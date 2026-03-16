Facts: With 257 runs, Peter Handscomb was the leading run scorer for Victoria in the last campaign.

With 239 runs, Mitchell Owen was the leading run scorer for Tasmania last season.

Victoria vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

Victoria did not have a great start to the campaign as they struggled in the opening game against Queensland. Victoria conceded 310 runs in the first innings and struggled in the run chase as they lost the game by 55 runs. Victoria made the finals last season and would be hoping to bounce back in this fixture.

Tasmania could not have hoped for a better side this season as they beat New South Wales away from home. Tasmania bowlers were brilliant on the day as they restricted NSW to 224 runs and won the match with two wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Tasmania are favourites in the upcoming game.

Victoria’ chances of winning - 42%

Tasmania’ chances of winning - 58%

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Victoria vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Marcus Harris had a decent campaign last season even though he was not consistent enough but still managed to score 169 runs. He scored a duck in the opening game which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Matthew Wade got off to a great start this season. Tasmania lost four early wickets in the run chase. Wade came in and steadied the ship as he scored 40 off 41 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Sydney during the game with zero chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Matthew Short, Harry Dixon, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Will Sutherland (c), Sam Elliott, Mitchell Perry, Callum Stow, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Xavier Crone, Cameron McClure, Austin Anlezark, Liam Blackford, Jai Lemire

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Harry Dixon Batter Marcus Harris Batter Peter Handscomb All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Thomas Fraser Rogers Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Will Sutherland All-rounder Sam Elliott Bowler Mitchell Perry Bowler Fergus O'Neill Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria won four games in the group stages last season and made the Finals. They lost the opening game against Queensland.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Mitchell Owen, Jake Weatherald , Beau Webster (c), Tim Ward, Matthew Wade (wk), Macalister Wright, Nikhil Chaudhary, Bradley Hope, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim, Riley Meredith, Iain Carlisle

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Owen Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Tim Ward Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Bradley Hope Batter Macalister Wright All-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania missed the final last season as they ended up fifth on the table. Tasmania beat New South Wales in the opening game.

Victoria vs Tasmania Head to Head

Victoria have dominated this fixture against Tasmania 33-22. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Victoria: 33

Tasmania: 22

Victoria vs Tasmania Betting Odds

Tasmania to have a better opening partnership than Victoria

Victoria and Tasmania head into this game after both sides had contrasting starts to the campaign. Victoria headed into this campaign after a brilliant display last season where they made the finals and was hoping to go all the way this season but in the opening game against Queensland they struggled to make an impact and eventually lost the game by 55 runs. On the other hand after a disappointing campaign last season, Tasmania got off to a flying start this season as they dominated against New South Wales away from home in the opening game and they won the match with two wickets to spare. Both sides went head to head last season but both teams managed to share the spoils. We expect Tasmania bowlers to dominate with the new ball once again and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Victoria vs Tasmania Top Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter

Peter Handscomb had a solid campaign last season as with 257 runs, he was the leading run scorer. In the opening game he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Owen to be Tasmania’ top batter

Mitchell Owen was brilliant last season for Tasmania as he scored 239 runs and was the leading run scorer last term, even though he struggled in the opening game, we believe he will bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Fergus O’Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler

Fergus O'Neill missed the opening game of the season but we expect him to return in the starting lineup. Last season he was one of the most consistent bowlers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Beau Webster continued his incredible form from last season as he bagged three wickets in the opening game against New South Wales. He was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.