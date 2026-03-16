Facts: With 148 runs, Matthew Wade is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign.

With 175 runs, Joel Curtis is the leading run scorer for Western Australia in this campaign.

Tasmania vs Western Australia Chance of Winning

Tasmania had an underwhelming campaign last season but have been flawless this season. They remain the only unbeaten team in this tournament and with three wins in three games, they are currently at the top of the table. In the last match Tasmania went head to head against Queensland and they won the game by five wickets.

Much like their opponents, Western Australia struggled to make an impact last season and this season once again they have been inconsistent as they have lost two of the three matches. In the last match they lost against New South Wales. As per our calculations, Tasmania are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tasmania’ chances of winning - 55%

Western Australia’ chances of winning - 45%

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Tasmania vs Western Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Matthew Wade has been exceptional so far this season and has been one of the most consistent batters thus far. He has scored 148 runs thus far and even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Joel Curtis struggled for consistency last season but he got off to a great start this season. So far this season Curtis has scored 175 runs with an average of 58.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Hobart during the game with minimum chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Mitchell Owen, Jake Weatherald , Beau Webster (c), Tim Ward, Matthew Wade (wk), Macalister Wright, Nikhil Chaudhary, Bradley Hope, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim, Riley Meredith, Iain Carlisle

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Owen Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Tim Ward Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Bradley Hope Batter Macalister Wright All-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania have been brilliant so far this season as they have won all three games and are currently at the top of the table.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

Sam Fanning, Joel Curtis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Ashton Turner (c), Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Liam Haskett, Bryce Jackson, Teague Wyllie, Will Malajczuk, Albert Esterhuysen

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Fanning Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Ashton Turner All-rounder Joel Curtis Wicket-keeper Hilton Cartwright Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Joel Paris All-rounder Matthew Kelly Bowler Bryce Jackson Bowler Liam Haskett Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia did not have a great start to the season as they lost the opening game but in the last match they beat South Australia.

Tasmania vs Western Australia Head to Head

Western Australia have had an upper hand in this fixture against Tasmania 37-20. Both sides went head to head last season and Tasmania won the game.

Head to Head

Tasmania: 37

Western Australia: 20

Tasmania vs Western Australia Betting Odds

Western Australia to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania

Tasmania and Western Australia head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Both teams struggled to make an impact last season but Tasmania have managed to turn things around this season as they have been flawless this season and with three wins are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand Western Australia have continued to struggle as they have one win in three matches and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. Even though Tasmania have dominated so far, they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe Western Australia will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Tasmania vs Western Australia Top Batters

Tim Ward to be Tasmania’ top batter

Tim Ward was incredible in the last game as he scored a brilliant century against Queensland and was the leading run scorer in the game. We expect him to have a similar impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joel Curtis to be Western Australia’ top batter

Joel Curtis did not have a great outing in the last match regardless we are going to back him once again as with 175 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Western Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs Western Australia Top Bowlers

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Beau Webster continued his incredible form from last season as he bagged three wickets in the opening game and has bagged five wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joel Paris to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Joel Paris missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been sensational and with eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Western Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.