Facts: Rourkela Steelers and Keonjhar Miners will meet for the first time in the competition.

Rourkela Steelers are placed at the bottom place whereas Keonjhar Miners are positioned at the third position.

Keonjhar Miners vs Rourkela Steelers Chance of Winning

Keonjhar Miners have a good squad but seemed inconsistent in their performances in the two games. The Miners won their first game but faced a defeat in their last game against Bhubaneshwar Tigers. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the third place with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.200. Keonjhar Miners will have to do better going into the next fixture.

The Rourkela Steelers had a terrible start despite performing well in their first game of the competition. They lost the last fixture against Sambalpur Warriors. Their last game was abandoned due to bad weather. With that, they are currently placed at the 6th position of the points table. They have 1 point and possess a net run rate of -0.050. Rourkela Steelers will be ready for their next clash against the Miners.

Keonjhar Miners chance of winning: 56%

Rourkela Steelers chance of winning: 44%

Keonjhar Miners vs Rourkela Steelers Betting Odds

Keonjhar Miners clashed against Bhubaneshwar Tigers in their last game of the competition and lost the game by 37 runs. The Tigers batted first in the game and scored 198/8 in the game. Keonjhar Miners conceded a lot of runs. Pappu Roy and Sarbeswar Mohanty picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, the team kept on losing early wickets in the game. They settled for 161 runs, losing all their wickets in the game. Biswabhusan Bihari scored 38 runs while Anil Parada secured 36 runs and were the top batters from the side.

Keonjhar Miners vs Rourkela Steelers Toss Prediction

At Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, historical data indicates a slight advantage for teams opting to chase after winning the toss. The pitch tends to favor batting in the second innings, with dew potentially affecting the ball's behavior, making it more challenging for bowlers. While the pitch offers some assistance to spinners, especially in the middle overs, the dew factor can mitigate their effectiveness during the latter stages of the game. Considering the above factors, captains winning the toss might prefer to field first, aiming to capitalize on the conditions that favor chasing teams. This strategy allows them to assess the target and adjust their approach accordingly, especially in the presence of dew.

Weather Report

By midday and into the afternoon, hazy sunshine breaks through the clouds, pushing temperatures up to about 33-34 °C (91-93 °F), with considerable humidity likely making it feel warmer. As evening approaches, conditions become mild with some cooling, dropping gradually back to around 28-30 °C (82-87 °F). Skies are forecast to remain mostly cloudy through the evening into the night.

Keonjhar Miners Player List

Govinda Poddar (c), Abhishek Yadav, Om T Munde, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Anil Parida, Sujal Singh, Sayed Tuffel Ahmed, Debabrata Pradhan Jr, Soubhagya Ojha, Abhishek Singh, Panakala Mokshit, Sreeraj Pattnaik, Biswa Baibhab Muduli, Biswa Bhusan Bihari, Soumya Ranjan Lenka, Papu Roy.

Predicted Playing XI

Govinda Poddar (Captain) Batter Shekhar Majhi Bowler Om T Munde Batter Biswabhushan Bihari All-rounder Sujal Singh All-rounder Abhishek Yadav Batter Soumya Lenka All-rounder Debabrata Pradhan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Singh Bowler Pappu Roy Bowler Sayed Tuffel Ahmed Bowler

Keonjhar Miners Recent Form

The team lacked on both fronts in the last game they played. The bowlers conceded a lot of runs whereas the top batting order went out cheaply in the game. The team will be looking to perform better and win the next game.

Rourkela Steelers Player List

Aashirbad Swain (Marquee Player), Sambit S Barala, Saideep Mohapatra, Pradeep Pradhan, Jamela Mohapatra, Ashutosh Marandi, Binayak Sahoo, Shovandeb Behera, Sambit Kumar Sahoo, Milan Samal, Swoop Samit Bhuyan, Biswajit Pradhan, Priya Ranjan Muduli, Akash Mohapatra, Amin Iqbal Khan, Saswat Mohanty.

Predicted Playing XI

Biswajit Pradhan Batter Binayak Sahoo Batter Saideep Mohapatra Batter Amin Iqbal Khan All-rounder Saswat Mohanty All-rounder Sambit Baral Bowler Sambit Sahoo Batter Aashirbad Swain (C) Wicket-keeper Jamala Mohapatra Bowler Pradeep Pradhan Bowler Sobhan Dev Behra Bowler

Rourkela Steelers Recent Form

Rourkela Steelers batted very well in the last game they had played as they collected 193 runs despite losing the game. They bowled terribly and could only take 3 wickets in the game. They won a point from a game that was abandoned.

Keonjhar Miners vs Rourkela Steelers Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first match between the sides in the competition. They have not met before in the competition.

Rourkela Steelers won- 0

Keonjhar Miners won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Keonjhar Miners vs Rourkela Steelers Betting Tips

Keonjhar Miners to score under XXX runs before first dismissal @ XXX (Parimatch)

Keonjhar Miners are struggling at their batting front in the two games in the competition. The team’s lacklustre in their opening order looks worrisome for the side. The team Debrata Pradhan and Om Munde opened for the side and scored 7 and 16 runs for their opening partnership in the two games respectively. Pradhan has failed to secure a two-digit score in both the games. Looking at their form, they are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Keonjhar Miners vs Rourkela Steelers T20 Barabati Stadium, null Keonjhar Miners Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Rourkela Steelers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now!

Keonjhar Miners vs Rourkela Steelers Top Batters

Anil Parada to be the top batter for Keonjhar Miners

Anil Parada is the current best batter from the side. He has scored 73 runs in two games for the side. He scored 37 and 36 runs respectively in the two games. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Saideep Mohapatrato be the top batter for Rourkela Steelers

Saideep Mohapatra is a strong batting presence in the team. He scored 42 runs off 28 balls. The batter looks in terrific form and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Keonjhar Miners vs Rourkela Steelers Top Bowlers

Sarbeswar Mohanty to be the top bowler for Keonjhar Miners

Sarbeswar Mohanty was the top bowler from the side in the last game. He picked 5 wickets in the first game while 2 wickets in the last fixture. He has 7 wickets in 2 games and leads the top wicket-takers list. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Jamala Mohapatra to be the top bowler for Rourkela Steelers

Jamala Mohapatra was the best bowler from the side in the last game. He picked a single wicket but gave away 22 runs in 4 overs. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.