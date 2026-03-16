Facts: With 160 runs, Joel Curtis is the leading run scorer for Western Australia in this campaign.

With 183 runs, Kurtis Patterson is the leading run scorer for New South Wales in this campaign.

Western Australia vs New South Wales Chance of Winning

Western Australia had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended up sixth on the table. This season Western Australia lost the opening game against Queensland by two wickets but in the last match they managed to turn things around and Western Australia beat South Australia by 66 runs.

New South Wales missed the playoffs last season as they struggled in the second half of the season, they lost three of the four matches. Much like their opponents, New South Wales have one win in two matches and are third on the table. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

Western Australia’ chances of winning - 45%

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 55%

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Western Australia vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joel Curtis struggled for consistency last season but he got off to a great start this season. He scored a century in the opening game and then in the last match he scored 44 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Moises Henriques had a solid campaign last season as he scored 135 runs with an average of 33.75. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will turn things around and will score well in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Perth during the game with minimum chances of any interruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

Sam Fanning, Joel Curtis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Ashton Turner (c), Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Liam Haskett, Bryce Jackson, Teague Wyllie, Will Malajczuk, Albert Esterhuysen

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Fanning Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Ashton Turner All-rounder Joel Curtis Wicket-keeper Hilton Cartwright Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Joel Paris All-rounder Matthew Kelly Bowler Bryce Jackson Bowler Liam Haskett Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia did not have a great start to the season as they lost the opening game but in the last match they beat South Australia.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Kurtis Patterson, Blake Nikitaras, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Oliver Davies, Moises Henriques, Lachlan Shaw, Sean Abbott (c), Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Ryan Hadley, William Salzmann, Nic Maddinson

Predicted Playing XI

Blake Nikitaras Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Oliver Davies Batter Moises Henriques Batter Matthew Gilkes Wicket-keeper Lachlan Shaw All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Tanveer Sangha All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Ryan Hadley Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales struggled for consistency last season as they missed the finals, this season they have one win in two games.

Western Australia vs New South Wales Head to Head

New South Wales hold a slight edge in this fixture against Western Australia 37-30. Both sides went head to head last season and New South Wales won the game.

Head to Head

Western Australia: 35

New South Wales: 24

Western Australia vs New South Wales Betting Odds

New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia

Western Australia and New South Wales head into this game after both sides have had similar starts to the campaign. Last season both teams missed the playoffs and this season they have managed one win in the first two games which makes this an important game for both teams. Both sides went head to head last season and once again New South Wales continued their domination in this fixture. They won the game by eight runs and also had a better opening partnership on the day. We expect Western Australia to struggle against a quality bowling lineup and New South Wales to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Western Australia vs New South Wales Top Batters

Joel Curtis to be Western Australia’ top batter

Joel Curtis has got off to a great start this season, Curtis struggled last season but in the two games he has scored 160 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Gilkes to be New South Wales’ top batter

Matthew Gilkes was sensational last season as he was the leading run scorer for his side. So far this season Glikes has scored 103 runs in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs New South Wales Top Bowlers

Bryce Jackson to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Joel Paris has been sensational so far this season as he has been the standout bowler for his side. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Western Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tanveer Sangha to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Tanveer Sangha has been one of the most consistent bowlers for New South Wales this season. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.