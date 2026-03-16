Facts: With 132 runs, Marnus Labuschagne is the leading run scorer for Queensland in this campaign.

With 145 runs, Matthew Wade is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign.

Queensland vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

Queensland struggled for consistency last season and missed the playoffs. They could not have hoped for a better start this season as Queensland have won back to back games and are currently second on the table. In the last game, Queensland beat Western Australia with two wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Tasmania have had a fabulous start to the campaign as they have been perfect after two games and with nine points thus far, they are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they beat Victoria. As per our calculations, Queensland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Queensland’ chances of winning - 55%

Tasmania’ chances of winning - 45%

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Queensland vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Last season Marnus Labuschagne only played two games and struggled to make an impact. He has been phenomenal thus far as he has scored 132 runs in two matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Matthew Wade got off to a great start this season. He scored 40 runs in the opening game and then scored a brilliant century in the last outing which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Brisbane during the game with minimum chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Lachlan Hearne, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Gurinder Sandhu, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Hayden Kerr, Benji Floros

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Clayton Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Lachlan Hearne All-rounder Hugh Weibgen All-rounder Michael Neser All-rounder Jack Wildermuth Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland struggled last season but have been excellent thus far as they have won both games thus far.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Mitchell Owen, Jake Weatherald , Beau Webster (c), Tim Ward, Matthew Wade (wk), Macalister Wright, Nikhil Chaudhary, Bradley Hope, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim, Riley Meredith, Iain Carlisle

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Owen Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Tim Ward Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Bradley Hope Batter Macalister Wright All-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania missed the final last season but have a perfect record thus far and are currently at the top of the table.

Queensland vs Tasmania Head to Head

Queensland hold a slight edge in this fixture against Tasmania 35-24. Both sides went head to head last season and Queensland won the game.

Head to Head

Queensland: 35

Tasmania: 24

Queensland vs Tasmania Betting Odds

Queensland to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania

Queensland and Tasmania headed into this campaign after both sides have been sensational so far this season. Last season Queensland struggled for consistency as they had three wins in seven matches and missed the playoffs but so far they have been perfect thus far in this campaign and are currently second on the table. Both sides went head to head last season and it was Queensland who won the game and Tasmania had a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Queensland have had a better opening partnership in both games thus far which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Queensland vs Tasmania Top Batters

Marnus Labuschagne to be Queensland’ top batter

Marnus Labuschagne had a brilliant game in the Sheffield Shield as he scored a century and has been class thus far in all formats. He is the leading run scorer for Queensland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Wade to be Tasmania’ top batter

Matthew Wade has been incredible this season, in the last game against Victoria he scored 105 runs and with 145 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mitchell Swepson was the standout bowler last season and once again has been impressive thus far. He has bagged five wickets in two matches and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Beau Webster continued his incredible form from last season as he bagged three wickets in the opening game and then bagged two wickets in the last match. He is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.