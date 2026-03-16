Facts: With 311 runs, Mackenzie Harvey is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.

With 256 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign.

South Australia vs Victoria Chance of Winning

South Australia have been one of the most consistent teams in the group stages as they ended the group phase with four wins in seven matches and ended up at the top of the table. They won three of the last four matches, in the last game they lost against Tasmania by two wickets.

Unlike their opponents, Victoria struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign. They started the campaign with back to back wins as they ended the group stages second on the table. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Australia ’ chances of winning - 55%

Victoria’ chances of winning - 45%

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South Australia vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mackenzie Harvey has been brilliant so far in this campaign. He scored a century against Victoria when both sides went head to head and he has scored a century in the last game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Campbell Kellaway has missed most of the campaign thus far but he returned into the starting lineup and was sensational as he scored 117 in the last game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Victoria Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Victoria 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

South Australia vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Mackenzie Harvey, Harry Nielsen (wk), Daniel Drew, Nathan McSweeney (c), Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Henry Thornton, Wes Agar, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Buckingham, Henry Hunt, Harry Conway, Harry Matthias, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Thomas Kelly

Predicted Playing XI

Mackenzie Harvey Batter Daniel Drew Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Jason Sangha All-rounder Harry Nielsen Wicket-keeper Jake Lehmann Batter Lloyd Pope All-rounder Ben Manenti All-rounder Henry Thornton Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler Wes Agar Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia has been brilliant so far as they have won three of the last four matches and ended up at the top of the table.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Harry Dixon, Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland (c), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Peter Siddle, Jonathan Merlo, Scott Boland, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry, Cameron McClure, Josh Brown, Matthew Short

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Dixon Batter Marcus Harris Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Thomas Rogers All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Campbell Kellaway Batter Samuel Elliott All-rounder Fergus O Neill All-rounder Todd Murphy Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Will Sutherland Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have two wins in the last four matches but still ended up second on the table.

South Australia vs Victoria Head to Head

Victoria have dominated this fixture against South Australia 36-25. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and South Australia won the game.

Head to Head

South Australia: 25

Victoria: 36

South Australia vs Victoria Betting Odds

South Australia to have a better opening partnership than Victoria

Victoria and South Australia head into this game after both sides had contrasting ends to the group stages. Victoria got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games but since then they have struggled for consistency. Victoria ended the group stages with two wins in the last four matches and ended up second on the table. On the other hand South Australia were dominant in the second half of the campaign as they won three of the last four matches and ended up at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it turned out to be a one sided affair as South Australia dominated the match and eventually won the game with nine wickets to spare. They also had a better opening partnership which makes us believe South Australia would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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South Australia vs Victoria Top Batters

Mackenzie Harvey to be South Australia’ top batter

Mackenzie Harvey has been sensational for South Australia this season as he has scored 311 runs and is the leading run scorer for his team. In the last game he scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter

Peter Handscomb has been the stand out batter for Victoria in this campaign as so far this season he has scored 256 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side in the last match he scored 91 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Lloyd Pope to be South Australia’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope has been the most consistent bowler for South Australia thus far as so far this season he has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Samuel Elliott to be Victoria’ top bowler

Samuel Elliott struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far. With 14 wickets, Elliott is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.