Facts: In the last meeting between Knights and Eastern Storm, the latter won the game by 9 wickets.

Eastern Storm won the first game and are at the top of the points table.

Knights vs Eastern Storm Chance of Winning

The Knights had a season to forget last year. The Knights demonstrated flashes of quality, capable batting and competitive bowling but overall lacked enough match-winning performances to push higher up the table. The team finished at the 6th place of the Division 1 table with a win and two losses. Their single win and several draws weren’t sufficient to avoid a lower-mid table finish. Their campaign suggested they had the core, but perhaps the depth or the finishing ability was a bit short of what was needed against stronger opposition.

Eastern Storm had the worst season last season of the Division 2 table. The team won a single game while losing five matches in their campaign. With that, they finished at the bottom of the standings with 48.36 points. Their sole win shows they were competitive in at least one match, but consistency was missing. Eastern Storm had a phenomenal start this season with a win over Limpopo. With a win, they are placed at the top of the current points table with 24.8 points.

Knights' chance of winning: 48%

Eastern Storm's chance of winning: 52%

Knights vs Eastern Storm Betting Odds

The Knights had an abysmal season last year. A standout result was against (Boland), where Knights won by 169 runs, thanks in part to Aaron Phangiso’s all-round performance. They had trouble closing out more matches; several draws indicate matches where they neither dominated enough nor suffered outright defeat. Only one victory in seven suggests they lacked consistency. The draws, while avoiding losses, didn’t contribute enough to challenge the top teams for the title.

After a poor season, Eastern Storm met with Limpopo in the first game of this season. Limpopo batted first in the game and secured 341 runs in the first innings of the game. Chasing the lead, Eastern Storm smashed 570/9 before declaring their innings. Christopher Britz stood out with his innings of 273 runs while Kabelo Sekhukhune posted 121 runs in that innings. Chasing that score overwhelmed Limpopo who bundled out for 166 runs, losing the fixture by an innings and 63 runs. Martin Khumalo was the best bowler from the side with 4 wickets in the game.

Knights vs Eastern Storm Toss Prediction

The Mangaung Oval tends to offer good pace and bounce early on, favoring fast bowlers with the new ball. As the innings progress, especially into days 2 and 3, the pitch can settle, lose some of its bounce, and then assist spin or swing less, depending on how it deteriorates. Historically, first innings at this ground often produce sizable scores, and the side batting first has had good success in longer formats. Given those conditions, winning the toss at Mangaung Oval in a first-class match, the safer choice is likely to bat first. Putting runs on the board early gives you a chance to take advantage of the livelier pitch and let your bowlers exploit conditions later in the game when the surface has worn a bit.

Weather Report

Good conditions to start early, especially for batting when the sun’s up and visibility is clear. Early morning might offer moisture and not a lot of heat, suitable for swings or seam movement initially, depending on how the pitch and atmosphere behave. Expect the afternoon to be warm and dry, likely fewer interruptions due to weather. Evening cools off, so bowlers might get some help with movement or seam if there’s residual moisture or lingering cloud cover early on.

Knights Players List

Isaac Dikgale, Gihan Cloete, Ruan Haasbroek, Patrick Botha, Malusi Siboto, Johan van Dyk, Dane Piedt, Sisanda Magala, Seth Fledermaus, Sithembile Langa, Tiaan van Vuuren, Lesego Senokwane, Garnett Tarr

Predicted Playing XI

Isaac Dikgale Batter Garnett Tarr Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Patrick Botha Batter Jacques Snyman All-rounder Dian Forrester All-rounder Gihahn Cloete (wk) Wicket-keeper Aaron Phangiso Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler Sithembile Langa Bowler

Knights Team Form

The Knights had an abysmal campaign last year. They remained near the bottom of the table with not much to show for their performances. They lacked in both departments and won a single match.

Eastern Storm Players List

Grant Thomson (c), Amaan Khan, Aron Visser, Dewan Marais, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Shaylen Pillay, Thulani Tembela, Christopher Britz, Divan Posthumus, Jason van Dyk, Kyle Landsberg, Mekyle Pillay, Danie Rossouw, Nhlanhla Mashigo, Adam Kruger, Andrew Rasemene, Martin Khumalo, Thulani Khumalo, Tumelo Simelane, Shaveer Khan, Jurie Snyman, Ernest Kemm

Predicted Playing XI

Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Jason van Dyk Batter Danie Rossouw Wicket-keeper Jurie Snyman Batter Christopher Britz Batter Brayden Hicks Batter Amaan Khan Bowler Andrew Rasemene Bowler Martin Khumalo Bowler Jesse Albanie Bowler Ernest Kemm All-rounder

Eastern Storm Recent Form

Eastern Storm had a phenomenal start in the competition. A few changes in the squad brought a lot of firepower in the squad. They batted extremely well in the last game and scored 570 runs in the last game.

Knights vs Eastern Storm Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once in the format before. Eastern Storm won that game by 9 wickets.

Eastern Storm Won: 0

Knights Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Knights vs Eastern Storm Betting Tips

Eastern Storm to score over xxx runs before 1st dismissal @ xxx (Parimatch)

Eastern Storm have the likes of very talented batters in the squad. Their opening order features Ernest Kemm, who had one of the best batting campaigns last year. Jurie Snyman also bats alongside him in the opening order. Their performance was applauded in the last game as the duo scored 68 runs for their opening partnership in the game. Snyman scored 54 runs while Kemm posted 42 runs in the game. That said, the duo will be looking to score well before the first wicket in the next game.

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Knights vs Eastern Storm Top Batters

Patrick Botha to be the top batter for Knights

Patrick Botha is expected to score well in the first game of the season. He scored 370 runs in 10 innings last season at an average of 41.11.

Ernest Kemm to be the top batter for Eastern Storm

Ernest Kemm was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He was the team’s leading run scorer in the previous edition, amassing 438 runs from 11 innings at an average of 48.66. He scored 42 runs in the last game against Limpopo.

Knights vs Eastern Storm Top Bowlers

Johannes van Dyk to be the top bowler for Knights

Johannes van Dyk leads the pack after topping their wicket charts last year with 15 wickets in 6 innings. He will enter as the best bowler from the side.

Martin Khumalo to be the top bowler for Eastern Storm

Martin Khumalo was the best bowler from the side with 4 wickets in the game. He took 1 wicket in the first innings while taking 3 wickets in the second innings of the game.