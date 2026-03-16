TAS (Tasmania) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction TAS 42 % Chance of Winning BLU 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Tasmania take on New South Wales in the 15th of the 2024-25 Marsh ODI Cup at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 05 at 04:30 AM IST.

Tasmania vs New South Wales Chance of Winning

Tasmania have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign. Tasmania have one win in four matches so far and are currently fifth on the table. Tasmania need a near perfect record in the remaining three matches if they aspire to make the finals this season.

Unlike their opponents, New South Wales have had a solid campaign thus far as they have one defeat in four matches which includes two wins and are currently second on the table. In the last match they lost against South Australia. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tasmania ’ chances of winning - 42%

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 58%

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Tasmania vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake Weatherald has had a solid campaign thus far as in four games he has scored 86 runs with an average of 43 runs. In the last match he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Matthew Gilkes has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 150 runs in three matches with an average of 50 runs. In the last game he scored 35 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tasmania Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch New South Wales Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be New South Wales 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Tasmania vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Jake Weatherald , Jordan Silk (c), Matthew Wade, Jake Doran (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Raf MacMillan, Bradley Hope, Tom Rogers, Billy Stanlake, Beau Webster, Charlie Wakim, Nathan Ellis

Predicted Playing XI

Charlie Wakim Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Jordan Silk All-rounder Jake Doran Wicket-keeper Matthew Wade Batter Matthew Kuhnemann All-rounder Raf MacMillan All-rounder Bradley Hope Bowler Tom Rogers Bowler Billy Stanlake Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania have struggled to make an impact so far as they have one win in four games and are currently fifth on the table.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Josh Philippe (wk), Nic Maddinson, Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Lachlan Shaw, Matthew Gilkes, Jack Edwards (c), Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Jack Nisbet, Liam Hatcher, Moises Henriques, Charlie Anderson, Daniel Hughes, William Salzmann

Predicted Playing XI

Nic Maddinson Batter Moises Henriques Batter Oliver Davies Batter Lachlan Shaw All-rounder Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Matthew Gilkes Batter Jack Edwards All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Tanveer Sangha Bowler Jack Nisbet Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales have once again been dominant in the group stages as they have one defeat in four matches and are currently second on the table.

Tasmania vs New South Wales Head to Head

New South Wales have dominated this fixture against Tasmania 34-16. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and New South Wales won the game.

Head to Head

Tasmania: 16

New South Wales: 34

Tasmania vs New South Wales Betting Odds

New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania

New South Wales and Tasmania head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. New South Wales once again have been consistent this season as they have just one defeat in four matches which came against South Australia in the last match. On the other hand Tasmania have struggled for consistency as they have just one win in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. Tasmania are four points shy of New South Wales who are currently second on the table which makes this an important game for the home team. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in all three matches, New South Wales have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs New South Wales List a Bellerive Oval, null Tasmania Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! New South Wales Blues Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.77 Bet Now!

Tasmania vs New South Wales Top Batters

Matthew Wade to be Tasmania’ top batter

Matthew Wade has been solid in this campaign, in the last match he scored a brilliant half century. With 97 runs thus far, Wade is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Philippe to be New South Wales’ top batter

Josh Philippe has been phenomenal thus far, in the last game he scored 25 off 34 balls. So far this season Philippe has scored 202 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs New South Wales Top Bowlers

Matthew Kuhnemann to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Matthew Kuhnemann was excellent in the last match against Queensland as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. Kuhnemann has been consistent which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tanveer Sangha to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Tanveer Sangha has been one of the most consistent bowlers for New South Wales this season. So far in this tournament he has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.