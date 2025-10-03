MUFC (Manchester United) vs SAFC (Sunderland) Match Prediction MUFC 95 % Chance of Winning SAFC 5 % Football fans will witness another thriller in the Premier League, as Manchester United prepares to go against Sunderland. This match will be played on 4 October at 7:30 PM IST, as Manchester United takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Old Trafford. The team has not been able to secure consistent wins this season, as they hold 14th spot in the rankings with 2 wins in 6 matches. The next game against Sunderland proves to be an opportunity for them to reach closer to the top ten. On the other hand, Sunderland has maintained its form perfectly in the new season, as it stands 5th in the rankings with 3 wins in 6 matches. With this winning momentum, the team will be eager to defeat Manchester United in the next game. In its previous match, Manchester United suffered a loss against Brentford by 3-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Sunderland secured a win over Nottingham Forest by 0-1, which was also an away game for the team. As Manchester United eyes a win to regain its winning momentum, Sunderland also looks forward to a win in this crucial game.

Facts: The last time Manchester United and Sunderland faced each other at Old Trafford, the home team came out victorious with the score of 3-1.

Sunderland last defeated Manchester United in the Premier League 2015/16 season, winning the home game by 2-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Manchester United over Sunderland, three of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Old Trafford, Manchester United has been strong with four wins, and Sunderland has only won one.

Manchester United vs Sunderland Chances of Winning

Manchester United has been strong against Sunderland in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester United has shown its dominance with four wins, and Sunderland has been able to secure only one win.

With Manchester United holding a strong head-to-head record, combined with the home ground advantage, they will be going to the next game with a higher chance of winning. It should be noted that the team has won both of its last two home games, defeating Burnley by 3-2 and Chelsea by 2-1.

On the other hand, Sunderland will be relying on its winning momentum, which might help it to secure another unexpected win this season. They have gone undefeated in the last two away games, securing a win over Nottingham Forest by 0-1 and drawing the other against Crystal Palace by 0-0.

Manchester United vs Sunderland Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Manchester United and Sunderland is expected to be one-sided, where Manchester United standing as the favourites to win. The team has been strong against Sunderland in the head-to-head matches, and they will also be taking up the home ground advantage in the next game, which will help them to secure yet another win. On the other hand, Sunderland has showcased better performances than Manchester United this season, which might help them to get a turnaround in the next game. Therefore, Manchester United, with the odds of 1.48, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Sunderland, with the odds of 6.85.

Manchester United has not been able to perform consistently this season, as the team holds 14th spot in the rankings with 2 wins and 3 losses in 6 matches. This season, the team has scored 7 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.17, and they have also made 56 shots, out of which 29 shots remained on target inside the box. Manchester United has scored just one of the three penalty chances it received, as its XG rate stands at 12.21 after six matches. Their defence has been a concern, with the team conceding 11 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.83; and they also hold 39 interceptions with 13 blocks this season.

Manchester United has a strong forward line-up with players such as Matheus Cunha, with 77 passes and 4 tackles in 5 appearances, Bryan Mbeumo, with a goal and 170 passes in 6 appearances, Benjamin Sesko, with a goal and 51 passes, and Amad Diallo, with 141 passes and 10 tackles in 5 appearances. To the midfield, the team has Bruno Fernandes, with 2 goals and 373 passes in 6 appearances, Manuel Ugarte, with 124 passes and 12 tackles in 5 appearances, and Mason Mount, with 79 passes and 6 tackles. Their defensive side will be having some depth, with stars such as Patrick Dorgu, with an assist and 14 tackles in 5 appearances, Diogo Dalot, with an assist and 4 tackles in 4 appearances, Matthijs de Ligt, with 13 tackles and 7 interceptions in 6 appearances, Luke Shaw, with 12 tackles and 4 interceptions, Harry Maguire, with an assist and 2 interceptions in 5 appearances, and Leny Yoro, with 5 tackles and 7 interceptions in 6 appearances. Altay Bayindir will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has 13 saves in 6 appearances.

Manchester United does have some strength in its squad, but the team will require some improvements in its defensive side. Over their last five matches in the Premier League, the team has scored 7 but conceded 10 goals, which shows the challenges being faced by their line-up lately. This will further allow the attackers of Sunderland to break through the defence of Manchester United and get a chance to come back in the game. As of now, it is unlikely for Manchester United to win the next game against Sunderland with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Sunderland has given some great performances in the new season, as the team holds 5th spot in the standings with 3 wins and a loss in 6 matches. Over their last five matches this season, the team has scored and conceded 4 goals, which highlights that some improvements are needed in its attacking side to enhance its scoring rate. This season, the team has scored 7 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.17, and they have also made 32 shots, out of which 19 shots remained on target inside the box. Sunderland has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 5.66 after six matches. Their defensive unit has also maintained its momentum, conceding 4 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.67; with the team holding 47 interceptions and 24 blocks this season.

They have strong players in the forward side, such as Chemsdine Talbi, with an assist and 114 passes in 6 appearances, Wilson Isidor, with 3 goals and 25 passes, Simon Adingra, with 55 passes and 3 tackles in 5 appearances, and Romaine Mundle. Moving to the midfield, the team has Chris Rigg, with 24 passes and 2 tackles in 4 appearances, Enzo Le Fée, with a goal and 110 passes in 5 appearances, Granit Xhaka, with 3 assists and 324 passes in 6 appearances, Noah Sadiki, with 203 passes and 8 tackles, and Habib Diarra, with 113 passes and a tackle in 4 appearances. Their defensive side also has some depth with the help of players such as Omar Alderete, with a goal and an assist in 6 appearances, Nordi Mukiele, with 11 tackles and 4 interceptions in 4 appearances, Arthur Masuaku, with 2 tackles and an interception in 2 appearances, Trai Hume, with 14 tackles and 7 interceptions in 6 appearances, and Dan Ballard, with a goal and 2 tackles in 4 appearances. Robin Roefs is likely to be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, as he holds 3 clean sheets and 20 saves in 6 appearances.

With the next match being the 7th of the season for both teams, no player currently stands at risk of suspension in the Premier League. This will allow both Manchester United and Sunderland to bring their best line-ups for the match. However, Sunderland has already received a red card and 9 yellow cards till now, making them likely to get two more yellow cards in the next match.

Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat Sunderland in Premier League match.

Manchester United vs Sunderland Head-to-head

Matches Played: 145

Manchester United Wins: 66

Sunderland Wins: 42

Matches are Drawn: 37

Manchester United vs Sunderland Betting Odds

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.48

Sunderland to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.85

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.65

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.