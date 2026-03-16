South Australia vs Victoria Match Prediction, Odds & Tips - Australia Domestic One-Day Cup, March 1
RED
55%
Chance of Winning
VIC
45%
List a
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Facts:
- With 311 runs, Mackenzie Harvey is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.
- With 256 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign.
South Australia vs Victoria Chance of Winning
South Australia have been one of the most consistent teams in the group stages as they ended the group phase with four wins in seven matches and ended up at the top of the table. They won three of the last four matches, in the last game they lost against Tasmania by two wickets.
Unlike their opponents, Victoria struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign. They started the campaign with back to back wins as they ended the group stages second on the table. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Australia ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Victoria’ chances of winning - 45%
South Australia vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Mackenzie Harvey has been brilliant so far in this campaign. He scored a century against Victoria when both sides went head to head and he has scored a century in the last game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Campbell Kellaway has missed most of the campaign thus far but he returned into the starting lineup and was sensational as he scored 117 in the last game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Victoria Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Victoria
South Australia vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
South Australia News & Player List
South Australia Player List
Mackenzie Harvey, Harry Nielsen (wk), Daniel Drew, Nathan McSweeney (c), Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Henry Thornton, Wes Agar, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Buckingham, Henry Hunt, Harry Conway, Harry Matthias, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Thomas Kelly
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mackenzie Harvey
|
Batter
|
Daniel Drew
|
Batter
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
Batter
|
Jason Sangha
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Nielsen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jake Lehmann
|
Batter
|
Lloyd Pope
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Manenti
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Thornton
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Buckingham
|
Bowler
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
South Australia Team Form
South Australia has been brilliant so far as they have won three of the last four matches and ended up at the top of the table.
Victoria News & Player List
Victoria Player List
Harry Dixon, Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland (c), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Peter Siddle, Jonathan Merlo, Scott Boland, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry, Cameron McClure, Josh Brown, Matthew Short
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harry Dixon
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb
|
Batter
|
Thomas Rogers
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Campbell Kellaway
|
Batter
|
Samuel Elliott
|
All-rounder
|
Fergus O Neill
|
All-rounder
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
|
Will Sutherland
|
Bowler
Victoria Team Form
Victoria have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have two wins in the last four matches but still ended up second on the table.
South Australia vs Victoria Head to Head
Victoria have dominated this fixture against South Australia 36-25. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and South Australia won the game.
Head to Head
South Australia: 25
Victoria: 36
South Australia vs Victoria Betting Odds
South Australia to have a better opening partnership than Victoria
Victoria and South Australia head into this game after both sides had contrasting ends to the group stages. Victoria got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games but since then they have struggled for consistency. Victoria ended the group stages with two wins in the last four matches and ended up second on the table. On the other hand South Australia were dominant in the second half of the campaign as they won three of the last four matches and ended up at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it turned out to be a one sided affair as South Australia dominated the match and eventually won the game with nine wickets to spare. They also had a better opening partnership which makes us believe South Australia would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Victoria
List a
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, null
South Australia vs Victoria Top Batters
Mackenzie Harvey to be South Australia’ top batter
Mackenzie Harvey has been sensational for South Australia this season as he has scored 311 runs and is the leading run scorer for his team. In the last game he scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter
Peter Handscomb has been the stand out batter for Victoria in this campaign as so far this season he has scored 256 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side in the last match he scored 91 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Victoria Top Bowlers
Lloyd Pope to be South Australia’ top bowler
Lloyd Pope has been the most consistent bowler for South Australia thus far as so far this season he has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Samuel Elliott to be Victoria’ top bowler
Samuel Elliott struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far. With 14 wickets, Elliott is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Australia
- South Australia to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)
- Victoria to win - 1.78 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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