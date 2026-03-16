South Australia vs Victoria Match Prediction
RED
55%
Chance of Winning
VIC
45%
List a
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Facts:
- With 136 runs, Mackenzie Harvey is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.
- With 116 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria this season.
South Australia vs Victoria Chance of Winning
South Australia headed into this campaign as one of the favourites in the tournament but have had a difficult start to the campaign thus far as they have lost back to back games and need a near perfect run to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. In the last match, they lost against Western Australia.
Much like their opponents, Victoria have found it tough so far in this campaign as they have lost both games thus far and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match, they went head to head against Tasmania and lost the game by 109 runs. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Australia’ chances of winning - 55%
- Victoria’ chances of winning - 45%
South Australia vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jake Fraser-McGurk has struggled for consistency in all formats in the last 12 months and his struggles continued in the first two matches as he has scored 15 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Marcus Harris had a decent campaign last season but has struggled to make an impact so far in this campaign as in two games he has scored 0 and 38 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect light showers in Adelaide during the game with minimum chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
South Australia News & Player List
South Australia Player List
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Daniel Drew, Alex Carey (c & wk), Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Harry Manenti, Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Buckingham, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Nathan McAndrew, Henry Thornton, Spencer Johnson, Ben Manenti, Liam Scott
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mackenzie Harvey
|
Batter
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Daniel Drew
|
Batter
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
Batter
|
Alex Carey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jason Sangha
|
Batter
|
Jake Lehmann
|
All-rounder
|
Benjamin Manenti
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
Bowler
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Buckingham
|
Bowler
South Australia Team Form
South Australia were sensational last season but have lost back to back games this season and are currently sixth on the table.
Victoria News & Player List
Victoria Player List
Matthew Short, Harry Dixon, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Will Sutherland (c), Sam Elliott, Mitchell Perry, Callum Stow, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Xavier Crone, Cameron McClure, Austin Anlezark, Liam Blackford, Jai Lemire
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
|
Harry Dixon
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Thomas Fraser Rogers
|
Batter
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Elliott
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Perry
|
Bowler
|
Fergus O'Neill
|
Bowler
Victoria Team Form
Victoria made the finals last season but have lost both games thus far and are currently fifth on the table.
South Australia vs Victoria Head to Head
Victoria have dominated this fixture against South Australia 36-26. Both sides went head to head in the finals last season and South Australia won the game.
Head to Head
South Australia: 26
Victoria: 36
South Australia vs Victoria Betting Odds
Victoria to have a better opening partnership than South Australia
South Australia and Victoria headed into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact this season. Both teams were arguably the best teams last season as they made the finals and South Australia beat Victoria to win the championship. So far this season both teams have lost back to back games and are currently fifth and sixth on the table. Considering how the format is, this game almost feels like a must win for both sides if they aspire to make the finals once again this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact South Australia has conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the two games thus far which makes us believe Victoria will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Victoria
List a
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, null
South Australia Redbacks
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Victoria
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
South Australia vs Victoria Top Batters
Mackenzie Harvey to be South Australia’ top batter
Mackenzie Harvey continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored a half century. Harvey has scored two half centuries in two games thus far and is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter
Peter Handscomb has been sensational for Victoria once again this season. He was the leading run scorer last season and this season he has already scored back to back half centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Victoria Top Bowlers
Jordan Buckingham to be South Australia’ top bowler
Jordan Buckingham has had an excellent start to the campaign for South Australia in the last match he ended the game with the bowling figures of 2/33 and had the best figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mitchell Perry to be Victoria’ top bowler
Mitchell Perry has been solid for Victoria thus far as he has been the standout bowler and with four wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Australia
- South Australia to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
- Victoria to win - 1.87 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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