Facts: With 305 runs, Matt Renshaw was the leading run scorer for Queensland last season.

With 257 runs, Peter Handscomb was the leading run scorer for Victoria in the last campaign.

Queensland vs Victoria Chance of Winning

Queensland struggled for consistency last season as they got off to a horrendous start last term as they were winless in the first three matches which included two defeats against Victoria and Western Australia. They ended the campaign with three wins in the last four matches but still missed the Finals.

On the other hand, Victoria had a solid campaign last season as they won four matches in the group stages and made the finals. In the finals they struggled against South Australia as they lost the game by 64 runs. As per our calculations, Queensland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Queensland’ chances of winning - 55%

Victoria’ chances of winning - 45%

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Queensland vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Usman Khawaja only played three games last season and he scored 175 runs with an average of 58.33. He was brilliant against Victoria last season as he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marcus Harris had a decent campaign last season as he scored 169 runs last term. He was solid against Queensland last season as he scored 63 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Brisbane during the game with minimum chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Hugh Weibgen, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Usman Khawaja, Angus Lovell, Hayden Kerr, Jack Sinfield, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Thomas Balkin, Jimmy Peirson, Lachlan Aitken, Callum Vidler, Gurinder Sandhu, Jem Ryan, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Tom Whitney, Xavier Bartlett, Zanden Jeh

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Clayton Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Hugo Burdon Batter Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Angus Lovell All-rounder Jack Wildermuth All-rounder Michael Neser All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Tom Straker Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland did not make the finals last season as they ended the group stages with three wins and were fourth on the table.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Ashley Chandrasinghe, Blake Macdonald, Campbell Kellaway, Dylan Brasher, Jai Lemire, Marcus Harris, Ollie Peake, Thomas Rogers, Austin Anlezark, Glenn Maxwell, Harry Dixon, Matthew Short, Tyler Pearson, Will Sutherland, Liam Blackford, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Callum Stow, Cameron McClure, David Moody, Doug Warren, Fergus O'Neill, Mitchell Perry, Sam Elliott, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Xavier Crone

Predicted Playing XI

Campbell Kellaway Batter Marcus Harris Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Thomas Rogers All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell Batter Will Sutherland All-rounder Callum Stow All-rounder Todd Murphy Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Fergus O'Neill Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria won four games in the group stages last season and they made the Finals where they lost against South Australia.

Queensland vs Victoria Head to Head

Queensland hold a slight edge in this fixture against Victoria 33-27. Both sides went head to head last season and Victoria won the game.

Head to Head

Queensland: 33

Victoria: 27

Queensland vs Victoria Betting Odds

Queensland to have a better opening partnership than Victoria

Queensland and Victoria headed into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Queensland struggled for consistency last season as they managed just three wins in the group stages and ended up fourth on the table. They were winless after three games last season and would be hoping for a better start this season. On the other hand Victoria were the more consistent team last season as they won four of the seven matches and ended up second on the table. They lost the Finals last season and would be hoping to go all the way this term. Both teams went head to head last season and Victoria edged Queensland in the game as they won the match by six runs but it was Queensland who had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Queensland vs Victoria Top Batters

Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’ top batter

Matt Renshaw had a decent outing in the last game against Queensland as he scored 38 runs. With 305 runs, he was the leading run scorer for Queensland last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter

Peter Handscomb had a solid campaign last season as he was the standout batter for Victoria last season. He scored 257 runs last season and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mitchell Swepson bagged three wickets against Victoria last season and had the best bowling figures. With 10 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fergus O’Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler

Fergus O'Neill was one of the most consistent bowlers last season as he bagged nine wickets last season. He had the best bowling figures against Queensland last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.