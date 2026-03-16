Facts: New South Wales opener Sam Konstas scored a hundred on his return to One-Day Cup vs Queensland in last round

Matthew Gikes and Nic Maddinson scored a fifty each for NSW in their encounter against Victoria earlier in the ongoing season

Victoria pacers Sam Elliott and Peter Siddle are among top three highest wicket-takers in Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2024-25

New South Wales vs Victoria Chance of Winning

New South Wales and Victoria will clash in their respective seventh and last group stage match of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2024-25. After three wins and two defeats in six matches, New South Wales are placed second in the six-team List A tournament. Victoria, on the other hand, have won and lost three matches each.

The two teams locked horns earlier in the third round matches of the Australia One-Day Cup as New South Wales emerged victorious by a 140-run margin in the 45-over per-side match. The match witnessed Australia internationals like Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Tanveer Sangha feature for New South Wales. Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Short, who are also part of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, had played for Victoria in the star-studded fixture.

Despite the absence of their star trio, New South Wales are once again the favourites to beat Victoria. New South Wales would be aiming for a win to finish in the top two and book a berth in the final which will be played on March 1. New South Wales' top four give them a good edge over Victoria. Josh Philippe and Matthew Gikes are among the leading run-scorers in the tournament, while Sam Konstas also made his presence felt with a hundred in his last match. An experienced Moises Henriques is expected to come out to bat at four. Victoria have failed to deliver with the bat. They scored 266/9 in their last match. 286/7 against South Australia, were bundled out for 196 against New South Wales, and lost six wickets while chasing 127 against Tasmania.

Victoria have big names like Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, and Todd Murphy in their bowling unit but they failed to defend 267 against Tasmania, and South Australia chased down 287 against them for the loss of just one wicket. New South Wales scored 336/8 against them earlier in the tournament. With psychological advantage also in the favour of New South Wales, they are the favourites to beat Victoria on Sunday as well.

New South Wales chance of winning - 60%

Victoria chance of winning - 40%

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New South Wales vs Victoria Betting Tips

Matthew Gikes once again was amongst runs in his last outing against Queensland. He could not convert his strong start into a good score but looked good during his stay for 34 runs off 34 balls. The 25-year-old southpaw is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the One-Day Cup (Australia). He has scored 230 runs in five matches at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 101.32. The youngster has looked more determined this season, and would be looking to play a crucial role in firing his team into the finals.

Will Sutherland chipped in with both bat and ball in his side's last match against Tasmania. Captaining the side, the 25-year-old scored 30 off 34, and also picked two wickets for 45 runs in seven matches. Sutherland has scored 129 runs in four matches at an average of 64.50 so far in the tournament. The medium pacer also has 57 List A wickets to his name, and will be one of the Victoria players to watch out for.

Match Prediction Best Odds New South Wales to hit more fours than Victoria 1.77 Bet on Parimatch NSW and Victoria to jointly hit more than 8 sixes in the match 1.98 Bet on Parimatch

New South Wales vs Victoria Toss Prediction

The last match played at the Cricket Central in Sydney was abandoned due to rain. In the second last match here, Western Australia opted to bowl first but ended up losing to South Australia by two runs. In the first match of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2024-25 at the Sydney venue, Western Australia won the toss and opted to bowl but lost to New South Wales by eight runs. Teams batting second have lost on both the occasions, and therefore the must-win match between New South Wales and Victoria can see the winner of toss opting to bat first to put the scoreboard pressure.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy conditions have been predicted in Sydney on Sunday, February 23. The expected precipitation level will be close to 10 percent, and with a humidity level of 69 percent, the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. Showers have been predicted day before the match on Saturday. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 26 km/h on Sunday.

