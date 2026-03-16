Tasmania vs Victoria Match Prediction TAS 43 % Chance of Winning VIC 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Tasmania take on Victoria in the 18th of the 2024-25 Marsh ODI Cup at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 13 at 08:30 AM IST.

Tasmania vs Victoria Chance of Winning

Tasmania have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have struggled to make an impact in this tournament. With one win in five matches and seven points, Tasmania are fifth on the table and have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last game they were beaten by New South Wales.

Unlike their opponents, Victoria have been solid so far in this tournament as they have three wins in five matches and are currently third on the table, three points shy of South Australia who are second on the table. As per our calculations, Victoria are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tasmania ’ chances of winning - 43%

Victoria’ chances of winning - 57%

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Tasmania vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake Weatherald has had a solid campaign thus far as in four games he has scored 86 runs with an average of 43 runs. In the last match he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Peter Handscomb has been brilliant so far in this campaign as with 142 runs thus far, Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tasmania Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Victoria Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Victoria 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Tasmania vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Caleb Jewell, Tim Ward, Jake Doran (wk), Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk (c), Bradley Hope, Aidan O Connor, Will Prestwidge, Raf MacMillan, Gabe Bell, Riley Meredith, Jake Weatherald , Matthew Wade, Patrick Dooley, Billy Stanlake, Beau Webster, Nathan Ellis

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Wade Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Jordan Silk All-rounder Jake Doran Wicket-keeper Jake Weatherald Batter Aidan O Connor All-rounder Will Prestwidge All-rounder Raf MacMillan Bowler Gabe Bell Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania have struggled to make an impact so far as they have one win in five games and are currently fifth on the table.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Josh Brown, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (c), Thomas Rogers, Jonathan Merlo, Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Peter Siddle, Cameron McClure, Campbell Kellaway, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry, Will Sutherland

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Brown Batter Marcus Harris Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Thomas Rogers All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Jonathan Merlo Batter Samuel Elliott All-rounder Fergus O Neill All-rounder Todd Murphy Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Cameron McClure Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria have lost two of the last three matches. With three wins in five matches they are currently third on the table.

Tasmania vs Victoria Head to Head

Victoria have dominated this fixture against Tasmania 33-21. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Victoria won the game.

Head to Head

Tasmania: 21

Victoria: 33

Tasmania vs Victoria Betting Odds

Victoria to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania

Victoria and Tasmania head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Tasmania has struggled to make an impact in this format this year as they have just one win in five matches and are currently fifth on the table. They have already been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand Victoria are right in the mix to make the finals this season as they have three wins in five games and are currently third on the table. Victoria are currently three points off South Australia who are second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Victoria won the game with four wickets to spare. Victoria also had a better opening stand on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs Victoria List a Bellerive Oval, null Tasmania Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now! Victoria Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now!

Tasmania vs Victoria Top Batters

Matthew Wade to be Tasmania’ top batter

Matthew Wade missed the last game but we expect him to return in this game. Wade has been consistent and is also the leading run scorer for Tasmania which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Harper to be Victoria’ top batter

Sam Harper was sensational in the last game against Western Australia as he scored a half century and took his team over the line. He has been consistent throughout the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Gabe Bell to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Gabe Bell was excellent in the last match against New South Wales as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Samuel Elliott to be Victoria’ top bowler

Samuel Elliott has been the standout bowler for Victoria in this campaign. In the last match he bagged two wickets and with 12 wickets thus far, Elliott is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.