Facts: With 136 runs, Mackenzie Harvey is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.

With 116 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria this season.

South Australia vs Victoria Chance of Winning

South Australia headed into this campaign as one of the favourites in the tournament but have had a difficult start to the campaign thus far as they have lost back to back games and need a near perfect run to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. In the last match, they lost against Western Australia.

Much like their opponents, Victoria have found it tough so far in this campaign as they have lost both games thus far and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match, they went head to head against Tasmania and lost the game by 109 runs. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Australia’ chances of winning - 55%

Victoria’ chances of winning - 45%

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South Australia vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk has struggled for consistency in all formats in the last 12 months and his struggles continued in the first two matches as he has scored 15 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Marcus Harris had a decent campaign last season but has struggled to make an impact so far in this campaign as in two games he has scored 0 and 38 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Adelaide during the game with minimum chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Daniel Drew, Alex Carey (c & wk), Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Harry Manenti, Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Buckingham, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Nathan McAndrew, Henry Thornton, Spencer Johnson, Ben Manenti, Liam Scott

Predicted Playing XI

Mackenzie Harvey Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Daniel Drew Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Jason Sangha Batter Jake Lehmann All-rounder Benjamin Manenti All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia were sensational last season but have lost back to back games this season and are currently sixth on the table.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Matthew Short, Harry Dixon, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Will Sutherland (c), Sam Elliott, Mitchell Perry, Callum Stow, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Xavier Crone, Cameron McClure, Austin Anlezark, Liam Blackford, Jai Lemire

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Harry Dixon Batter Marcus Harris Batter Peter Handscomb All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Thomas Fraser Rogers Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Will Sutherland All-rounder Sam Elliott Bowler Mitchell Perry Bowler Fergus O'Neill Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria made the finals last season but have lost both games thus far and are currently fifth on the table.

South Australia vs Victoria Head to Head

Victoria have dominated this fixture against South Australia 36-26. Both sides went head to head in the finals last season and South Australia won the game.

Head to Head

South Australia: 26

Victoria: 36

South Australia vs Victoria Betting Odds

Victoria to have a better opening partnership than South Australia

South Australia and Victoria headed into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact this season. Both teams were arguably the best teams last season as they made the finals and South Australia beat Victoria to win the championship. So far this season both teams have lost back to back games and are currently fifth and sixth on the table. Considering how the format is, this game almost feels like a must win for both sides if they aspire to make the finals once again this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact South Australia has conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the two games thus far which makes us believe Victoria will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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South Australia vs Victoria Top Batters

Mackenzie Harvey to be South Australia’ top batter

Mackenzie Harvey continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored a half century. Harvey has scored two half centuries in two games thus far and is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter

Peter Handscomb has been sensational for Victoria once again this season. He was the leading run scorer last season and this season he has already scored back to back half centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Jordan Buckingham to be South Australia’ top bowler

Jordan Buckingham has had an excellent start to the campaign for South Australia in the last match he ended the game with the bowling figures of 2/33 and had the best figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Perry to be Victoria’ top bowler

Mitchell Perry has been solid for Victoria thus far as he has been the standout bowler and with four wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.