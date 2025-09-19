AFCB (Bournemouth) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction AFCB 56 % Chance of Winning NUFC 44 % A high-stakes match is set to take place in the fifth match week of the Premier League, as Bournemouth takes on Newcastle United. This clash will be taking place on 21 September at 6:30 PM IST, and Bournemouth takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Vitality Stadium. They have received a perfect start to the new season, as the team holds 4th spot in the rankings with 3 wins in 4 matches. The next game against Newcastle could be an opportunity for them to enter the top three. On the other hand, Newcastle United has shown a mixed start with just a win in 4 games, which puts them 10th in the standings. They will also aim to defeat Bournemouth in the next game and improve their position in the table. In its previous match, Bournemouth secured a win over Brighton by 2-1, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Newcastle United also won its previous match against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 3-0, which was a home game for the team. As both teams aim to continue their winning momentum, only one of them will succeed in the same.

Facts: The last time Bournemouth and Newcastle United faced each other at Vitality Stadium, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Newcastle United last secured a win over Bournemouth during the EFL Cup 2022/23, winning the home game by 1-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Bournemouth over Newcastle United, only two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Vitality Stadium, both Bournemouth and Newcastle United have won one game each, with three games ending in a draw.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Chances of Winning

Bournemouth and Newcastle United have shown equal dominance over each other in the head-to-head matches. In their last five matches against each other in the Premier League, Bournemouth has been strong with two wins, as Newcastle United has won none, and the remaining three games ended in a draw.

With its strong performances over Newcastle United lately, combined with the home ground advantage, Bournemouth has a higher chance of winning the next game. The team has won both of its last two home games, winning against Brighton by 2-1 and Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-0.

On the other hand, Newcastle United stands as a close contender, as they have regained their form and also have shown equal dominance over Bournemouth in the head-to-head encounters. But the team has not won any of its last two away games, with matches against Aston Villa and Leeds United ending in a goalless draw.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming match between Bournemouth and Newcastle United is awaited by the fans, as Bournemouth heads to the game as the favourites to win. They have showcased strong performances against Newcastle United in the recent head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage, which will help the team to secure yet another win in the Premier League. On the other hand, Newcastle United has just regained its winning momentum and is ready to put up a fight against Bournemouth in the next game, noting their almost equal record in clashes against each other. Therefore, Bournemouth, with the odds of 2.55, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Newcastle United, with the odds of 2.77.

Bournemouth didn't start the season well, but immediately regained its form, as the team now stands 4th in the standings with 3 wins in 4 matches. This season, they have scored 6 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.50, and they have also made 36 shots, out of which 19 shots were on target inside the box. They have also scored a penalty, and the XG rate stands at 6.02 after 4 matches. In its defensive side, Bournemouth has conceded 5 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.25, and they have also made 29 interceptions with 7 blocks in 4 matches.

Their forward unit covers players such as Evanilson, with a goal and 66 passes in 4 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 3 goals and 2 assists, Justin Kluivert, with 22 passes in 3 appearances, Eli Kroupi, with 3 passes, and Enes Ünal. To the midfield, the team has David Brooks, with an assist and 77 passes in 4 appearances, Marcus Tavernier, with a goal and 123 passes, Alex Scott, with a goal and 97 passes, Tyler Adams, with 164 passes and 11 tackles, and Lewis Cook. Their defensive side also has key players such as Adrien Truffert, with 8 tackles and a block in 4 appearances, Marcos Senesi, with an assist and 9 tackles, Veljko Milosavljevic, with a tackle and an interception in one appearance, James Hill, with a tackle and 3 interceptions in 4 appearances, Julio Soler, Adam Smith, with a tackle and an interception in 3 appearances, and Bafodé Diakité, with 5 tackles and 2 interceptions. Djordje Petrovic will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, having secured 2 clean sheets and 9 saves in 4 appearances.

Bournemouth has an all-round squad ready for its upcoming match against Newcastle United, which will play a key role for the team to secure its fourth win of the season. Their form has been at par lately, with the team scoring 8 and conceding 5 goals in its last five Premier League matches. Moreover, three of their last four wins in the Premier League have been with a clean sheet, which will put some pressure on the attacking side of Newcastle United. It is likely that Bournemouth will win the next game against Newcastle United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Newcastle United has received a mediocre start to the new season, as the team holds a win and a loss in 4 matches, which puts them 10th in the standings. In its last five matches, the team has scored 3 and conceded 4 goals, which shows that some improvements are required in its attacking side, if the team wants a turnaround in the next game against Bournemouth. This season, they have scored 3 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.75, and they have also made 24 shots, out of which 17 shots remained on target inside the box. Their XG rate stands at 4.43, and the team has also made 1694 passes after 4 matches. In its defence, the team has conceded 3 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.75; as they hold 34 interceptions and 6 blocks in 4 matches.

Their forward unit has players such as Nick Woltemade, with a goal and 9 passes in one appearance, Yoane Wissa, Anthony Gordon, with 33 passes in 2 appearances, and William Osula, with a goal and 18 passes in 4 appearances. To the midfield, the team has Harvey Barnes, with 72 passes and 2 tackles in 3 appearances, Jacob Murphy, with an assist and 50 passes in 3 appearances, Joelinton, with 65 passes and 4 tackles, Sandro Tonali, with 207 passes and 3 tackles in 4 appearances, Bruno Guimarães, with a goal and 179 passes, and Jacob Ramsey, with 25 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances. Newcastle also has strong players in its defensive side, with stars such as Kieran Trippier, with 2 tackles and 4 interceptions in 4 appearances, Fabian Schär, with 6 interceptions and 4 blocks, Tino Livramento, with an assist and 4 tackles, Dan Burn, with 4 tackles and 6 interceptions, and Sven Botman, with 2 tackles and 4 interceptions in 2 appearances. Nick Pope will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 3 clean sheets and 8 saves in 4 appearances.

With the next match being the fifth of the season for both Bournemouth and Newcastle United, both teams will be able to bring their best line-ups to the game, as no player is close to a suspension. But, it should be noted that Bournemouth has received 12 yellow cards this season, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the upcoming match against Newcastle United.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat Newcastle United in Premier League match.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 21

Bournemouth Wins: 6

Newcastle United Wins: 7

Matches are Drawn: 8

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.55

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.77

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.