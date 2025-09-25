MCI (Manchester City) vs BURL (Burnley) Match Prediction MCI 99 % Chance of Winning BURL 1 % The Premier League's sixth match week will feature another exciting clash, as Manchester City will be going against Burnley. The match between these two teams will be played on 27 September at 7:30 PM IST, as Manchester City takes the home ground advantage, with the match being at Etihad Stadium. The team has received a mixed start to the new season, as they currently hold 9th spot in the standings with 2 wins in 5 matches. The next game against Burnley could help them to get a massive win and rank up in the standings with ease. On the other hand, Burnley didn't start well in the new edition of the Premier League, with the team holding 16th spot in the rankings with just a win in 5 matches. They will be eager to give a challenge to Manchester City in the next game to prevent losing it. In its previous match, Manchester City had drawn against Arsenal 1-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Burnley also got a draw against Nottingham Forest by 1-1, which was also an away game for them. Both Manchester City and Burnley now eye crucial wins in the upcoming Premier League match.

Facts: The last time Manchester City and Burnley faced each other at Etihad Stadium, the home team was strong enough to come out victorious by 3-1.

Out of the last five victories which have been secured by Manchester City has secured over Burnley, four of them have been with a clean sheet.

Burnley has not won any clashes against Manchester City since its last win in the Premier League 2014/15 edition, where they won the home game by 1-0.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Etihad Stadium, Manchester City has been strong, winning all of these games, as Burnley has won none.

Manchester City vs Burnley Chances of Winning

Manchester City has been strong against Burnley in their clashes against each other. Even in their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester City has won all five matches as Burnley was not even able to secure a single win. Moreover, four of those wins secured by Manchester City have been with a clean sheet.

With Manchester City having a strong record over Burnley, combined with the home ground advantage, the team has a higher chance of winning the next game. But their form in the last two home games has been mixed, with the team winning one against Manchester United by 3-0, and losing the other to Tottenham Hotspur by 0-2.

On the other hand, Burnley will be eager to turn the tables to their side or end the match in a draw, but they have not been strong against Manchester City. It should be noted that the team has lost both of its last two away games, losing to Manchester United by 3-2 and Tottenham Hotspur by 3-0.

Manchester City vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Manchester City and Burnley is expected to be one-sided, as Manchester City is the favourite to win. They have been unbeaten against Burnley in the recent head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage, which makes the next game a perfect opportunity for them to get a massive victory this season. On the other hand, Burnley will also remain eager to turn the tables to their side, as the team holds little advantage in the next game. Therefore, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.17, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Burnley, with the odds of 18.50.

Manchester City has shown mediocre performances in the current season of the Premier League, as the team holds 9th spot in the standings with 2 wins and 2 losses in 5 matches. This season, they have scored 9 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.80, and they have also made 40 shots, out of which 11 shots were on target inside the box. Their XG rate stands among the highest at 9.34, and the team has also made 2383 passes in 5 matches. Manchester City has also been strong with its defence, as the team has conceded 5 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1, and they hold 37 interceptions with 11 blocks in this season.

Their forward unit has key performers such as Erling Haaland, with 6 goals and 55 passes in 5 appearances, Jérémy Doku, with 2 assists and 81 passes, and Omar Marmoush, with an assist and 47 passes in 3 appearances. On the midfield, the team has Tijjani Reijnders, with a goal and 2 assists in 5 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with an assist and 156 passes, Phil Foden, with a goal and 84 passes in 3 appearances, Rodri, with 216 passes and 6 tackles in 4 appearances, Nico O’Reilly, with 79 passes and 9 tackles, Matheus Nunes, with 75 passes and 2 tackles in 3 appearances, and Oscar Bobb, with an assist and 93 passes in 4 appearances. Their defensive side also has some in-form players, such as Rúben Dias, with 2 tackles and 2 blocks in 5 appearances, Josko Gvardiol, with 2 tackles and 2 interceptions in 2 appearances, Abdukodir Khusanov, with 7 tackles and 5 interceptions in 4 appearances, Nathan Aké, with a tackle and an interception in 3 appearances, and John Stones, with 2 interceptions and a block in 4 appearances. Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, having a clean sheet and 4 saves in 2 appearances.

Manchester City has strength in its squad, which will play a vital role in its win over Burnley in the upcoming Premier League match. In their last five matches in the Premier League, the team has scored 9 and conceded 5 goals, showcasing its overall dominance. But the team is still in search of consistent wins, and the next game against Burnley proves to be a great opportunity. Also, it should be noted that two of their last five matches have been clean-sheet wins for the team. It is likely that Manchester City will win the next game against Burnley with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Burnley is still looking for ways to regain its winning momentum, as the team stands 16th in the standings with a win and 3 losses in 5 matches. In its last five matches, they have scored 5 and conceded 8 goals, highlighting the challenges being faced by its defensive side. This season, the team has scored 5 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 28 shots, out of which 10 shots remained on target inside the box. Their XG rate stands at 4.12, as the team has also made 1522 passes in just 5 matches. Burnley has conceded 8 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.60; yet they have made 50 interceptions and 31 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Lyle Foster, with a goal and an assist in 5 appearances, Jaidon Anthony, with 3 goals and an assist, Jacob Bruun Larsen, with an assist and 42 passes in 3 appearances, Marcus Edwards, and Loum Tchaouna, with 47 passes and 3 tackles in 5 appearances. To the midfield, the team has Florentino, with 42 passes and 7 tackles in 2 appearances, Josh Cullen, with a goal and an assist, Hannibal Mejbri, with 53 passes and 6 tackles, and Josh Laurent, with 73 passes and 5 interceptions. On its defensive side, the team has Kyle Walker, with 7 tackles and 4 interceptions in 5 appearances, Quilindschy Hartman, with 12 tackles and 10 interceptions, Maxime Estève, with 3 tackles and 6 blocks, Hjalmar Ekdal, with 5 tackles and 4 interceptions, Joe Worrall, and Axel Tuanzebe. Martin Dúbravka will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, having a clean sheet and 19 saves in 5 appearances.

Manchester City and Burnley both have played just 5 matches this season, and no player from either of these teams is currently close to a suspension. This will allow both teams to use their best line-ups for the upcoming Premier League match. It should also be noted that Burnley has received a red card and 6 yellow cards in five matches, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the next game against Manchester City.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Burnley in Premier League match.

Manchester City vs Burnley Head-to-head

Matches Played: 112

Manchester City Wins: 57

Burnley Wins: 30

Matches are Drawn: 25

Manchester City vs Burnley Betting Odds

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.17

Burnley to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 18.50

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 7.80

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.