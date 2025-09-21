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Keonjhar Miners vs Rourkela Steelers Match Prediction

KEO

56%

Chance of Winning

ROU

44%

Parimatch

1.78
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Barabati Stadium

Keonjhar Miners and Rourkela Steelers will clash in the 9th game of the Odisha Pro T20 League 2025. The showdown will be hosted at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on September 19. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the next game of this competition.

Facts:

  • Rourkela Steelers and Keonjhar Miners will meet for the first time in the competition.
  • Rourkela Steelers are placed at the bottom place whereas Keonjhar Miners are positioned at the third position.

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Keonjhar Miners vs Rourkela Steelers Chance of Winning

Keonjhar Miners have a good squad but seemed inconsistent in their performances in the two games. The Miners won their first game but faced a defeat in their last game against Bhubaneshwar Tigers. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the third place with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.200. Keonjhar Miners will have to do better going into the next fixture.

The Rourkela Steelers had a terrible start despite performing well in their first game of the competition. They lost the last fixture against Sambalpur Warriors. Their last game was abandoned due to bad weather. With that, they are currently placed at the 6th position of the points table. They have 1 point and possess a net run rate of -0.050. Rourkela Steelers will be ready for their next clash against the Miners.

  • Keonjhar Miners chance of winning: 56%
  • Rourkela Steelers chance of winning: 44%

Keonjhar Miners vs Rourkela Steelers Betting Odds

Keonjhar Miners clashed against Bhubaneshwar Tigers in their last game of the competition and lost the game by 37 runs. The Tigers batted first in the game and scored 198/8 in the game. Keonjhar Miners conceded a lot of runs. Pappu Roy and Sarbeswar Mohanty picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, the team kept on losing early wickets in the game. They settled for 161 runs, losing all their wickets in the game. Biswabhusan Bihari scored 38 runs while Anil Parada secured 36 runs and were the top batters from the side.

Keonjhar Miners vs Rourkela Steelers Toss Prediction

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.

Weather Report

By midday and into the afternoon, hazy sunshine breaks through the clouds, pushing temperatures up to about 33-34 °C (91-93 °F), with considerable humidity likely making it feel warmer. As evening approaches, conditions become mild with some cooling, dropping gradually back to around 28-30 °C (82-87 °F). Skies are forecast to remain mostly cloudy through the evening into the night.

Keonjhar Miners Player List

Govinda Poddar (c), Abhishek Yadav, Om T Munde, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Anil Parida, Sujal Singh, Sayed Tuffel Ahmed, Debabrata Pradhan Jr, Soubhagya Ojha, Abhishek Singh, Panakala Mokshit, Sreeraj Pattnaik, Biswa Baibhab Muduli, Biswa Bhusan Bihari, Soumya Ranjan Lenka, Papu Roy.

Predicted Playing XI

Govinda Poddar (Captain)

Batter

Shekhar Majhi

Bowler

Om T Munde

Batter

Biswabhushan Bihari

All-rounder

Sujal Singh

All-rounder

Abhishek Yadav

Batter

Soumya Lenka

All-rounder

Debabrata Pradhan

Wicket-keeper

Abhishek Singh

Bowler

Pappu Roy

Bowler

Sayed Tuffel Ahmed

Bowler

Keonjhar Miners Recent Form

The team lacked on both fronts in the last game they played. The bowlers conceded a lot of runs whereas the top batting order went out cheaply in the game. The team will be looking to perform better and win the next game.

Rourkela Steelers Player List

Aashirbad Swain (Marquee Player), Sambit S Barala, Saideep Mohapatra, Pradeep Pradhan, Jamela Mohapatra, Ashutosh Marandi, Binayak Sahoo, Shovandeb Behera, Sambit Kumar Sahoo, Milan Samal, Swoop Samit Bhuyan, Biswajit Pradhan, Priya Ranjan Muduli, Akash Mohapatra, Amin Iqbal Khan, Saswat Mohanty.

Predicted Playing XI

Biswajit Pradhan

Batter

Binayak Sahoo

Batter

Saideep Mohapatra

Batter

Amin Iqbal Khan

All-rounder

Saswat Mohanty

All-rounder

Sambit Baral

Bowler

Sambit Sahoo

Batter

Aashirbad Swain (C)

Wicket-keeper

Jamala Mohapatra

Bowler

Pradeep Pradhan

Bowler

Sobhan Dev Behra

Bowler

Rourkela Steelers Recent Form

Rourkela Steelers batted very well in the last game they had played as they collected 193 runs despite losing the game. They bowled terribly and could only take 3 wickets in the game. They won a point from a game that was abandoned.

Keonjhar Miners vs Rourkela Steelers Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first match between the sides in the competition. They have not met before in the competition.

Rourkela Steelers won- 0

Keonjhar Miners won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Keonjhar Miners vs Rourkela Steelers Betting Tips

Keonjhar Miners to score under XXX runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Keonjhar Miners are struggling at their batting front in the two games in the competition. The team’s lacklustre in their opening order looks worrisome for the side. The team Debrata Pradhan and Om Munde opened for the side and scored 7 and 16 runs for their opening partnership in the two games respectively. Pradhan has failed to secure a two-digit score in both the games. Looking at their form, they are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Keonjhar Miners vs Rourkela Steelers

T20

Barabati Stadium, null

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Keonjhar Miners

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.78
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Rourkela Steelers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.92

Keonjhar Miners vs Rourkela Steelers Top Batters

Anil Parada to be the top batter for Keonjhar Miners

Anil Parada is the current best batter from the side. He has scored 73 runs in two games for the side. He scored 37 and 36 runs respectively in the two games. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Saideep Mohapatrato be the top batter for Rourkela Steelers

Saideep Mohapatra is a strong batting presence in the team. He scored 42 runs off 28 balls. The batter looks in terrific form and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Keonjhar Miners vs Rourkela Steelers Top Bowlers

Sarbeswar Mohanty to be the top bowler for Keonjhar Miners

Sarbeswar Mohanty was the top bowler from the side in the last game. He picked 5 wickets in the first game while 2 wickets in the last fixture. He has 7 wickets in 2 games and leads the top wicket-takers list. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Jamala Mohapatra to be the top bowler for Rourkela Steelers

Jamala Mohapatra was the best bowler from the side in the last game. He picked a single wicket but gave away 22 runs in 4 overs. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Keonjhar Miners

Both teams have lost a game each in the competition. However, Keonjhar Miners managed to win a game unlike Steelers. Due to an abandoned game, Steelers' form remains in question. Keonjhar Miners have superior squad strength. That said, Keonjhar Miners will be the match favourites.
  • Keonjhar Miners to win @ 1.78 (Parimatch)
  • Rourkela Steelers to win @ 1.92 (Parimatch)
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