India vs Pakistan Match Prediction IND 65 % Chance of Winning PAK 35 % The teams India and Pakistan will play the final of the Asia Cup 2025 on 28 September 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The match starts at 14:30 GMT / 18:30 local time (UAE).

Facts: India captain: Suryakumar Yadav; Pakistan captain: Salman Agha.

Key Indian players: Shubman Gill — reliable opener, good in chasing; Jasprit Bumrah — strike pacer, deadly in death overs; Kuldeep Yadav — spin option, effective against left-handers.

Key Pakistan players: Shaheen Afridi — left-arm fast bowler, wicket taker; Haris Rauf — fast bowler, good in powerplay and death; Fakhar Zaman — aggressive top order batter.

India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in the Super Four stage In this tournament.

Pakistan reached the final by beating Bangladesh by 11 runs in a low-scoring match.

India vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

India enters this match with momentum. They have beaten Pakistan already in this tournament. Their spin attack and batting depth give them strength.

Pakistan can challenge if their bowlers strike early and the top order scores.

India win: 65 %

Pakistan win: 35 %

These numbers reflect current form, strength, and head to head results.

Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

India and Pakistan share a long Asia Cup rivalry. India has won more matches overall, while Pakistan have managed some strong wins too. The last clash in this 2025 edition went to India, but Pakistan remained a dangerous side in the big finals.

Head-to-Head Record: India 12 – 6 Pakistan (with 3 No Results) in Asia Cup history

Match Prediction Best Odds

Bookmakers give India a slight edge because of their unbeaten run in this tournament and their balanced squad. Pakistan is still seen as a dangerous side due to their fast-bowling attack. Bettors in India can expect competitive odds across markets like match winner, top batter, and wicket-taker. Here are some likely options:

India win — ~1.60 to 1.80

Pakistan win — ~2.20 to 2.50

Top batter India — e.g. Shubman Gill / Suryakumar Yadav

Top batter Pakistan — e.g. Fakhar Zaman

Top bowler India — Bumrah / Kuldeep

Top bowler Pakistan — Shaheen Afridi / Haris Rauf

Total sixes over/under — e.g. over 12.5 or under 12.5

The odds suggest a close contest. India holds stronger numbers in batting and spin, while Pakistan’s chances rely on early breakthroughs. Punters may find value in side bets like top bowler markets or the sixes line, rather than only betting on the match result.

India vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

Toss may matter. In Dubai, pitch likely offers some help to spinners later. The team that wins the toss might prefer to field first, chase later. But teams may also opt to bat first to put pressure. I learned that India will win the toss and bowl first. If Pakistan bat first, they will aim for 180-200. But given the pressure in the final and India’s spin, Pakistan batting under lights could struggle.

Weather Report

In Dubai in late September, conditions are warm and dry. Expect the temperature to be around 30-33 °C. Humidity moderate. No rain likely, skies clear. Dew may appear later in the innings, helping batters in the second half. The wind might be mild. Overall, good conditions for cricket.

India & Pakistan Player List

India reached the final with strong momentum. They have shown a balance between batting and bowling across the tournament. Their openers give steady starts, the middle order adds stability, and the bowling unit has delivered under pressure. Leadership has been effective, and the team has looked well-prepared for the conditions in Dubai. India’s record in this competition makes it the favorite in the final.

Player Role Suryakumar Yadav (c) Middle-order batter Sanju Samson (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Shubman Gill Opening batter Abhishek Sharma Opening batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder / Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Spinner Jasprit Bumrah Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh Fast bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Spinner Rinku Singh Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper batter Harshit Rana Fast bowler

India Team Form

India enters the final in strong form. They remain unbeaten in this Asia Cup. They beat Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super Four. Their bowling, especially spin, has been effective. Their batting has shown flexibility under pressure. They look balanced in batting and bowling — good depth.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan reached the final after a mixed campaign. Their journey included both close wins and tough matches, but their fighting spirit helped them qualify. The team depends on a disciplined bowling attack and aggressive batting at the top. Leadership has kept the group focused, and they will look to challenge their rivals with intensity. In pressure games, Pakistan often finds extra strength, which makes them dangerous in a final.

Player Role Salman Agha (c) Middle-order batter Mohammad Haris (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Fakhar Zaman Opening batter Saim Ayub Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan Batter Hasan Nawaz Batter Khushdil Shah Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder / Spinner Abrar Ahmed Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem Spinner Shaheen Afridi Fast bowler Haris Rauf Fast bowler Hasan Ali Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr Fast bowler Salman Mirza Fast bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan’s recent performance shows inconsistency. In this tournament, they lost to India. Their batting has collapsed in some matches. Their bowling has been the stronger unit. In knockout pressure, their top order will likely be under stress. They need big efforts from bowlers and one or two batters stepping up.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head

India and Pakistan have one of the most followed rivalries in cricket. In Asia Cup history, India has a stronger record, with more victories across different formats of the tournament. Pakistan has also had key wins, but India’s consistency has given them the edge. Their most recent clash in the Asia Cup 2025 ended with a clear win for India, which adds pressure on Pakistan ahead of the final. Recent Asia Cup Meetings:

Match Date Winner Margin Sep 2025 India 7 wickets Sep 2022 India 5 wickets Sep 2022 Pakistan 5 wickets Sep 2018 India 9 wickets Sep 2018 India 8 wickets

Head-to-Head Record: India 12 – 6 Pakistan (with 3 No Results) in Asia Cup history

Betting Odds

Bookmakers in India list India as the slight favourites. Their batting stability and spin attack give them lower odds. Pakistan’s pace bowling keeps them in play, but their inconsistent batting raises questions. Many bettors will look at individual markets for value, especially top batters and wicket-takers.

Current Odds From Indian Bookmakers:

Betway – India 1.72, Pakistan 2.15

Parimatch – India 1.70, Pakistan 2.20

10CRIC – India 1.74, Pakistan 2.18

These odds show India as the safer pick, but Pakistan’s pace bowlers make them a live underdog. For bettors in India, a direct win bet on India looks strong, while adventurous picks on Pakistan players in side markets may bring bigger returns.

India vs Pakistan Top Batters

Both teams have players who can change the game with the bat. Recent form and past records in the Asia Cup show who might deliver in the final.

Shubman Gill (India) – 302 runs in Asia Cup 2025 with an average of 43.14, strike rate 132.

Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 245 runs in this edition, finishing well in the middle overs.

Abhishek Sharma (India) – 190 runs in 6 matches, strike rate 145, good at accelerating in powerplay.

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) – 210 runs in this tournament, strike rate 135, top score of 79.

Saim Ayub (Pakistan) – 168 runs in 5 innings, quick starts with a strike rate above 140.

These batters will likely play key roles in setting or chasing totals in Dubai.

India vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Bowling depth can decide the Asia Cup final. India’s spin unit and Pakistan’s pace attack remain the main focus.

Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 11 wickets in 6 matches, economy 6.3, best of 3/22.

Kuldeep Yadav (India) – 9 wickets in this edition, average 18.4, economy 5.9.

Arshdeep Singh (India) – 7 wickets in 5 matches, strong in death overs.

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) – 10 wickets in 6 matches, strike bowler, best of 4/27.

Haris Rauf (Pakistan) – 8 wickets in this Asia Cup, pace over 145 km/h, effective in middle and death overs.

If these bowlers strike early or control the middle overs, they can swing the match result.