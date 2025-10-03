LUFC (Leeds United) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction LUFC 48 % Chance of Winning TOT 52 % The Premier League is set to provide more thrilling games to the fans, as Leeds United go against Tottenham Hotspur in the seventh match week. This match will be played on 4 October at 5:00 PM IST, as Leeds United take the home ground advantage with the match being at Elland Road. Leeds have given a mixed start to the new season, as the team currently holds 12th spot in the rankings with 2 wins and 2 losses in 6 matches. They will be eager to grab another win in the next game against Tottenham Hotspur to enter the top ten. On the other hand, Tottenham maintains its dominance in the leaderboard, holding the 4th spot with 3 wins and a loss in 6 matches. Their next game against Leeds proves to be an opportunity to win and enter the top three. In its previous match, Leeds United had a draw against Bournemouth by 2-2, which was a home game for the team. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur also had a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which was also a home game for them. As both teams aim to continue their winning momentum, the next game promises to be intense.

Facts: The last time Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur faced each other at Elland Road, Hotspur came out victorious by an impressive score of 1-4.

Leeds United have not won any clash against Tottenham Hotspur since their last win in the Premier League 2020/21 season, where they won the home game by 3-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Tottenham Hotspur over Leeds United, two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Elland Road, Tottenham Hotspur has been strong with three wins, and Leeds United has won the remaining two.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Chances of Winning

Tottenham Hotspur holds the upper hand over Leeds United in the clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Tottenham has shown its strength with four consecutive wins, while Leeds United have only been able to secure a win.

Tottenham Hotspur, holding a strong record over Leeds United and a winning momentum in the current season, will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. Tottenham has been undefeated in its last two away games, having drawn one against Brighton by 2-2, and winning the other against West Ham United by 1-3.

On the other hand, Leeds United will be eager to turn the tables, and they also take the home ground advantage in the next game. The team has also performed well in its last two home games, having drawn against Bournemouth by 2-2 and Newcastle United by 0-0.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur will keep fans on the edge of their seats, as Tottenham Hotspur goes to the game being the favourites to win. They have been strong against Leeds United in the head-to-head encounters, and they also take advantage of their winning momentum, which could help the team to secure yet another win. On the other hand, Leeds United take the home ground advantage, which puts them as a close contender against Tottenham, and might also help to secure an unexpected win. Therefore, Tottenham Hotspur, with the odds of 2.43, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Leeds United, with the odds of 2.92.

Tottenham Hotspur has maintained its performance in the current season, as the team holds 4th spot in the standings with 3 wins and a loss in 6 matches. This season, the team has scored 11 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.83, and they have also made 46 shots, out of which 21 shots have remained on target inside the box. Having made 2774 passes in all the games till now, Tottenham Hotspur has its XG rate maintained at 7 after six matches. Their defensive side has also maintained its strength, conceding 4 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.67; as the team also holds 34 interceptions and 12 blocks in this season.

To the forward side, the team has Richarlison, with 3 goals and an assist in 6 appearances, Mathys Tel, with 23 passes and 4 tackles in 4 appearances, and Brennan Johnson, with 2 goals and 60 passes in 6 appearances. Moving to the midfield, the team has João Palhinha, with 2 goals and 216 passes in 6 appearances, Xavi Simons, with an assist and 77 passes in 3 appearances, Lucas Bergvall, with a goal and an assist in 6 appearances, Mohammed Kudus, with 3 assists and 134 passes, Rodrigo Bentancur, with 203 passes and 8 tackles in 5 appearances, Archie Gray, with 43 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, and Pape Matar Sarr, with a goal and 2 assists in 5 appearances. Their defensive side also has some strong players, such as Djed Spence, with 3 tackles and an interception in 6 appearances, Micky van de Ven, with a goal and 6 interceptions, Cristian Romero, with an assist and 14 tackles, Destiny Udogie, with 4 tackles and an interception in 4 appearances, Ben Davies, and Kota Takai. Guglielmo Vicario is likely to be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 3 clean sheets and 21 saves in 6 appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur will be going to the next game against Leeds United with an all-around squad, which will help them to secure another win and rank up in the standings. Over their last five matches in the Premier League, the team has scored 8 and conceded just 4 goals, highlighting its overall dominance in the new season. Along with that, it should be noted that two out of their last five matches have been a clean sheet, which will allow them to put more pressure on the attackers of Leeds United. It is now likely for Tottenham Hotspur to win the next game over Leeds United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Leeds United has received a mixed start to the new season, as the team holds 12th spot in the rankings with 2 wins and 2 losses in 6 matches. But their form remains a concern, as the team has scored 5 and conceded 9 goals over their last five matches. This season, the team has scored 6 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 40 shots, out of which 26 shots remained on target inside the box. Scoring a penalty and a free kick, Leeds United has maintained its XG rate at 6.09 this season. To its defence, the team has conceded 9 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.50; yet they have 51 interceptions and 15 blocks.

On the forward side, the team has Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with a goal and 49 passes in 4 appearances, Noah Okafor, with a goal and 53 passes, Lukas Nmecha, with a goal and 34 passes in 6 appearances, and Jack Harrison, with 35 passes and 3 tackles in 5 appearances. Moving to the midfield, the team has Brenden Aaronson, with 80 passes and 12 tackles in 6 appearances, Sean Longstaff, with a goal and an assist, Anton Stach, also with a goal and an assist, and Ao Tanaka, with 72 passes and 3 interceptions in 4 appearances. Their defensive side will have some depth for the next game, holding players like Ethan Ampadu, with 10 tackles and 4 interceptions in 4 appearances, Jayden Bogle, with 16 tackles and 8 interceptions in 6 appearances, Joe Rodon, with a goal and 7 interceptions, Pascal Struijk, with 4 tackles and 2 interceptions, Jaka Bijol, and James Justin. Karl Darlow is expected to be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 11 saves in 3 appearances.

Currently, no player from either Leeds United or Tottenham Hotspur is close to a suspension in the Premier League. This will further help both teams to bring their best players for the next game, without putting anyone at risk of suspension. However, Tottenham Hotspur has received 12 yellow cards this season, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the next game against Leeds United.

Final Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur to beat Leeds United in Premier League match.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-head

Matches Played: 103

Leeds United Wins: 33

Tottenham Hotspur Wins: 41

Matches are Drawn: 29

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Leeds United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.92

Tottenham Hotspur to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.43

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.