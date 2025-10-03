ARS (Arsenal) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction ARS 99 % Chance of Winning WHU 1 % The Premier League is about to get more exciting for the fans in the seventh match week, as Arsenal prepares to go against West Ham United. This match will be played on 4 October at 7:30 PM IST, and Arsenal takes the home ground advantage, with the match being at Emirates Stadium. The team has been able to assert its dominance once again in the Premier League, as it holds 2nd spot in the standings with 4 wins in 6 matches. Their next game against West Ham United seems to be an opportunity to regain their spot at the top of the table. On the other hand, West Ham United has not been able to deliver consistent performances this season, as the team holds 19th spot in the standings with a win in 6 matches. They will be eager to put up a fight against Arsenal in the next game. In its previous match, Arsenal secured a win over Newcastle United by 1-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, West Ham United had its previous match against Everton end in a 1-1 draw, which was also an away game for the team. As Arsenal aims to continue its winning momentum, West Ham United aims to regain its form in the Premier League.

Facts: The last time Arsenal and West Ham United faced each other at Emirates Stadium, the match was won by the away team with a score of 0-1.

In its last two Premier League wins over West Ham United, Arsenal has scored a combined total of 11 goals and conceded just 2.

Out of the last five victories secured by Arsenal over West Ham United, two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal holds the upper hand, winning three games, while West Ham United has won two.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Chances of Winning

Arsenal has been strong against West Ham United in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, both Arsenal and West Ham United have shown equal dominance over each other, with both teams winning two games each, and one game ending in a draw.

With Arsenal having a strong record over West Ham United in the head-to-head matches and also taking the home ground advantage, they have a higher chance of winning in the next game. The team has also gone undefeated in its last two home games, winning one against Nottingham Forest by 3-0 and drawing against Manchester City by 1-1.

On the other hand, West Ham United will be eager to secure a win in this game, as they have also been equally strong against Arsenal in recent matches. It should be noted that the team has been undefeated in its last two away games, winning one against Nottingham Forest by 0-3 and having a drawn match against Everton by 1-1.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Arsenal and West Ham United will be one-sided, as Arsenal goes to the game being the favourites to win. Arsenal holds a dominant record against West Ham United in the head-to-head encounters, and also takes the home ground advantage, which will help them to grab another win and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, West Ham United will be trying its best to turn the tables, noting the fact that they have won the last two games at Emirates Stadium. Therefore, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.22, has a higher chance of winning the next game against West Ham United, with the odds of 13.50.

Arsenal has been among the top performers this season, as the team holds 2nd spot in the standings with 4 wins and a loss in 6 matches. This season, the team has scored 12 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 2, and they have also made 48 shots, out of which 31 shots remained on target. Moreover, Arsenal has scored a penalty as their XG rate also stands high at 9.44 after six matches. Their defensive side remains the strongest in the current season, with the team conceding just 3 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.50; and they also hold 40 interceptions with 20 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players like Bukayo Saka, with a goal and 81 passes in 4 appearances, Viktor Gyökeres, with 3 goals and 59 passes in 6 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with an assist and 81 passes in 4 appearances, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli, with a goal and 22 passes in 5 appearances. Moving to the midfield, the team has Eberechi Eze, with 2 assists and 112 passes in 5 appearances, Martín Zubimendi, with 2 goals and 331 passes in 6 appearances, Declan Rice, with 2 assists and 329 passes, Max Dowman, with 4 passes and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, and Mikel Merino, with a goal and 87 passes in 5 appearances. On the defensive unit, Arsenal will be coming with Jurriën Timber, with 2 goals and an assist in 6 appearances, Cristhian Mosquera, with 8 tackles and 5 interceptions in 5 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with a goal and 9 blocks in 6 appearances, Riccardo Calafiori, with a goal and 2 assists, and William Saliba, with 8 tackles and 3 interceptions in 5 appearances. David Raya will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 3 clean sheets and 15 saves in 6 appearances.

Arsenal has been able to maintain its spot as one of the most dominant teams in the current season, as its squad will help the team to grab another win in the upcoming match against West Ham United. Over their last five matches in the Premier League, the team has scored 11 and conceded just 3 goals, which highlights the overall performances they have been able to deliver consistently. Along with that, it should be noted that two of their last five matches in the Premier League have been clean sheets, which will allow the team to put more pressure on the attackers of West Ham United. It is likely that Arsenal will win the next game against West Ham United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, West Ham United has not been able to deliver consistent performances in the current season, which puts them 19th in the table with a win and 4 losses in 6 matches. Over their last five matches this season, the team has scored 6 and conceded 11 goals, which shows that some improvements are required in the attacking side. This season, the team has scored 6 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 52 shots, out of which 26 shots remained on target inside the box. West Ham United has also scored a penalty this season, as their XG rate stands at 6.17 after six matches. Their defence has been weak, with the team conceding 14 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.33, and they also have 35 interceptions and 21 blocks this season.

On the forward side, the team has Niclas Füllkrug, with 73 passes and 2 tackles in 5 appearances, Crysencio Summerville, with an assist and 71 passes in 4 appearances, Jarrod Bowen, with 3 goals and 126 passes in 6 appearances, and Callum Wilson, with a goal and 21 passes in 5 appearances. Moving to the midfield, the team has Mateus Fernandes, with 128 passes and 7 tackles in 4 appearances, Lucas Paquetá, with 2 goals and 282 passes in 6 appearances, Soungoutou Magassa, with 53 passes and 4 tackles in 3 appearances, and El Hadji Malick Diouf, with 3 assists and 203 passes in 6 appearances. On the defensive side, West Ham United has players such as Kyle Walker-Peters, with 8 tackles and a block in 5 appearances, Maximilian Kilman, with 9 tackles and 5 interceptions in 6 appearances, Konstantinos Mavropanos, with 2 tackles and 5 interceptions in 4 appearances, and Igor Julio. Alphonse Areola will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, with 6 saves in 2 appearances.

As the next game between Arsenal and West Ham United is the seventh for both teams this season, they will be able to bring their best line-ups to the game, with no player at risk of suspension. It should also be noted that West Ham United has received a red card and 8 yellow cards till now, which makes them likely to get two more in the match against Arsenal.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat West Ham United in Premier League match.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 153

Arsenal Wins: 73

West Ham United Wins: 38

Matches are Drawn: 42

Arsenal vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.22

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 13.50

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 6.90

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.