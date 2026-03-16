Facts: With 174 runs, Sam Harper is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign.

With 249 runs, Kurtis Patterson is the leading run scorer for New South Wales in this campaign.

Victoria vs New South Wales Chance of Winning

Victoria’s struggles continued in the last game as they failed to show up against South Australia. Victoria batters struggled in the run chase as they lost the game by 79 runs. Victoria have struggled so far as they have lost all three games thus far which makes this a must win game as they are sixth on the table.

New South Wales missed the playoffs last season but have made positive strides this season as they have managed two wins in three games and are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat Western Australia by 87 runs. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

Victoria’ chances of winning - 33%

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 67%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Victoria vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Marcus Harris had a decent campaign last season but has struggled to make an impact so far in this campaign as in two games he has scored 0 and 38 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Moises Henriques had a solid campaign last season as he scored 135 runs with an average of 33.75. So far this season he has scored 97 runs with an average of 32.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Melbourne during the game with minimum chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Matthew Short, Harry Dixon, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Will Sutherland (c), Sam Elliott, Mitchell Perry, Callum Stow, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Xavier Crone, Cameron McClure, Austin Anlezark, Liam Blackford, Jai Lemire

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Harry Dixon Batter Marcus Harris Batter Peter Handscomb All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Thomas Fraser Rogers Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Will Sutherland All-rounder Sam Elliott Bowler Mitchell Perry Bowler Fergus O'Neill Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria made the finals last season but have lost all three games thus far and are currently sixth on the table.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Kurtis Patterson, Blake Nikitaras, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Oliver Davies, Moises Henriques, Lachlan Shaw, Sean Abbott (c), Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Ryan Hadley, William Salzmann, Nic Maddinson

Predicted Playing XI

Blake Nikitaras Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Oliver Davies Batter Moises Henriques Batter Matthew Gilkes Wicket-keeper Lachlan Shaw All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Tanveer Sangha All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Ryan Hadley Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales struggled for consistency last season but have won two of the three games thus far and are currently second on the table.

Victoria vs New South Wales Head to Head

Victoria hold a slight edge in this fixture against New South Wales 33-30. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Victoria: 33

New South Wales: 30

Victoria vs New South Wales Betting Odds

New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Victoria

Victoria and New South Wales head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Victoria were brilliant last season as they made the Finals but so far this season they have failed to replicate the form of last season as Victoria have lost all three games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand New South Wales head into this game after back to back wins and are currently second on the table and would be hoping to continue their form in the upcoming game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact New South Wales have managed a better opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs New South Wales List a Junction Oval, Melbourne, null Victoria Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.44 Bet Now! New South Wales Blues Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now!

Victoria vs New South Wales Top Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter

Peter Handscomb did not have a great outing in the last game but still has had a decent start to the season thus far. Last year he was the leading run scorer for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kurtis Patterson to be New South Wales’ top batter

Kurtis Patterson was sensational last season and has been brilliant so far this season as with 249 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for New South Wales which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs New South Wales Top Bowlers

Mitchell Perry to be Victoria’ top bowler

Mitchell Perry missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as Perry has bagged four wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tanveer Sangha to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Tanveer Sangha continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with eight wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.