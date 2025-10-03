Bournemouth vs Fulham Match Prediction AFCB 83 % Chance of Winning FUL 17 % The seventh match week of the Premier League is all set to begin with an interesting clash between Bournemouth and Fulham. This match will be taking place on 4 October at 12:30 AM IST, as Bournemouth takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Vitality Stadium. They have received a strong start to the new season, as the team holds 6th spot in the standings with three wins in six matches. A win in the next game over Fulham will surely help the team to enter the top five in the standings. On the other hand, Fulham struggles to gain consistency, with the team holding 11th spot in the rankings with 2 wins in 6 matches. If they are able to defeat Bournemouth in the next game, it will help the team to regain its winning momentum. In its previous match, Bournemouth had drawn against Leeds United 2-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Fulham lost its previous match against Aston Villa by 3-1, which was also an away game for the team. As both teams eye to gain spots in the Premier League table, the next game will be intense.

Facts: The last time Bournemouth and Fulham faced each other at Vitality Stadium, the match resulted in a 1-0 win for the home team.

Fulham last secured a win over Bournemouth during the Premier League 2023/24 season, winning the home game by 3-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Bournemouth over Fulham, three of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at the last five head-to-head clashes between Bournemouth and Fulham at Vitality Stadium, three games have been won by Bournemouth, while Fulham has only won one, and one game ended in a draw.

Bournemouth vs Fulham Chances of Winning

Bournemouth has been strong against Fulham in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Bournemouth has been strong with three wins, as Fulham won one, and the remaining two games resulted in a draw.

With Bournemouth having a strong record against Fulham, combined with the home ground advantage, the team will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. They have also been undefeated in the last two home games in the Premier League, winning one against Brighton by 2-1, while the other against Newcastle United ended in a goalless draw.

On the other hand, Fulham will be eager to regain its winning momentum in the upcoming intense clash against Bournemouth. But the team's record in the away games remains questionable in the Premier League, as they have lost both of their last two away games, losing to Chelsea by 2-0 and Aston Villa by 3-1.

Bournemouth vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Fulham will be a close one, but Bournemouth will be entering the match as the favourites to win. Their track record against Fulham has been strong, and the team also takes home ground advantage, which will help them to secure another win in the next game. On the other hand, Fulham will be eager to regain its winning momentum in the Premier League, as they have been giving mixed performances since the start of the season. The team had recently been on a winning spree, which might help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Bournemouth, with the odds of 1.86, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Fulham, with the odds of 4.30.

Bournemouth has maintained its strong performances in the current season, as the team holds 6th spot in the standings with 3 wins and 2 losses in 6 matches. This season, they have scored 8 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.33, and they have also made 50 shots, out of which 26 shots remained on target inside the box. Scoring a penalty and a free kick, the team has been able to maintain its XG rate at 7.31 after six matches. On its defensive side, Bournemouth has conceded 7 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.17; with the team still holding 52 interceptions and 13 blocks in this season.

Bournemouth has strong players in the forward unit such as Evanilson, with a goal and 90 passes in 6 appearances, Justin Kluivert, with 48 passes in 5 appearances, Amine Adli, with 63 passes and 10 tackles, Antoine Semenyo, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 6 appearances, Enes Ünal, and Eli Kroupi, with a goal and 9 passes in 4 appearances. To the midfield, the team relies on Ryan Christie, with 80 passes and 5 tackles in 4 appearances, Tyler Adams, with 281 passes and 18 tackles in 6 appearances, Marcus Tavernier, with a goal and 164 passes, and David Brooks, with an assist and 139 passes. Their defensive side has more depth, with players such as Álex Jiménez, with 7 tackles and a block in 3 appearances, Bafodé Diakité, with 8 tackles and 5 interceptions in 5 appearances, Marcos Senesi, with 2 assists and 13 interceptions in 6 appearances, Adrien Truffert, with 13 tackles and 3 interceptions, Julio Soler, and Adam Smith, with a tackle and an interception in 3 appearances. Djordje Petrovic will be their primary goalkeeper for the match against Fulham, as he holds 16 saves and 3 clean sheets in 6 appearances.

With Bournemouth having an all-round squad ready for its upcoming match against Fulham, the team will also be eager to grab its fourth win of the season and rank up in the standings. In their last five Premier League matches, the team has scored 6 and conceded 3 goals, which shows that their defensive side has been able to dominate over the opposition. Moreover, it should be noted that three of their last five matches in the current season have finished with a clean sheet. This will further allow Bournemouth to put more pressure on the attacking side of Fulham. It is now likely for Bournemouth to win the next game over Fulham with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Fulham has showcased mixed form this season, with the team holding 11th spot with 2 wins and 2 losses in 6 matches. Over their last five matches, their form has been a concern, with the team scoring 6 and conceding 7 goals. This season, Fulham has managed to score 7 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.17, and they have also made 38 shots, out of which 18 shots remained on target inside the box. Along with that, the team has made 2578 passes, while their XG rate stands at 6.32 after six matches. In its defence, Fulham has conceded 8 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.33; as they also hold 37 interceptions and 17 blocks till now.

To the forward unit, they have Raúl Jiménez, with a goal and 29 passes in 6 appearances, Harry Wilson, with a goal and 98 passes, Alex Iwobi, with a goal and 2 assists, and Adama Traoré, with 28 passes in 4 appearances. Moving to the midfield, they will be coming with players such as Josh King, with 97 passes and 7 tackles in 6 appearances, Sasa Lukic, with an assist and 202 passes, Sander Berge, with 254 passes and 8 tackles, Ryan Sessegnon, with 138 passes and 16 tackles in 5 appearances, and Emile Smith Rowe, with a goal and 79 passes in 6 appearances. On the defensive side, the team has players like Calvin Bassey, with 9 tackles and 3 interceptions in 6 appearances, Joachim Andersen, with 14 tackles and 7 interceptions, Timothy Castagne, with 5 tackles and 4 interceptions in 4 appearances, and Issa Diop. Bernd Leno will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, with a clean sheet and 16 saves in 6 appearances.

Currently, no player from either Bournemouth or Fulham is close to a suspension in the Premier League, giving the privilege to both teams to use their line-ups well. But, it should be noted that Fulham has received 15 yellow cards in just 6 games, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the upcoming match against Bournemouth.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Bournemouth vs Fulham Head-to-head

Matches Played: 41

Bournemouth Wins: 16

Fulham Wins: 12

Matches are Drawn: 13

Bournemouth vs Fulham Betting Odds

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.86

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.30

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.