LUFC (Leeds United) vs AFCB (Bournemouth) Match Prediction LUFC 48 % Chance of Winning AFCB 52 % The Premier League brings another intense clash for the football fans, as Leeds United go against Bournemouth. This match will be played on 27 September at 7:30 PM IST, as Leeds United take the home ground advantage with the match taking place at Elland Road. The team has received a mixed start to the new season, as they hold 12th spot in the rankings with two wins in five matches. Their next game against Bournemouth could be an opportunity to enter the top ten in the rankings. On the other hand, Bournemouth has been dominant this season, with three wins in five matches, which puts them 4th in the standings. The next game against Leeds United might help them to enter the top two, inching closer to Liverpool. In its previous match, Leeds United secured an impressive victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-3, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Bournemouth also fought till a draw against Newcastle United by 0-0, which was a home game for the team. With both teams aiming to continue their winning momentum, it will be intense to see which one of them is able to do it.

Facts: The last time Leeds United and Bournemouth faced each other at Elland Road, Leeds United came out victorious by 4-3.

Bournemouth secured a win over Leeds United in their last clash in the Premier League, winning the home game by 4-1.

Bournemouth has secured just two wins over Leeds United, and none of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Elland Road, Leeds United have asserted their dominance, winning all five games, as Bournemouth won none.

Leeds United vs Bournemouth Chances of Winning

Leeds United have been strong against Bournemouth in their clashes against each other. But in the Premier League, both teams have faced each other two times, and they have both managed to defeat each other once. Thus, fans have seen an equal fight between them in the Premier League.

Bournemouth has showcased better performances in the new season, which provides them with a higher chance of winning in the next game. But, it should be noted that the team has shown mixed form in the last two away games, losing one to Liverpool by 4-2, and winning the other against Tottenham Hotspur by 0-1.

On the other hand, Leeds United take advantage of its strong head-to-head record along with the home ground advantage, making them a close contender. They have also been undefeated in the last two home games, having drawn against Newcastle United by 0-0, and winning the other against Everton by 1-0.

Leeds United vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Leeds United and Bournemouth will keep fans to the edge of their seats, as Bournemouth enters the game being the favourites to win. Although they do not have a strong record against Leeds United, the team has been on a winning streak, which could help them secure yet another win in the new season. On the other hand, Leeds United will be taking the home ground advantage, along with a strong head-to-head record against Bournemouth, which puts them as a close contender in the next game. Therefore, Bournemouth, with the odds of 2.52, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Leeds United, with the odds of 2.92.

Bournemouth didn't start the new season well, but quickly regained its form, as the team now holds 4th spot in the standings with 3 wins and a loss in 5 matches. This season, they have scored 6 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.20, and they have also made 40 shots, out of which 22 shots were on target inside the box. Bournemouth has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 6.49 after five matches. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 5 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1, and they also hold 45 interceptions and 7 blocks in 5 matches.

Their forward unit has players such as Evanilson, with a goal and 78 passes in 5 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 3 goals and 2 assists, Justin Kluivert, with 29 passes in 4 appearances, and Eli Kroupi. To the midfield, the team will be having some stars like Marcus Tavernier, with a goal and 146 passes in 5 appearances, David Brooks, with an assist and 111 passes, Alex Scott, with a goal and 143 passes, Tyler Adams, with 227 passes and 14 tackles, and Lewis Cook. On the defensive side, Bournemouth also has some depth with formidable players such as Álex Jiménez, with 3 tackles in 2 appearances, Bafodé Diakité, with 7 tackles and 5 interceptions in 4 appearances, Adrien Truffert, with 8 tackles and 2 interceptions in 5 appearances, Marcos Senesi, with an assist and 12 interceptions, Julio Soler, Adam Smith, with a tackle and an interception in 3 appearances, and James Hill, with a tackle and 3 interceptions in 5 appearances. Djordje Petrovic will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game against Leeds United, having 3 clean sheets and 10 saves in 5 appearances.

Bournemouth has shown all-around dominance in the new season, as its squad looks all set to secure another win in the upcoming match against Leeds United. Over their last five matches in the Premier League, the team has scored 6 and conceded 5 goals, highlighting its better performance, but some improvements are still required on the attacking side. Along with that, it should be noted that three out of the last five matches played by them have resulted in a clean sheet, which will allow them to bring challenges to the attackers of Leeds United. It is likely for Bournemouth to secure a win over Leeds United with a clean sheet in the next game.

On the other hand, Leeds United have given mixed performances in the current season, as the team holds 12th spot with 2 wins and 2 losses in 5 matches. In its last five matches, Leeds has scored 4 and conceded 7 goals, highlighting the issues faced by its defensive unit. This season, the team has managed to score 4 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 0.80, and they have also made 24 shots, out of which 17 shots were on target inside the box. Scoring a penalty, the team has also maintained its XG rate at 4.26 after 5 matches. On its defensive side, Leeds have conceded 7 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.40; despite having 42 interceptions and 12 blocks in the matches.

In the forward side, the team has Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with a goal and 29 passes in 3 appearances, Noah Okafor, with a goal and 42 passes, Joël Piroe, with 28 passes in 2 appearances, and Lukas Nmecha, with a goal and 33 passes in 5 appearances. To the midfield, Leeds United will be coming with players such as Brenden Aaronson, with 63 passes and 10 tackles in 5 appearances, Sean Longstaff, with 107 passes and 13 tackles, Anton Stach, with a goal and an assist, Ao Tanaka, with 71 passes and 3 tackles in 3 appearances, and Sam Chambers. Their defensive side also looks a bit strong, with the likes of Ethan Ampadu, with 9 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances, Jayden Bogle, with 11 tackles and 6 interceptions in 5 appearances, Gabriel Gudmundsson, with 8 tackles and 6 interceptions, Pascal Struijk, with 4 tackles and 2 blocks, Joe Rodon, with 3 tackles and 6 interceptions, and James Justin, with two substitute appearances. Karl Darlow is expected to be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 8 saves in just 2 appearances.

Since this would be the sixth match of the tournament for both teams, no player from either Leeds United or Bournemouth is currently close to a suspension. However, it should be noted that Bournemouth has already secured 14 yellow cards in just five matches, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the upcoming match against Leeds United.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat Leeds United in Premier League match.

Leeds United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 15

Leeds United Wins: 11

Bournemouth Wins: 2

Matches are Drawn: 2

Leeds United vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Leeds United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.92

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.52

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.38

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.