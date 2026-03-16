Facts: With 136 runs, Mackenzie Harvey is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.

With 237 runs, Marnus Labuschagne is the leading run scorer for Queensland this season.

South Australia vs Queensland Chance of Winning

South Australia dominated the domestic campaign last season in all formats but they did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost back to back games against New South Wales and Western Australia. In the last match against Victoria, they managed to turn things around as they won the game by 79 runs.

Unlike their opponents, Queensland could not have hoped for a better start this season as they won back to back games but in the last match they struggled against Tasmania as they lost the game by five wickets and are third on the table. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Australia’ chances of winning - 55%

Queensland’ chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

South Australia vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk has struggled for consistency in all formats in the last 12 months and in the three games thus far he has scored 49 runs with an average of 16.33 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Marnus Labuschagne heads into this game after being dropped from the ODI setup and will have a lot to prove. He has been exceptional in all formats thus far which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Adelaide during the game with minimum chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Daniel Drew, Alex Carey (c & wk), Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Harry Manenti, Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Buckingham, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Nathan McAndrew, Henry Thornton, Spencer Johnson, Ben Manenti, Liam Scott

Predicted Playing XI

Mackenzie Harvey Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Daniel Drew Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Jason Sangha Batter Jake Lehmann All-rounder Benjamin Manenti All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost back to back matches but in the last game they beat Victoria and registered first points in this campaign.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Lachlan Hearne, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Gurinder Sandhu, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Hayden Kerr, Benji Floros

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Clayton Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Lachlan Hearne All-rounder Hugh Weibgen All-rounder Michael Neser All-rounder Jack Wildermuth Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland struggled last season but have been excellent thus far as they have two wins in three games and are third on the table.

South Australia vs Queensland Head to Head

Queensland have dominated this fixture against South Australia 37-20. Both sides went head to head last season and Queensland won the game.

Head to Head

South Australia: 20

Queensland: 37

South Australia vs Queensland Betting Odds

Queensland to have a better opening partnership than South Australia

South Australia and Queensland headed into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last outing. South Australia were sensational last season as they won the Championship but have found it tough this season as they lost each of the first two games but in the last match they beat Victoria and registered their first win of the season. On the other hand, Queensland had a sensational start to the season as they won back to back games but in the last match, they lost against Tasmania and are third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Queensland have had a better opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Queensland List a Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia, null South Australia Redbacks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Queensland Bulls Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now!

South Australia vs Queensland Top Batters

Mackenzie Harvey to be South Australia’ top batter

Mackenzie Harvey did not have a great outing in the last match, he still scored 20 off 17 balls. With 156 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marnus Labuschagne to be Queensland’ top batter

Marnus Labuschagne continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored his second century of the campaign. With 237 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler

Nathan McAndrew was sensational last season but missed the first two games this term. He returned in the starting lineup against Victoria and bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mitchell Swepson was the standout bowler last season and once again has been impressive thus far. He has bagged six wickets in three matches and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.