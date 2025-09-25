EVFC (Everton) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction EVFC 79 % Chance of Winning WHU 21 % The Premier League will end its sixth match week with another awaited clash, as Everton goes against West Ham United. This match will be played on 30 September at 12:30 AM IST, as Everton takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Hill Dickinson Stadium. The team has received a mixed start to the current season of the Premier League, as they stand at the 10th spot in the rankings with two wins in five matches. Their next game against West Ham is a great opportunity for the team to get closer to the top five. On the other hand, West Ham United are eager to regain their momentum, as the team stands 19th in the table, with just a win in five matches. The next game proves to be another challenge for the team if they want to end their losing streak in the Premier League. In its previous match, Everton suffered a loss against Liverpool by 2-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, West Ham United also lost its previous match against Crystal Palace by 1-2, but it was a home game for the team. As both teams aim to regain their winning momentum, the next Premier League clash promises to be intense.

Facts: The last time Everton and West Ham United faced each other at Hill Dickinson Stadium, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Everton last defeated West Ham United during the Premier League 2023/24 edition, winning the away game by 0-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Everton over West Ham United, four of them have been with a clean sheet, highlighting its dominant form.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Hill Dickinson Stadium, West Ham United has been strong with three wins, as Everton won one, and one game ended in a draw.

Everton vs West Ham United Chances of Winning

Everton has been strong against West Ham United in their clashes against each other. However, in their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, West Ham United has been strong with two wins, as Everton won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

With Everton's dominant form against West Ham United, combined with the home ground advantage, the team has a higher chance of winning the next game. They have not lost any of the last two home games in the Premier League, winning against Brighton by 2-0 and drawing against Aston Villa by 0-0.

On the other hand, West Ham United will also be keen to end its losing streak, noting its recent record over Everton in the head-to-head matches. Their form in the away games also remains mixed over the last two games, as the team has won one against Nottingham Forest by 0-3 but lost the other to Sunderland by 3-0.

Everton vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Everton and West Ham United could be a close one, as Everton heads to the game being the favourites to win. They have been strong against West Ham United in the head-to-head matches, and also grab the home ground advantage, which could help them to secure their third win of the season and rise in the standings. On the other hand, West Ham United takes advantage of their recent record against Everton, which might help them to get an unexpected win. Therefore, Everton, with the odds of 1.81, has a higher chance to win the next game against West Ham United, with the odds of 4.65.

Everton started off the new season well but has lost its momentum, as the team now holds 10th spot in the rankings with 2 wins and a loss in 5 matches. This season, the team has scored 6 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.20, and they have also made 24 shots, out of which 16 shots remained on target inside the box. Making an impressive total of 1832 passes, their XG rate stands at 7.11 after five matches. On its defensive side, Everton has conceded 5 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1; with 41 interceptions and 28 blocks in this season.

On the forward side, the team has Beto, with a goal and 43 passes in 5 appearances, Iliman Ndiaye, with 2 goals and an assist, and Dwight McNeil. Moving to the midfield, their depth increases with stars such as Jack Grealish, with 4 assists and 138 passes in 5 appearances, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with a goal and an assist, James Garner, with a goal and 224 passes, Idrissa Gueye, with a goal and 203 passes, Tyler Dibling, and Charly Alcaraz, with 34 passes and 4 tackles in 4 appearances. Their defensive unit covers players like Michael Keane, with 5 tackles and 7 interceptions in 5 appearances, James Tarkowski, with 10 tackles and 8 blocks, Jake O'Brien, with 7 tackles and 2 interceptions, Vitalii Mykolenko, with 2 tackles and an interception in 2 appearances, and Jarrad Branthwaite. Jordan Pickford will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game against West Ham, having 2 clean sheets and 10 saves in 5 appearances.

Everton will be heading to the next game with a formidable line-up, which will help them to come out victorious against West Ham United. Over their last five matches in the Premier League, the team has scored 6 and conceded 5 goals, highlighting its overall strength lately. Along with that, the team has also secured two clean sheets in its last five matches, which will help it to give a tough time to the attacking side of West Ham United. It is also likely for Everton to win their next game against West Ham United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, West Ham United has encountered consecutive losses this season, which puts them in 19th spot in the rankings with one win and four losses. Over their last five matches, the team's form has trembled, as they have scored 5 and conceded 13 goals. This season, the team has scored 5 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 46 shots, out of which 20 shots remained on target inside the box. West Ham United has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 4.97 after five matches. Their defensive unit has conceded 13 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 2.60, with the team holding 29 interceptions and 18 blocks in this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Crysencio Summerville, with an assist and 42 passes in 3 appearances, Callum Wilson, with a goal and 21 passes in 5 appearances, Jarrod Bowen, with 2 goals and 105 passes, and Callum Marshall. To the midfield, the team has James Ward-Prowse, with 193 passes and 4 tackles in 5 appearances, Lucas Paquetá, with 2 goals and 233 passes, Mateus Fernandes, with 85 passes and 5 tackles in 3 appearances, El Hadji Malick Diouf, with 3 assists and 162 passes in 5 appearances, and Tomás Soucek, with 90 passes and 4 tackles in 4 appearances. On its defensive side, the team has Kyle Walker-Peters, with 6 tackles and a block in 4 appearances, Maximilian Kilman, with 6 tackles and 5 interceptions in 5 appearances, Konstantinos Mavropanos, with 5 interceptions and 2 blocks in 3 appearances, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with a tackle and an interception in 2 appearances. Alphonse Areola is expected to be their goalkeeper in the next game, having a save in one appearance.

Since the next game between Everton and West Ham United is the sixth of the season for both teams, no player is currently close to receiving a suspension in the Premier League. However, it should be noted that Everton has received 13 yellow cards till now, which makes them likely to receive two more yellow cards in the next game against West Ham United.

Final Prediction: Everton to beat West Ham United in Premier League match.

Everton vs West Ham United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 153

Everton Wins: 75

West Ham United Wins: 44

Matches are Drawn: 34

Everton vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.81

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.65

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.70

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.