Facts: South Australia captain Nathan McSweeney has scored 165 runs in three matches at an average of 55

Tasmania all-rounder Beau Webster is the leading wicket-taker in One-Day Cup 2024-25. He has picked 13 wickets

Tasmania opener Caleb Jewell scored 105 runs off 115 balls in his last outing against Victoria

South Australia vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

South Australia and Tasmania will lock horns in a dead rubber match of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2024-25 at the Adelaide Oval. South Australia are the table-toppers after losing just one of their six matches. They have won four games and the other one was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Tasmania, on the other hand, are out of the finals race after managing to win just two of their six league stage matches.

They managed to beat Victoria by five wickets in their last match but repeating the feat against South Australia will take some doing. South Australia have won three matches in a row, and their batters and bowlers have both done equally well in these matches. Bowlers defended 209 against South Australia, and bundled out New South Wales for 197. In the third-last match, they chased down 287 runs for the loss of just one wicket. Tasmania have been highly inconsistent with the bat. They were bundled out for 126 against Victoria, 281 in 44.2 overs against Queensland and 205 in 47.1 overs against New South Wales. Considering these factors, South Australia look set for their fourth consecutive win and a top spot finish after the league stage of One Day Cup.

South Australia chance of winning - 70%

Tasmania chance of winning - 30%

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South Australia vs Tasmania Betting Tips

Tasmania opener Mitchell Owen scored 48 runs off just 19 balls in his last outing against Victoria. The innings consisted of four fours and as many sixes. The flamboyant start given by the 23-year-old helped Tasmania chase down a 267-run target in just 40.3 overs. Owen had struggled in his first four outings, and his knock against Victoria surely must have given him a lot of confidence. He is yet to hit his first List A fifty, and would be aiming to end his campaign on a high.

Batting at number six, Liam Scott chipped in with a handy 47-run contribution off 68 balls. The innings consisted of four boundaries. The 24-year-old right-hander has scored 142 runs in five matches at an average of 47.33 in the tournament so far. Overall, the all-rounder carries an impressive strike rate of 59.75 from nine List A matches. Like Owen, Scott would also be eyeing his first List A fifty.

South Australia vs Tasmania Toss Prediction

The match 12 of Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2024-25 was played at the Adelaide Oval between New South Wales vs South Australia. South Australia won by six wickets after opting to bowl first after winning the toss. New South Wales were bundled out for 197 in 45.2 overs.

Weather Report

A clear weather forecast has been predicted for the South Australia vs Tasmania match at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. With a humidity level of 47 percent, the temperature will hover around 24 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 16 km/h.

South Australia Player List

Henry Hunt, Mackenzie Harvey, Daniel Drew, Nathan McSweeney (c), Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Harry Matthias (wk), Henry Thornton, Wes Agar, Lloyd Pope, Harry Conway, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti

South Australia Playing XI

Mackenzie Harvey Batter Henry Hunt Batter Daniel Drew Batter Nathan McSweeney (c) Batter Jason Sangha Batter Liam Scott All-rounder Harry Matthias (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Henry Thornton Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler Harry Conway Bowler

South Australia Recent Form

South Australia have won each of their last three matches against Western Australia, New South Wales and Victoria respectively. Queensland defeated them by nine wickets in their fourth-last match. They kicked off their campaign with a two-run win over Western Australia. Their second match against New South Wales was abandoned due to rain.

Tasmania Player List

Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Beau Webster, Tim Ward, Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Will Prestwidge, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Raf MacMillan, Patrick Dooley, Bradley Hope, Aidan O Connor, Riley Meredith, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Tasmania Playing XI

Mitchell Owen All-rounder Caleb Jewell Wicketkeeper-batter Beau Webster All-rounder Tim Ward Batter Jordan Silk (c) Batter Charlie Wakim Batter Tom Rogers Batter Jake Doran (WK) Bowler Will Prestwidge Bowler Raf MacMillan Bowler Patrick Dooley Bowler

Tasmania Recent Form

Tasmania defeated Victoria by five wickets in their last match. The second-last match saw them lose to New South Wales by seven wickets, and Queensland handed them a 56-run defeat (DLS Method) in their third-last match. Tasmania lost their first match against Victoria by four wickets, and defeated Western Australia by seven wickets in their third match. The second match against Queensland ended without a result.

South Australia vs Tasmania Head-to-Head Record

South Australia and Tasmania last played against each other in October 2023. Tasmania won the match by 37 runs. South Australia won the second-last match by four wickets in October 2022. Tasmania have won three of their last four matches against South Australia.

South Australia vs Tasmania Odds

South Australia opening partnership to be over 19.5

South Australia opening pair of Mackenzie Harvey and Henry Hunt stitched a 36-run opening stand against Western Australia in their last outing. Harvey scored 24 off 28, and Hunt chipped in with 15 off 25. In the third-last match, Alex Carey came out to open with Mackenzie and the duo scored 80 runs together. The opening pair of Carey and Jake Fraser-McGurk had failed as the first wicket fell at a score of nine against Queensland. Both the players are in Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, and Mackenzie will once again open with Hunt, and look to give South Australia a good start. Victoria faced Tasmania last and their openers stitched a 48-run stand for the opening wicket. South Australia openers are also very likely to partner for over 19 runs together.

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South Australia vs Tasmania Top Batters

Mackenzie Harvey to be the top batter for South Australia

Mackenzie Harvey is currently the leading run-scorer for South Australia in Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2024-25. He has scored 182 runs in five matches at an average of 45.50 and an impressive strike rate of 104. Harvey scored an unbeaten hundred against Victoria and since then has registered a series of low scores across the white-ball formats. The 24-year-old left-hander would be aiming to finish his One Day Cup campaign on a high. He has featured in 18 List A matches till date and smashed one hundred and two fifties.

Caleb Jewell to be the top batter for Tasmania

Tasmania opener Caleb Jewell scored unbeaten 105 runs off 115 balls against Victoria in his last outing. The innings from the 27-year-old consisted of eight fours and three sixes. Jewell is the only batter from Tasmania to score over 100 runs after six rounds of matches in the ongoing Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2024-25. He has scored 171 runs in six matches at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 83. Overall, he has featured in 44 List A matches and scored 1413 runs with the help of five hundreds and as many fifties.

South Australia vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Jack Nisbet to be the top bowler for South Australia

New South Wales' 22-year-old pacer Jack Nisbet picked four wickets in his side's last fixture against Queensland. In the absence of any big name, the team would be counting on him for another impactful performance. Nisbet is currently the leading wicket-taker for NSW as he has picked six wickets in three matches at an average of 25.16, and an economy rate of 5.59. Overall, he has picked eight wickets in five List A games.

Harry Conway to be the top bowler for Tasmania

Right-arm paver Harry Conway dismissed both the Western Australia openers in his last outing as his team defended 209 runs in a comprehensive fashion. The 32-year-old is currently the leading wicket-taker for his team in the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2024-25. He has picked five wickets in just two matches at a very impressive average of 14.20, and an economy rate of 4.34. Overall, Conway has picked 28 wickets in 22 List A matches.