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South Australia vs Queensland Match Prediction

RED

55%

Chance of Winning

BUL

45%

00

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Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia

South Australia take on Queensland in the 12th game of the 2025 Australia Domestic One-Day Cup at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 20 at 05:00 AM IST.
South Australia vs Queensland Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 136 runs, Mackenzie Harvey is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.
  • With 237 runs, Marnus Labuschagne is the leading run scorer for Queensland this season.

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South Australia vs Queensland Chance of Winning

South Australia dominated the domestic campaign last season in all formats but they did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost back to back games against New South Wales and Western Australia. In the last match against Victoria, they managed to turn things around as they won the game by 79 runs.

Unlike their opponents, Queensland could not have hoped for a better start this season as they won back to back games but in the last match they struggled against Tasmania as they lost the game by five wickets and are third on the table. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • South Australia’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Queensland’ chances of winning - 45%

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South Australia vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk has struggled for consistency in all formats in the last 12 months and in the three games thus far he has scored 49 runs with an average of 16.33 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Marnus Labuschagne heads into this game after being dropped from the ODI setup and will have a lot to prove. He has been exceptional in all formats thus far which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Adelaide during the game with minimum chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Daniel Drew, Alex Carey (c & wk), Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Harry Manenti, Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Buckingham, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Nathan McAndrew, Henry Thornton, Spencer Johnson, Ben Manenti, Liam Scott

Predicted Playing XI

Mackenzie Harvey

Batter

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Batter

Daniel Drew

Batter

Nathan McSweeney

Batter

Alex Carey

Wicket-keeper

Jason Sangha

Batter

Jake Lehmann

All-rounder

Benjamin Manenti

All-rounder

Nathan McAndrew

Bowler

Wes Agar

Bowler

Jordan Buckingham

Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost back to back matches but in the last game they beat Victoria and registered first points in this campaign.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Lachlan Hearne, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Gurinder Sandhu, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Hayden Kerr, Benji Floros

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Clayton

Batter

Usman Khawaja

Batter

Matt Renshaw

Batter

Marnus Labuschagne

Batter

Jimmy Peirson

Wicket-keeper

Lachlan Hearne

All-rounder

Hugh Weibgen

All-rounder

Michael Neser

All-rounder

Jack Wildermuth

Bowler

Gurinder Sandhu

Bowler

Mitchell Swepson

Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland struggled last season but have been excellent thus far as they have two wins in three games and are third on the table.

South Australia vs Queensland Head to Head

Queensland have dominated this fixture against South Australia 37-20. Both sides went head to head last season and Queensland won the game.

Head to Head

South Australia: 20

Queensland: 37

South Australia vs Queensland Betting Odds

Queensland to have a better opening partnership than South Australia

South Australia and Queensland headed into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last outing. South Australia were sensational last season as they won the Championship but have found it tough this season as they lost each of the first two games but in the last match they beat Victoria and registered their first win of the season. On the other hand, Queensland had a sensational start to the season as they won back to back games but in the last match, they lost against Tasmania and are third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Queensland have had a better opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Queensland

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Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia, null

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South Australia Redbacks

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1.78
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Queensland Bulls

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1.92

South Australia vs Queensland Top Batters

Mackenzie Harvey to be South Australia’ top batter

Mackenzie Harvey did not have a great outing in the last match, he still scored 20 off 17 balls. With 156 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marnus Labuschagne to be Queensland’ top batter

Marnus Labuschagne continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored his second century of the campaign. With 237 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler

Nathan McAndrew was sensational last season but missed the first two games this term. He returned in the starting lineup against Victoria and bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mitchell Swepson was the standout bowler last season and once again has been impressive thus far. He has bagged six wickets in three matches and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

South Australia

Even though Queensland have had a better start to the campaign, on paper South Australia are still considered a better side and they dominated against Victoria in the last game. The bookmakers have sided with South Australia and you should do the same as they will register back to back wins in the upcoming game.
  • South Australia to win - 1.78 (PariMatch)
  • Queensland to win - 1.92 (PariMatch)
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