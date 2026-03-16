BUL (Queensland) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction BUL 42 % Chance of Winning BLU 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Queensland take on New South Wales in the 16th of the 2024-25 Marsh ODI Cup at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 13 at 05:30 AM IST.

Queensland vs New South Wales Chance of Winning

Queensland have struggled for consistency so far as they have two wins in five matches and are currently fourth on the table. Queensland need maximum points in the final two games if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they beat Tasmania by 56 runs.

New South Wales have been dominant in the group stages this season and like last season they are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they battered Tasmania as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

Queensland ’ chances of winning - 42%

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 58%

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Queensland vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben McDermott has struggled to make an impact this season. In four matches so far McDermott has scored 52 runs with an average of 13 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Matthew Gilkes has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 196 runs in four matches with an average of 49 runs. In the last game he scored 46 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Queensland Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch New South Wales Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be New South Wales 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Queensland vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Ben McDermott, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Angus Lovell, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Jack Wildermuth, Gurinder Sandhu, Liam Guthrie, Mitchell Swepson (c), Tom Whitney, Hugo Burdon, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Batter Angus Lovell Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Jack Clayton All-rounder Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Lachlan Hearne Batter Jack Wildermuth All-rounder Mitchell Swepson All-rounder Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland head into this game after back to back wins. With two wins in five games they are currently fourth on the table.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Josh Philippe (wk), Nic Maddinson, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Oliver Davies, Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards (c), Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Charlie Anderson, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha, Jack Nisbet, Daniel Hughes, William Salzmann

Predicted Playing XI

Nic Maddinson Batter Moises Henriques Batter Oliver Davies Batter Lachlan Shaw All-rounder Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Matthew Gilkes Batter Jack Edwards All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Charlie Anderson Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales have once again been dominant in the group stages as they have one defeat in five matches and are at the top of the table.

Queensland vs New South Wales Head to Head

New South Wales have a slight edge in this fixture against Queensland 34-31. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and Queensland won the game.

Head to Head

Queensland: 31

New South Wales: 34

Queensland vs New South Wales Betting Odds

New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Queensland

New South Wales and Queensland head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far. Queensland has struggled for consistency so far in this campaign as they have two wins in five matches and are currently fourth on the table. With two games remaining, Queensland need maximum points in the last two games to stay in contention for the top two spots this season. On the other hand, New South Wales has been dominant as they have one defeat in five games and are currently at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last three games New South Wales have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Queensland vs New South Wales Top Batters

Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’ top batter

Matt Renshaw was sensational in the last outing against Tasmania as he scored 122 runs off 99 balls. With 283 runs so far, Renshaw is the leading run scorer for Queensland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Philippe to be New South Wales’ top batter

Josh Philippe continued his impressive form in the last match as he scored 30 off 22 balls. With 232 runs thus far, Philippe is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs New South Wales Top Bowlers

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mitchell Swepson had a brilliant game against Tasmania in the last outing as he bagged four wickets in the game. With nine wickets, Swepson is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Dwarshuis to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis was sensational in the BBL this season and he continued his T20 form in this campaign as in the last match he bagged four wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.