New South Wales Player List

Sam Konstas, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Oliver Davies, Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards (c), Chris Green, Hayden Kerr, Jack Nisbet, Charlie Anderson, Nic Maddinson, Liam Hatcher

New South Wales Playing XI

Josh Philippe (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Sam Konstas Batter Matthew Gikes Batter Moises Henriques All-rounder Nic Maddinson All-rounder Lachlan Shaw Batter Jack Edwards (CAP) All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Hayden Kerr Bowler Jack Nisbet Bowler Charlie Anderson Bowler

New South Wales Recent Form

New South Wales lost their last match against Queensland by 54 runs. The second-last match saw them beat Tasmania by seven wickets, while South Australia handed them a six-wicket defeat in their third-last match. New South Wales defeated Western Australia by eight runs to kick off their campaign, while their second match was abandoned. Victoria thrashed them by 140 runs in their third match.

Victoria Player List

Sam Harper (wk), Harry Dixon, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Jonathan Merlo, Will Sutherland (c), Samuel Elliott, Todd Murphy, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Xavier Crone, Campbell Kellaway, Mitchell Perry

Victoria Playing XI

Harry Dixon Batter Sam Harper (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Marcus Harris Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Thomas Rogers Batter Jonathan Merlo Batter Will Sutherland (CAP) All-rounder Samuel Elliott Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Scott Boland Bowler

Victoria Recent Form

Victoria lost their last match against Tasmania by five wickets. They defeated Western Australia by 15 runs (DLS Method) in their second-last match. They lost to South Australia and New South Wales after winning their first two matches of their tournament against Tasmania and Queensland.

New South Wales vs Victoria Head-to-Head Record

New South Wales have won each of their last two matches against Victoria. Overall, they have defeated Victoria in three of their last five meetings.

New South Wales vs Victoria Odds

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New South Wales opening partnership to be over 19.5

The New South Wales opening pair of Josh Philippe and Sam Konstas are expected to score over 19 runs together. They forged a 42-run partnership against Queensland in their last outing. Philippe scored 23 runs off 29 balls, while Konstas scored 116 off 98 balls. Nic Maddinson came out to open with Philippe in their second-last match against Tasmania and partnered for 36 runs. With 255 runs in five matches at an average of 51, Philippe is the second-highest run-scorer in One-Day Cup (Australia). Konstas also smashed a hundred in his last outing. The duo should find it easy to score over 20 runs together against Victoria on Sunday.

New South Wales vs Victoria Top Batters

Sam Konstas to be the top batter for New South Wales

Budding Australia star Sam Konstas returned to the Australia One-Day Cup with style, scoring 116 runs off 98 balls against Queensland. The innings from the 19-year-old youngster consisted of 13 fours and three sixes. The right-hander has just played two matches in the tournament so far, and would be looking to make maximum impact in the last league match for his team. The recent Test debut against India has taken his confidence to the next level, and Victoria would be wary of the threat from the aggressive batter.

Sam Harper to be the top batter for Victoria

Victoria opener Sam Harper scored a fifty against Tasmania in his last outing. The 50-run knock off 57 balls consisted of a six and a four. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batter also happens to be the leading run-getter for Victoria in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 188 runs in six matches at an average of 37.60 and a strike rate of 100.53.

New South Wales vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Jack Nisbet to be the top bowler for New South Wales

New South Wales' 22-year-old pacer Jack Nisbet picked four wickets in his side's last fixture against Queensland. In the absence of any big name, the team would be counting on him for another impactful performance. Nisbet is currently the leading wicket-taker for NSW as he has picked six wickets in three matches at an average of 25.16, and an economy rate of 5.59. Overall, he has picked eight wickets in five List A games.

Peter Siddle to be the top bowler for Victoria

Veteran pacer Peter Siddle picked a wicket against Tasmania in his last outing, but is the second-highest wicket-taker in Australia One-Day Cup 2024-25. The 40-year-old has picked 11 wickets in six matches at an average of 20.45, and an economy rate of 5.60. His second-last outing was a first-class game in which he picked five wickets. Siddle, who represented Australia in 67 Test matches, has picked 105 wickets in 84 List A matches.