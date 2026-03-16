BUL (Queensland) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction
BUL
42%
Chance of Winning
BLU
58%
List a
Allan Border Field
Facts:
- With 283 runs, Matt Renshaw is the leading run scorer for Queensland in this campaign.
- With 232 runs, Josh Philippe is the leading run scorer for New South Wales in this campaign.
Queensland vs New South Wales Chance of Winning
Queensland have struggled for consistency so far as they have two wins in five matches and are currently fourth on the table. Queensland need maximum points in the final two games if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they beat Tasmania by 56 runs.
New South Wales have been dominant in the group stages this season and like last season they are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they battered Tasmania as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Queensland ’ chances of winning - 42%
- New South Wales’ chances of winning - 58%
Queensland vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Ben McDermott has struggled to make an impact this season. In four matches so far McDermott has scored 52 runs with an average of 13 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Matthew Gilkes has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 196 runs in four matches with an average of 49 runs. In the last game he scored 46 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Queensland Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
New South Wales Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5
Best Opening Partnership to be New South Wales
Queensland vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Queensland News & Player List
Queensland Player List
Ben McDermott, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Angus Lovell, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Jack Wildermuth, Gurinder Sandhu, Liam Guthrie, Mitchell Swepson (c), Tom Whitney, Hugo Burdon, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben McDermott
|
Batter
|
Angus Lovell
|
Batter
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Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Jack Clayton
|
All-rounder
|
Jimmy Peirson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lachlan Hearne
|
Batter
|
Jack Wildermuth
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
All-rounder
|
Gurinder Sandhu
|
Bowler
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Mark Steketee
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
Queensland Team Form
Queensland head into this game after back to back wins. With two wins in five games they are currently fourth on the table.
New South Wales News & Player List
New South Wales Player List
Josh Philippe (wk), Nic Maddinson, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Oliver Davies, Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards (c), Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Charlie Anderson, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha, Jack Nisbet, Daniel Hughes, William Salzmann
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nic Maddinson
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
Batter
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Lachlan Shaw
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Batter
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Jack Edwards
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
Bowler
|
Charlie Anderson
|
Bowler
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Liam Hatcher
|
Bowler
New South Wales Team Form
New South Wales have once again been dominant in the group stages as they have one defeat in five matches and are at the top of the table.
Queensland vs New South Wales Head to Head
New South Wales have a slight edge in this fixture against Queensland 34-31. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and Queensland won the game.
Head to Head
Queensland: 31
New South Wales: 34
Queensland vs New South Wales Betting Odds
New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Queensland
New South Wales and Queensland head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far. Queensland has struggled for consistency so far in this campaign as they have two wins in five matches and are currently fourth on the table. With two games remaining, Queensland need maximum points in the last two games to stay in contention for the top two spots this season. On the other hand, New South Wales has been dominant as they have one defeat in five games and are currently at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last three games New South Wales have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Queensland vs New South Wales
List a
Allan Border Field, null
Queensland vs New South Wales Top Batters
Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’ top batter
Matt Renshaw was sensational in the last outing against Tasmania as he scored 122 runs off 99 balls. With 283 runs so far, Renshaw is the leading run scorer for Queensland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Josh Philippe to be New South Wales’ top batter
Josh Philippe continued his impressive form in the last match as he scored 30 off 22 balls. With 232 runs thus far, Philippe is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Queensland vs New South Wales Top Bowlers
Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’ top bowler
Mitchell Swepson had a brilliant game against Tasmania in the last outing as he bagged four wickets in the game. With nine wickets, Swepson is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben Dwarshuis to be New South Wales’ top bowler
Ben Dwarshuis was sensational in the BBL this season and he continued his T20 form in this campaign as in the last match he bagged four wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New South Wales
- Queensland to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
- New South Wales to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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