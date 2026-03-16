Tasmania vs Victoria Match Prediction
TAS
43%
Chance of Winning
VIC
57%
List a
Bellerive Oval
Facts:
- With 97 runs, Matthew Wade is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign.
- With 148 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign.
Tasmania vs Victoria Chance of Winning
Tasmania have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have struggled to make an impact in this tournament. With one win in five matches and seven points, Tasmania are fifth on the table and have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last game they were beaten by New South Wales.
Unlike their opponents, Victoria have been solid so far in this tournament as they have three wins in five matches and are currently third on the table, three points shy of South Australia who are second on the table. As per our calculations, Victoria are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Tasmania ’ chances of winning - 43%
- Victoria’ chances of winning - 57%
Tasmania vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jake Weatherald has had a solid campaign thus far as in four games he has scored 86 runs with an average of 43 runs. In the last match he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Peter Handscomb has been brilliant so far in this campaign as with 142 runs thus far, Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Tasmania Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Victoria Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Victoria
Tasmania vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Tasmania News & Player List
Tasmania Player List
Caleb Jewell, Tim Ward, Jake Doran (wk), Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk (c), Bradley Hope, Aidan O Connor, Will Prestwidge, Raf MacMillan, Gabe Bell, Riley Meredith, Jake Weatherald , Matthew Wade, Patrick Dooley, Billy Stanlake, Beau Webster, Nathan Ellis
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Wade
|
Batter
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Jake Weatherald
|
Batter
|
Jordan Silk
|
All-rounder
|
Jake Doran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jake Weatherald
|
Batter
|
Aidan O Connor
|
All-rounder
|
Will Prestwidge
|
All-rounder
|
Raf MacMillan
|
Bowler
|
Gabe Bell
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
Tasmania Team Form
Tasmania have struggled to make an impact so far as they have one win in five games and are currently fifth on the table.
Victoria News & Player List
Victoria Player List
Josh Brown, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (c), Thomas Rogers, Jonathan Merlo, Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Peter Siddle, Cameron McClure, Campbell Kellaway, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry, Will Sutherland
Predicted Playing XI
|
Josh Brown
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb
|
Batter
|
Thomas Rogers
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jonathan Merlo
|
Batter
|
Samuel Elliott
|
All-rounder
|
Fergus O Neill
|
All-rounder
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
|
Cameron McClure
|
Bowler
Victoria Team Form
Victoria have lost two of the last three matches. With three wins in five matches they are currently third on the table.
Tasmania vs Victoria Head to Head
Victoria have dominated this fixture against Tasmania 33-21. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Victoria won the game.
Head to Head
Tasmania: 21
Victoria: 33
Tasmania vs Victoria Betting Odds
Victoria to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania
Victoria and Tasmania head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Tasmania has struggled to make an impact in this format this year as they have just one win in five matches and are currently fifth on the table. They have already been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand Victoria are right in the mix to make the finals this season as they have three wins in five games and are currently third on the table. Victoria are currently three points off South Australia who are second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Victoria won the game with four wickets to spare. Victoria also had a better opening stand on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Tasmania vs Victoria
List a
Bellerive Oval, null
Tasmania vs Victoria Top Batters
Matthew Wade to be Tasmania’ top batter
Matthew Wade missed the last game but we expect him to return in this game. Wade has been consistent and is also the leading run scorer for Tasmania which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Harper to be Victoria’ top batter
Sam Harper was sensational in the last game against Western Australia as he scored a half century and took his team over the line. He has been consistent throughout the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tasmania vs Victoria Top Bowlers
Gabe Bell to be Tasmania’ top bowler
Gabe Bell was excellent in the last match against New South Wales as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Samuel Elliott to be Victoria’ top bowler
Samuel Elliott has been the standout bowler for Victoria in this campaign. In the last match he bagged two wickets and with 12 wickets thus far, Elliott is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Victoria
- Tasmania to win - 2.06 (PariMatch)
- Victoria to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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