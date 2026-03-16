Facts: Mitchell Swepson is the leading wicket-taker for Queensland and has picked 10 wickets at an average of 23.60

Jhye Richardson is the leading wicket-taker for Western Australia and has picked nine wickets at an average of 15.88

Queensland's Lachlan Hearne is the third-highest run-scorer in One Day Cup 2024-25. He has scored 244 runs at an average of 48.80

Western Australia vs Queensland Chance of Winning

Western Australia will take on Queensland in the last league match of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2024-25 in Brisbane on Sunday. Western Australia are already out of the race for a spot in the final after losing five of their six matches. Third-placed Queensland, on the other hand, would want second-placed New South Wales to lose their match, and themselves beat Western Australia to qualify for the final. They won three and lost two matches so far. Queensland's first match against Tasmania fetched no result due to rain, and they lost their second and third matches before winning thrice in a row. On the flip side, Western Australia have lost three matches in a row.

Western Australia's batting unit has been in tatters in the ongoing tournament. They were bundled out for 164 in their last match, 108 in the second-last game, and 53 against Tasmania in the third-last match. Interestingly, their only win has come against Queensland, but beating them again looks highly unlikely. Queensland have scored 300-plus runs in their last two matches, and chased down 219 for the loss of just one wicket against South Australia in their third-last encounter. Their bowling unit has been equally impressive in their last three matches, and therefore they have a high chance of beating Western Australia on Sunday.

Western Australia chance of winning - 30%

Queensland chance of winning - 70%

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Western Australia vs Queensland Betting Tips

Western Australia captain Ashton Turner is a clutch player for his team and eyes will be on him when he takes the field against Queensland. He scored 43 off 40 in his last outing against South Australia. Turner has scored 182 runs in six matches at an average of 30.33 and also picked a wicket with his off-spin bowling. Turner has also played nine ODIs and 19 T20Is for Australia, and would be looking to use his experience to help his team end their campaign with a win.

The all-round performance of Jack Wildermuth was one of the highlights for Queensland in their last match against New South Wales. He scored 83 off 56 while batting at number seven, and then picked two wickets including that of NSW captain Jack Edwards. The 31-year-old has picked five wickets, and scored 100 runs at an average of 33.33. The right-hander is expected to play a key role once again.

Western Australia vs Queensland Toss Prediction

New South Wales won the toss and opted to bowl first in the last match played here at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba. However, Queensland emerged victorious by 54 runs. South Australia won the toss and opted to bat in the first and only other match of the Australia Domestic One Day Cup played at the venue. But Queensland emerged victorious again by nine wickets. In the high-octane clash to be played in Brisbane on Sunday, the team winning the toss could opt to bowl first to put scoreboard pressure.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy weather has been predicted for the match between Western Australia and Queensland in Brisbane. With a humidity level of 72 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 16 km/h.

Western Australia Player List

Sam Fanning, Jayden Goodwin, Hilton Cartwright, Joel Curtis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), D Arcy Short, Keaton Critchell, Corey Rocchiccioli, Bryce Jackson, Lance Morris, Mahli Beardman, Brody Couch

Western Australia Playing XI

Sam Fanning Batter J Goodwin Batter Hilton Cartwright Batter Joel Curtis (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Ashton Turner (CAP) Batter D Arcy Short All-rounder Keaton Critchell All-rounder Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Bryce Jackson Bowler Lance Morris Bowler Mahli Beardman Bowler

Western Australia Recent Form

Western Australia have lost each of their last three matches against South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania respectively. They defeated Queensland by four wickets in their fourth-last match. They kicked off their campaign with defeats against New South Wales and South Australia

Queensland Player List

Ben McDermott, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Angus Lovell, Matt Renshaw, Lachlan Hearne, Max Bryant, Jack Wildermuth, Liam Guthrie, Gurinder Sandhu, Mitchell Swepson (c), Callum Vidler, Xavier Bartlett, Tom Straker

Queensland Playing XI

Ben McDermott/Usman Khawaja All-rounder Jimmy Peirson (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Angus Lovell All-rounder Matt Renshaw Batter Lachlan Hearne Batter Max Bryant Batter Jack Wildermuth All-rounder Liam Guthrie Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Mitchell Swepson (c) Bowler Callum Vidler Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

Queensland's first match against Tasmania ended without a result due to rain. They suffered defeats at the hands of Victoria and Western Australia in their next two games. Queensland later recovered by beating South Australia, Tasmania and New South Wales on the trot.

Western Australia vs Queensland Head-to-Head Record

Western Australia have won each of their last four matches against Queensland. The two teams have played at least one match in each year since 2021. Queensland last defeated Western Australia in the fifth-last match between the two sides. They won by 93 runs in March 2021.

Western Australia vs Queensland Odds

Queensland opening partnership to be over 19.5

Queensland opening pair of Ben McDermott and Jimmy Peirson could partner only for six runs. In the second-last match against Tasmania, they scored seven runs together. Usman Khawaja opened with Peirson in the third-last match against South Australia and forged an 89-run stand for the opening wicket. In the fourth-last match, Khawaja opened with Ben McDermott, but the opening stand could last just 15 runs. The duo stitched an opening stand of 90 runs in Queensland's second match against Victoria. Queensland opening pairs have failed to give good stars consistently, but still we can expect them to bring their A game on Sunday. In case Khawaja turns up for the must-win game for Queensland, they will have a better chance of partnering at least over 19 runs. Also, South Australia opening pair scored 36 runs together in the last round match of the One Day Cup. Considering the importance of the match, a watchful start can also be expected from Queensland openers.

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Western Australia vs Queensland Top Batters

D'Arcy Short to be the top batter for Western Australia

D’Arcy Short emerged as the leading run-scorer for his team in his side's last match against South Australia. The Australia international scored 55 runs off 68 balls with the help of five fours and a six. The 34-year-old struggled in his first five outings in the competition, but has found form just before the last round matches. The left-hander would be looking to make the perfect use of the conditions and spoil Queensland's plan to qualify for the final. Short has featured in 72 first-class matches and scored 2090 runs at an average of 33.17.

Matt Renshaw to be the top batter for Queensland

Queensland batter Matt Renshaw is the leading run-scorer in Australia Domestic One Day Cup after ahead of the final round of matches. He has scored 303 runs in six matches at an average of 60.60, and a strike rate of 116.09. One hundred and two fifties have come off his bat already. Another big knock can be very well on the cards from the Australia international, who has scored 2482 List A runs at an average of 40.67 in 70 matches.

Western Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Mahli Beardman to be the top bowler for Western Australia

Right arm pacer Mahli Beardman registered figures of 4/46 in his last outing against South Australia. The 19-year-old was playing just his second List A match but showed maturity beyond his age. He will be looking to carry forward the good momentum and make further impressions before the season ends.

Liam Guthrie to be the top bowler for Queensland

Left-arm pacer Liam Guthrie has been impressive for Queensland in One Day Cup 2024-25. He is team's second-highest wicket-taker after leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson. He has picked eight wickets in just three matches at an average of 23.60 and an economy rate of 4.91. He picked three wickets in his last outing against NSW and emerged as his team's leading wicket-taker. Overall, he has picked 27 List A wickets in 18 matches at an average of 26.88.