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Tasmania vs Victoria Match Prediction

TAS

43%

Chance of Winning

VIC

57%

Parimatch

1.74
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Melbet

1.72
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Batery

1.75
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Bellerive Oval

Tasmania take on Victoria in the 18th of the 2024-25 Marsh ODI Cup at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 13 at 08:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 97 runs, Matthew Wade is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign.
  • With 148 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign.

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Tasmania vs Victoria Chance of Winning

Tasmania have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have struggled to make an impact in this tournament. With one win in five matches and seven points, Tasmania are fifth on the table and have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last game they were beaten by New South Wales.

Unlike their opponents, Victoria have been solid so far in this tournament as they have three wins in five matches and are currently third on the table, three points shy of South Australia who are second on the table. As per our calculations, Victoria are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Tasmania ’ chances of winning - 43%
  • Victoria’ chances of winning - 57%

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Tasmania vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake Weatherald has had a solid campaign thus far as in four games he has scored 86 runs with an average of 43 runs. In the last match he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Peter Handscomb has been brilliant so far in this campaign as with 142 runs thus far, Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Tasmania Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5

1.83
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Victoria Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5

1.83
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Best Opening Partnership to be Victoria

1.90
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Tasmania vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Caleb Jewell, Tim Ward, Jake Doran (wk), Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk (c), Bradley Hope, Aidan O Connor, Will Prestwidge, Raf MacMillan, Gabe Bell, Riley Meredith, Jake Weatherald , Matthew Wade, Patrick Dooley, Billy Stanlake, Beau Webster, Nathan Ellis

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Wade

Batter

Caleb Jewell

Batter

Jake Weatherald

Batter

Jordan Silk

All-rounder

Jake Doran

Wicket-keeper

Jake Weatherald

Batter

Aidan O Connor

All-rounder

Will Prestwidge

All-rounder

Raf MacMillan

Bowler

Gabe Bell

Bowler

Riley Meredith

Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania have struggled to make an impact so far as they have one win in five games and are currently fifth on the table.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Josh Brown, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (c), Thomas Rogers, Jonathan Merlo, Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Peter Siddle, Cameron McClure, Campbell Kellaway, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry, Will Sutherland

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Brown

Batter

Marcus Harris

Batter

Peter Handscomb

Batter

Thomas Rogers

All-rounder

Sam Harper

Wicket-keeper

Jonathan Merlo

Batter

Samuel Elliott

All-rounder

Fergus O Neill

All-rounder

Todd Murphy

Bowler

Peter Siddle

Bowler

Cameron McClure

Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria have lost two of the last three matches. With three wins in five matches they are currently third on the table.

Tasmania vs Victoria Head to Head

Victoria have dominated this fixture against Tasmania 33-21. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Victoria won the game.

Head to Head

Tasmania: 21

Victoria: 33

Tasmania vs Victoria Betting Odds

Victoria to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania

Victoria and Tasmania head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Tasmania has struggled to make an impact in this format this year as they have just one win in five matches and are currently fifth on the table. They have already been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand Victoria are right in the mix to make the finals this season as they have three wins in five games and are currently third on the table. Victoria are currently three points off South Australia who are second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Victoria won the game with four wickets to spare. Victoria also had a better opening stand on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs Victoria

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Bellerive Oval, null

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Tasmania Tigers

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2.06
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Victoria

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1.72
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1.75
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Tasmania vs Victoria Top Batters

Matthew Wade to be Tasmania’ top batter

Matthew Wade missed the last game but we expect him to return in this game. Wade has been consistent and is also the leading run scorer for Tasmania which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Harper to be Victoria’ top batter

Sam Harper was sensational in the last game against Western Australia as he scored a half century and took his team over the line. He has been consistent throughout the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Gabe Bell to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Gabe Bell was excellent in the last match against New South Wales as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Samuel Elliott to be Victoria’ top bowler

Samuel Elliott has been the standout bowler for Victoria in this campaign. In the last match he bagged two wickets and with 12 wickets thus far, Elliott is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Victoria

Victoria have had an upper hand in this fixture against Tasmania in this tournament. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Victoria won the game which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured Victoria in this game and you should do the same as they would further narrow the gap and will push for a top two finish come Feb 13.
  • Tasmania to win - 2.06 (PariMatch)
  • Victoria to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
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