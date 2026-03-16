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New South Wales vs Queensland Match Prediction

BLU

55%

Chance of Winning

BUL

45%

Parimatch

1.76
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1.80
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1.80
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Cricket Central, Sydney

New South Wales take on Queensland in the 13th game of the 2025 Australia Domestic One-Day Cup at Cricket Central, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 03 at 04:30 AM IST.
New South Wales vs Queensland Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 282 runs, Kurtis Patterson is the leading run scorer for New South Wales in this campaign.
  • With 237 runs, Marnus Labuschagne is the leading run scorer for Queensland this season.

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New South Wales vs Queensland Chance of Winning

New South Wales did not have a great campaign last season as they missed the playoffs. This year they lost the opening game of the season against Tasmania but since then they have two wins in the last three games and are currently second on the table. In the last match they lost against Victoria by five runs.

Unlike their opponents, Queensland got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games against Victoria and Western Australia. They have struggled in the last few games as they have lost back to back games and are fourth on the table. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • New South Wales’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Queensland’ chances of winning - 45%

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New South Wales vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Moises Henriques had a solid campaign last season as he scored 135 runs with an average of 33.75. So far this season he has scored 101 runs with an average of 25.25 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Hugh Weibgen has had a solid season so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 169 runs with an average of 84.50 and we expect him to have a similar impact and do well in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Sydney during the game with minimum chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Kurtis Patterson, Blake Nikitaras, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Oliver Davies, Moises Henriques, Lachlan Shaw, Sean Abbott (c), Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Ryan Hadley, William Salzmann, Nic Maddinson

Predicted Playing XI

Blake Nikitaras

Batter

Kurtis Patterson

Batter

Oliver Davies

Batter

Moises Henriques

Batter

Matthew Gilkes

Wicket-keeper

Lachlan Shaw

All-rounder

Sean Abbott

All-rounder

Tanveer Sangha

All-rounder

Adam Zampa

Bowler

Ben Dwarshuis

Bowler

Ryan Hadley

Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales head into this game after two wins in the last three matches and are currently second on the table.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Lachlan Hearne, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Gurinder Sandhu, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Hayden Kerr, Benji Floros

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Clayton

Batter

Usman Khawaja

Batter

Matt Renshaw

Batter

Marnus Labuschagne

Batter

Jimmy Peirson

Wicket-keeper

Lachlan Hearne

All-rounder

Hugh Weibgen

All-rounder

Michael Neser

All-rounder

Jack Wildermuth

Bowler

Gurinder Sandhu

Bowler

Mitchell Swepson

Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland got off to a great start as they won back to back games but since then they have lost two games on the bounce and are fourth on the table.

New South Wales vs Queensland Head to Head

New South Wales have an upper hand in this fixture against Queensland 34-32. Both sides went head to head last season and Queensland won the game.

Head to Head

New South Wales: 34

Queensland: 32

New South Wales vs Queensland Betting Odds

New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Queensland

New South Wales and Queensland struggled to make an impact last season as both sides missed the Finals. This year both teams have a similar record thus far which makes this an intriguing game for the neutrals. New South Wales did not have a great start to the season but are one of the in-form teams as they head into this must win game. They have won two of the last three matches and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Queensland have lost back to back games and are fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head last season and Queensland won the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact New South Wales have had a better opening partnership in each of the last three games which makes us believe New South Wales will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Queensland

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Cricket Central, Sydney, null

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New South Wales vs Queensland Top Batters

Kurtis Patterson to be New South Wales’ top batter

Kurtis Patterson continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 33 runs. So far this season he has scored 282 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marnus Labuschagne to be Queensland’ top batter

Marnus Labuschagne has been sensational this season as he has been consistent and has scored 237 runs in three games, Labuschagne is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Tanveer Sangha to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Tanveer Sangha continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with ten wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mitchell Swepson did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

New South Wales

Queensland head into this game after back to back defeats and need a win to stay in contention. On the other hand New South Wales have won two of the three games which is why the bookmakers have sided with New South Wales and you should do the same as they will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • New South Wales to win - 1.76 (PariMatch)
  • Queensland to win - 1.94 (PariMatch)
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