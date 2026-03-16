Facts: With 282 runs, Kurtis Patterson is the leading run scorer for New South Wales in this campaign.

With 237 runs, Marnus Labuschagne is the leading run scorer for Queensland this season.

New South Wales vs Queensland Chance of Winning

New South Wales did not have a great campaign last season as they missed the playoffs. This year they lost the opening game of the season against Tasmania but since then they have two wins in the last three games and are currently second on the table. In the last match they lost against Victoria by five runs.

Unlike their opponents, Queensland got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games against Victoria and Western Australia. They have struggled in the last few games as they have lost back to back games and are fourth on the table. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 55%

Queensland’ chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New South Wales vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Moises Henriques had a solid campaign last season as he scored 135 runs with an average of 33.75. So far this season he has scored 101 runs with an average of 25.25 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Hugh Weibgen has had a solid season so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 169 runs with an average of 84.50 and we expect him to have a similar impact and do well in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Sydney during the game with minimum chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Kurtis Patterson, Blake Nikitaras, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Oliver Davies, Moises Henriques, Lachlan Shaw, Sean Abbott (c), Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Ryan Hadley, William Salzmann, Nic Maddinson

Predicted Playing XI

Blake Nikitaras Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Oliver Davies Batter Moises Henriques Batter Matthew Gilkes Wicket-keeper Lachlan Shaw All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Tanveer Sangha All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Ryan Hadley Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales head into this game after two wins in the last three matches and are currently second on the table.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Lachlan Hearne, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Gurinder Sandhu, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Hayden Kerr, Benji Floros

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Clayton Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Lachlan Hearne All-rounder Hugh Weibgen All-rounder Michael Neser All-rounder Jack Wildermuth Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland got off to a great start as they won back to back games but since then they have lost two games on the bounce and are fourth on the table.

New South Wales vs Queensland Head to Head

New South Wales have an upper hand in this fixture against Queensland 34-32. Both sides went head to head last season and Queensland won the game.

Head to Head

New South Wales: 34

Queensland: 32

New South Wales vs Queensland Betting Odds

New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Queensland

New South Wales and Queensland struggled to make an impact last season as both sides missed the Finals. This year both teams have a similar record thus far which makes this an intriguing game for the neutrals. New South Wales did not have a great start to the season but are one of the in-form teams as they head into this must win game. They have won two of the last three matches and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Queensland have lost back to back games and are fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head last season and Queensland won the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact New South Wales have had a better opening partnership in each of the last three games which makes us believe New South Wales will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Queensland List a Cricket Central, Sydney, null New South Wales Blues Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Queensland Bulls Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

New South Wales vs Queensland Top Batters

Kurtis Patterson to be New South Wales’ top batter

Kurtis Patterson continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 33 runs. So far this season he has scored 282 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marnus Labuschagne to be Queensland’ top batter

Marnus Labuschagne has been sensational this season as he has been consistent and has scored 237 runs in three games, Labuschagne is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Tanveer Sangha to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Tanveer Sangha continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with ten wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mitchell Swepson did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.