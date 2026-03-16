Facts: With 305 runs, Matt Renshaw was the leading run scorer for Queensland last season.

With 198 runs, Ashton Turner was the leading run scorer for Western Australia in the last campaign.

Queensland vs Western Australia Chance of Winning

Queensland struggled for consistency last season but looked great in the opening fixture. They went head to head against Victoria in the opening game and were dominant. Queensland batted first and scored 310 runs and eventually won the game by 55 runs. They would be hoping for a similar performance in this game.

Western Australia had an underwhelming campaign last season as they lost five of the seven matches and ended up sixth on the table. They managed two wins last season and both wins came against Queensland last term. As per our calculations, Queensland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Queensland’ chances of winning - 57%

Western Australia’ chances of winning - 43%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Queensland vs Western Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Last season Marnus Labuschagne only played two games and struggled to make an impact. He was phenomenal in the opening game as he scored a century against Victoria which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sam Whiteman only played three games last season and he ended up scoring 148 runs with an average of 49.33. He scored a brilliant half century against Queensland last season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Queensland Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Western Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Western Australia 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Queensland vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Brisbane during the game with minimum chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Lachlan Hearne, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Gurinder Sandhu, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Hayden Kerr, Benji Floros

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Clayton Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Lachlan Hearne All-rounder Hugh Weibgen All-rounder Michael Neser All-rounder Jack Wildermuth Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland did not make the finals last season but were impressive in the opening game of the season against Victoria as they won the game by 55 runs.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Corey Wasley, Hilton Cartwright, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Aaron Hardie, Albert Esterhuysen, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Keaton Critchell, Mitchell Marsh, Baxter Holt, Joel Curtis, Josh Inglis, Sam Whiteman, Simon Budge, Brody Couch, Bryce Jackson, Cameron Gannon, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Jordan Quiggin, Lance Morris, Liam Haskett, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Fanning Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Ashton Turner All-rounder Joel Curtis Wicket-keeper Cooper Connolly Batter Cameron Green All-rounder Jhye Richardson All-rounder Brody Couch Bowler Bryce Jackson Bowler Cameron Gannon Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia had a dismal campaign last season as they managed just two wins in seven matches and ended up sixth on the table.

Queensland vs Western Australia Head to Head

Western Australia hold a slight edge in this fixture against Queensland 34-28. Both sides went head to head twice last season and Western Australia won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Queensland: 34

Western Australia: 28

Queensland vs Western Australia Betting Odds

Western Australia to have a better opening partnership than Queensland

Queensland and Western Australia headed into this campaign after both sides struggled to make an impact in the last campaign. Queensland managed three wins in the group stages and ended up fourth on the table. They could not have hoped for a better start this season as they outplayed last year’s finalist Victoria and eventually won the game by 55 runs. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages last season and on both occasions West Australia won the game. Western Australia only won twice last season and both wins came against Queensland last season. They ended up sixth on the table and would be hoping for a better showing this season. In both head to head games, Western Australia had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Western Australia List a Allan Border Field, Brisbane, null Queensland Bulls Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Western Australia Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Queensland vs Western Australia Top Batters

Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’ top batter

Matt Renshaw did not have a great game in the last match against Victoria regardless we are going to back him as last season with 305 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ashton Turner to be Western Australia’ top batter

Ashton Turner was one of the most consistent batters for Western Australia last season as he scored 198 runs last season, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Western Australia Top Bowlers

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mitchell Swepson had a decent game in the last outing but we expect him to play a key role in this match as last season he was the standout bowler for Queensland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bryce Jackson to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Bryce Jackson was brilliant last season against Queensland as he bagged five wickets in the two matches. He was also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.