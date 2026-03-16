Facts: With 302 runs, Matthew Gilkes was the leading run scorer for New South Wales in the last campaign.

With 334 runs, Mackenzie Harvey was the leading run scorer for South Australia last season.

New South Wales vs South Australia Chance of Winning

New South Wales had an underwhelming campaign last season and once again they struggled in the opening game of the season against Tasmania. New South Wales batted first and were bowled out for 224 runs. Tasmania managed to chase the target and eventually won the game with two wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponents, South Australia dominated the group stages last season as they ended up with four wins in the group stages and were at the top of the table. In the finals they went head to head against Victoria and they won the game by 64 runs. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 41%

South Australia’ chances of winning - 59%

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New South Wales vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Moises Henriques had a solid campaign last season as he scored 135 runs with an average of 33.75. In the opening game this season he scored 41 against Tasmania which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

We expect Travis Head to play the first few games in this tournament as he prepares for the India Series next month. Head is arguably the best white ball batter for Australia and we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New South Wales Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch South Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be South Australia 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

New South Wales vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Sydney during the game with zero chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Kurtis Patterson, Blake Nikitaras, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Oliver Davies, Moises Henriques, Lachlan Shaw, Sean Abbott (c), Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Ryan Hadley, William Salzmann, Nic Maddinson

Predicted Playing XI

Blake Nikitaras Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Oliver Davies Batter Moises Henriques Batter Matthew Gilkes Wicket-keeper Lachlan Shaw All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Tanveer Sangha All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Ryan Hadley Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales struggled for consistency last season and they lost the opening game against Tasmania this term.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Conor McInerney, Daniel Drew, Douwtjie Hoogenboezem, Henry Hunt, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Jason Sangha, Mackenzie Harvey, Thomas Kelly, Travis Head, Aidan Cahill, Benjamin Manenti, Campbell Thompson, Liam Scott, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Alex Carey, Harry Matthias, Harry Nielsen, Brendan Doggett, Hanno Jacobs, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Spencer Johnson, Wes Agar

Predicted Playing XI

Mackenzie Harvey Batter Travis Head Batter Daniel Drew Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Harry Nielsen Wicket-keeper Thomas Kelly Batter Liam Scott All-rounder Benjamin Manenti All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia were sensational last season as they made the finals, they beat Victoria in the finals and won the championship.

New South Wales vs South Australia Head to Head

New South Wales have had an upper hand in this fixture against South Australia 28-25. Both sides went head to head in the group stages last season and South Australia won the game.

Head to Head

New South Wales: 28

South Australia: 25

New South Wales vs South Australia Betting Odds

South Australia to have a better opening partnership than New South Wales

New South Wales and South Australia head into this season after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. New South Wales ended the group stages with three defeats in the last four matches and missed the Finals as they ended up third. On the other hand South Australia dominated the group stages last season as they ended up at the top of the table and then they beat Victoria in the Finals last term. Both sides went head to head in the group stages, the opening game was called off due to rain but in the second match South Australia dominated the game as they won the match with six wickets to spare. New South Wales conceded a bigger opening partnership in the opening game which makes us believe South Australia will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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New South Wales vs South Australia Top Batters

Matthew Gilkes to be New South Wales’ top batter

Matthew Gilkes did not have a great start to the tournament regardless we are going to back him once again as last season he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mackenzie Harvey to be South Australia’ top batter

Mackenzie Harvey had a brilliant campaign last season as he was consistent and with 334 runs last term, Harvey was the leading run scorer for South Australia last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs South Australia Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis did not start the last match but we expect him to return in the starting lineup. He only played one game last season due to international commitments and bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler

Nathan McAndrew was incredible last season as he was the standout bowler for South Australia. With eight wickets in three matches, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.