Facts: With 302 runs, Matthew Gilkes was the leading run scorer for New South Wales in the last campaign.

With 239 runs, Mitchell Owen was the leading run scorer for Tasmania last season.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

New South Wales got off to a great start last season as they were unbeaten in the first three matches which includes two wins. New South Wales struggled to make an impact in the second half of the campaign as they managed just one win in four matches and they missed the finals last season.

Much like their opponents, Tasmania struggled for consistency last season as they managed three wins in the group stages and ended up fifth on the table. They had one win in five matches last season and would be hoping for a better start. As per our calculations, Tasmania are favourites in the upcoming game.

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 45%

Tasmania’ chances of winning - 55%

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New South Wales vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Josh Philippe had a solid campaign last season as he scored 270 runs with an average of 45. He scored 30 off 22 balls against Tasmania last season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Caleb Jewell was one of the most consistent batters last season, he scored 37 runs against New South Wales last season and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Sydney during the game with zero chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Nic Maddinson, Oliver Davies, Riley Kingsell, Sam Konstas, Steve Smith, Chris Tremain, Jack Edwards, Jake Scott, Joel Davies, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hicks, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Charlie Anderson, Charlie Stobo, Jack Nisbet, Josh Hazlewood, Liam Hatcher, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Ryan Hadley, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha, William Salzmann

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Konstas Batter Nic Maddinson Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Oliver Davies Batter Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Jack Edwards All-rounder Matthew Gilkes All-rounder Charlie Anderson All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales struggled for consistency last season as they managed three wins in three games and ended up second on the table.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Jake Weatherald, Jordan Silk, Macalister Wright, Nicholas Davis, Tim Ward, Aidan O’Connor, Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitchell Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Raf MacMillan, Jake Doran, Billy Stanlake, Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Jackson Bird, Kieran Elliott, Marcus Bean, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Will Prestwidge

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Tim Ward Batter Jordan Silk All-rounder Jake Doran Wicket-keeper Bradley Hope Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Will Prestwidge All-rounder Raf MacMillan Bowler Gabe Bell Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania missed the final last season as they ended up with three wins and were fifth on the table.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Head to Head

New South Wales have dominated this fixture against Tasmania 35-16. Both sides went head to head in the group stages last season and New South Wales won the game.

Head to Head

New South Wales: 35

Tasmania: 16

New South Wales vs Tasmania Betting Odds

New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania

New South Wales and Tasmania head into this game after both sides had similar campaigns last season as both sides failed to make the Finals last season and would be hoping for a better showing this season. Both sides ended up with three points, they went head to head last season in the group stages and New South Wales dominated the game. Tasmania batters failed to show up in the game as they posted 205 runs on the scoreboard and New South Wales managed to chase the target in the 39th over and they won the game with seven wickets to spare. New South Wales had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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New South Wales vs Tasmania Top Batters

Matthew Gilkes to be New South Wales’ top batter

Matthew Gilkes had a brilliant campaign last season, he had a decent game against Tasmania last season as he scored 46 runs. With 302 runs, he was the leading run scorer for New South Wales which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Owen to be Tasmania’ top batter

Mitchell Owen had been wonderful in both whiteball formats last season. He was the standout batter in the ODI Cup last term as he scored 239 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis has been sensational in all formats in the last 12 months. He only played one game last season due to international commitments and bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Beau Webster was incredible last season as he was the standout bowler last term. Last season he bagged 16 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.