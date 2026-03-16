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Queensland vs Western Australia Match Prediction

BUL

57%

Chance of Winning

WEA

43%

Parimatch

1.74
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.76
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.75
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

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Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Queensland take on Western Australia in the fifth game of the 2025 Australia Domestic One-Day Cup at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The game is scheduled to be played on Sep 21 at 09:30 AM IST.
Queensland vs Western Australia Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 305 runs, Matt Renshaw was the leading run scorer for Queensland last season.
  • With 198 runs, Ashton Turner was the leading run scorer for Western Australia in the last campaign.

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Queensland vs Western Australia Chance of Winning

Queensland struggled for consistency last season but looked great in the opening fixture. They went head to head against Victoria in the opening game and were dominant. Queensland batted first and scored 310 runs and eventually won the game by 55 runs. They would be hoping for a similar performance in this game.

Western Australia had an underwhelming campaign last season as they lost five of the seven matches and ended up sixth on the table. They managed two wins last season and both wins came against Queensland last term. As per our calculations, Queensland are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Queensland’ chances of winning - 57%
  • Western Australia’ chances of winning - 43%

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Queensland vs Western Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Last season Marnus Labuschagne only played two games and struggled to make an impact. He was phenomenal in the opening game as he scored a century against Victoria which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sam Whiteman only played three games last season and he ended up scoring 148 runs with an average of 49.33. He scored a brilliant half century against Queensland last season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Queensland Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5

1.87

Western Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5

1.87

Best Opening Partnership to be Western Australia

1.88

Queensland vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Brisbane during the game with minimum chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Lachlan Hearne, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Gurinder Sandhu, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Hayden Kerr, Benji Floros

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Clayton

Batter

Usman Khawaja

Batter

Matt Renshaw

Batter

Marnus Labuschagne

Batter

Jimmy Peirson

Wicket-keeper

Lachlan Hearne

All-rounder

Hugh Weibgen

All-rounder

Michael Neser

All-rounder

Jack Wildermuth

Bowler

Gurinder Sandhu

Bowler

Mitchell Swepson

Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland did not make the finals last season but were impressive in the opening game of the season against Victoria as they won the game by 55 runs.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Corey Wasley, Hilton Cartwright, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Aaron Hardie, Albert Esterhuysen, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Keaton Critchell, Mitchell Marsh, Baxter Holt, Joel Curtis, Josh Inglis, Sam Whiteman, Simon Budge, Brody Couch, Bryce Jackson, Cameron Gannon, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Jordan Quiggin, Lance Morris, Liam Haskett, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Fanning

Batter

Cameron Bancroft

Batter

Sam Whiteman

Batter

Ashton Turner

All-rounder

Joel Curtis

Wicket-keeper

Cooper Connolly

Batter

Cameron Green

All-rounder

Jhye Richardson

All-rounder

Brody Couch

Bowler

Bryce Jackson

Bowler

Cameron Gannon

Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia had a dismal campaign last season as they managed just two wins in seven matches and ended up sixth on the table.

Queensland vs Western Australia Head to Head

Western Australia hold a slight edge in this fixture against Queensland 34-28. Both sides went head to head twice last season and Western Australia won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Queensland: 34

Western Australia: 28

Queensland vs Western Australia Betting Odds

Western Australia to have a better opening partnership than Queensland

Queensland and Western Australia headed into this campaign after both sides struggled to make an impact in the last campaign. Queensland managed three wins in the group stages and ended up fourth on the table. They could not have hoped for a better start this season as they outplayed last year’s finalist Victoria and eventually won the game by 55 runs. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages last season and on both occasions West Australia won the game. Western Australia only won twice last season and both wins came against Queensland last season. They ended up sixth on the table and would be hoping for a better showing this season. In both head to head games, Western Australia had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Western Australia

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Allan Border Field, Brisbane, null

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Queensland Bulls

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.74

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.76
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Western Australia

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.10

Queensland vs Western Australia Top Batters

Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’ top batter

Matt Renshaw did not have a great game in the last match against Victoria regardless we are going to back him as last season with 305 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ashton Turner to be Western Australia’ top batter

Ashton Turner was one of the most consistent batters for Western Australia last season as he scored 198 runs last season, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Western Australia Top Bowlers

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mitchell Swepson had a decent game in the last outing but we expect him to play a key role in this match as last season he was the standout bowler for Queensland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bryce Jackson to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Bryce Jackson was brilliant last season against Queensland as he bagged five wickets in the two matches. He was also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Queensland

Even though Western Australia were brilliant against Queensland last season, Queensland had a better season and they were impressive in the opening game this term which is why the bookmakers have sided with Queensland and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Queensland to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
  • Western Australia to win - 2.02 (PariMatch)
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