith Asalanka. Bettors in India will look closely at Wanindu Hasaranga’s bowling and Kusal Mendis’s runs. Most analysts see Sri Lanka as the slight favourite for this contest.

Head-to-Head T20I Record: Sri Lanka 12 – 8 Bangladesh

Head-to-Head Asia Cup Record: Sri Lanka 15 – 3 Bangladesh

Match Prediction Best Odds

Betting markets in India show clear trends for this Super Four clash. Odds favour Sri Lanka because of their strong spin attack and more reliable top order. Bangladesh still offer value as an underdog, especially if their pacers strike early. Bettors should check both team specials, as the match in Dubai could bring tight margins and many betting options.

Sri Lanka to win — best odds ~ 1.80-2.10 depending on bookmaker

Bangladesh to win — odds ~ 3.50-4.50

Top batter Sri Lanka — Pathum Nissanka to score 30+ runs

Top bowler Bangladesh — Mustafizur Rahman to take 2+ wickets

Total sixes over/under — likely over, given power hitters in both sides

These odds highlight that bookmakers expect Sri Lanka to control the game. Bangladesh backers can find higher payouts but also higher risk. For Indian bettors, the safe pick remains Sri Lanka, while the bold bet lies in Bangladesh’s bowling markets.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The toss may be very important. If Sri Lanka wins the toss, they may choose to bat first. The pitch could be slower later, making the chase harder. Bangladesh may prefer chasing if the dew comes. But in Dubai, the dew is less heavy than in some places. If the toss winner bats first and posts a big score, pressure will build on the other team. So toss could swing the match.

Weather Report

Dubai will be hot on match day, with evening temperatures around 30 to 32°C. Humidity is expected to stay moderate, and dew may appear in the second innings, which can affect bowlers. Forecasts show clear skies with no chance of rain, so play should continue without interruptions. A light breeze may give some help to fast bowlers in the first few overs, but overall, the weather will favour batting conditions.

Sri Lanka & Player List

Sri Lanka entered the Super Four with a balanced squad that mixes batting depth and strong spin options. The team relies on Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis at the top, while Charith Asalanka provides leadership. Their bowling attack is led by Hasaranga and Theekshana, who often control the middle overs. Below is the full list of players available for this match.

Player Role Charith Asalanka (c) Top order batter Pathum Nissanka Opener / Batter Kusal Mendis Middle order batter Kusal Perera Aggressive batter Nuwanidu Fernando Batter Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Kamil Mishara Batter / Wicketkeeper option Dasun Shanaka All-rounder / medium pace Wanindu Hasaranga Spinner / all-rounder Dunith Wellalage Spinner / lower order batter Chamika Karunaratne Fast bowler / lower order Maheesh Theekshana Spinner Dushmantha Chameera Fast bowler Binura Fernando Fast bowler Nuwan Thushara Fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana Fast bowler Janith Liyanage Batter

Sri Lanka’s squad shows good variety in both pace and spin, making them flexible for Dubai conditions. The bench also has strong bowling options, giving them depth for different match situations.

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka looks consistent. In the group stage, they beat Bangladesh convincingly and won matches with good margins. Their spin attack worked well. Batting is sometimes slow but strong in finishing overs. They gained momentum entering Super Fours. Confidence is high.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh arrive in Dubai aiming to prove themselves against a familiar rival. The team is led by Litton Das, who needs to give stability at the top. Their bowling unit looks strong with Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, while Towhid Hridoy and Nurul Hasan must take responsibility in the middle order. Here is the full squad for this game.

Player Role Litton Das (c) Opener / Batter Parvez Hossain Emon Opener / Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Jaker Ali Batter Nurul Hasan Wicketkeeper / Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Rishad Hossain Spinner Nasum Ahmed Spinner Mustafizur Rahman Fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed Fast bowler Shoriful Islam Fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Tanzid Hasan Tamim Batter Shamim Hossain Batter / Lower order Saif Hassan Batter

Bangladesh’s line-up is pace-heavy, with several seamers in the squad. The team will depend on early breakthroughs and improved middle-order batting to challenge Sri Lanka in this Super Four match.

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh had mixed results. They beat Afghanistan narrowly. But against Sri Lanka in the group, they collapsed in batting. Their bowlers showed fight in patches. But consistency is lacking. Pressure in big matches seems to favour Sri Lanka. Bangladesh must improve batting against spin and death overs.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head To Head

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have faced each other many times in the Asia Cup and other international tournaments. Sri Lanka holds a clear advantage in the Asia Cup, winning most of the contests. Bangladesh have improved in recent years, taking some close games, but overall Sri Lanka still dominates the rivalry.

Recent Matches

Match Date Winner Margin Sep 2022 Sri Lanka 2 wickets Oct 2023 Bangladesh 6 runs Mar 2024 Sri Lanka 5 wickets

Head-to-Head T20I Record: Sri Lanka 12 – 8 Bangladesh

Head-to-Head Asia Cup Record: Sri Lanka 15 – 3 Bangladesh

Sri Lanka’s consistency in big tournament games gives them the edge, but Bangladesh’s recent win in 2023 shows they can challenge when batting and bowling click together.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Bookmakers in India place Sri Lanka slightly ahead, but Bangladesh still gets attention from risk-taking bettors. Many expect Litton Das to be the key run scorer, while Mustafizur Rahman remains a favourite in the bowling markets. For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga stand out in side bets.

Betway: Sri Lanka 1.72, Bangladesh 2.15

Sri Lanka 1.72, Bangladesh 2.15 10CRIC: Sri Lanka 1.70, Bangladesh 2.20

Sri Lanka 1.70, Bangladesh 2.20 Parimatch: Sri Lanka 1.68, Bangladesh 2.18

These odds confirm that Sri Lanka carries a small edge. Still, bettors backing Bangladesh may get high returns if their bowlers control the game early.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Runs at the top and middle order will shape the result. Bangladesh depend on Litton Das to set the tempo, while Towhid Hridoy often plays the anchor role when early wickets fall. Sri Lanka counted on Pathum Nissanka for stability and Charith Asalanka for power hitting in the last overs. If Bangladesh fail to control Sri Lanka’s top order, the chase could slip away quickly.

Litton Das (Bangladesh): 315 runs in his last 11 T20Is, strike rate around 132.

Towhid Hridoy (Bangladesh): 276 runs across 9 T20Is, average 34.50.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka): 340 runs in 12 games, average close to 31.

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka): 290 runs in 10 matches, strike rate 135.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Bowling will decide how easy or difficult scoring becomes in Dubai. Bangladesh’s hopes rest on Mustafizur Rahman’s variations at the death and Taskin Ahmed’s pace in the powerplay. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga is the strike bowler in the middle overs, while Maheesh Theekshana ties up runs and builds pressure. If these bowlers deliver, the opposition batters could struggle to find momentum.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh): 14 wickets in 10 recent T20Is, economy 7.10.

Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh): 11 wickets in 8 games, often strikes with the new ball.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka): 15 wickets in 9 outings, economy under 7.

Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka): 12 wickets in 10 matches, known for control.



