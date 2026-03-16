WEA (Western Australia) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction WEA 44 % Chance of Winning RED 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Western Australia take on South Australia in the 17th of the 2024-25 Marsh ODI Cup at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 13 at 07:30 AM IST.

Western Australia vs South Australia Chance of Winning

Western Australia have looked a shadow of themselves in this campaign as they have managed to bag just one win in five matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. Western Australia would be hoping to end the campaign on a high, in the last game they were beaten by Victoria.

On the other hand, South Australia have been one of the most consistent teams in the group stages as they have lost just once in five matches and are currently second on the table, level on points with New South Wales who are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Western Australia ’ chances of winning - 44%

South Australia’ chances of winning - 56%

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Western Australia vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

D Arcy Short has struggled to make an impact this season as so far in this campaign he has scored 55 runs in five matches with an average of 11 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Mackenzie Harvey has been brilliant so far in this campaign. He has been consistent and has scored 158 runs with an average of 52.66. Even though he struggled in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Australia Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch South Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be South Australia 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Western Australia vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

D Arcy Short, Sam Fanning, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner (c), Matthew Spoors, Keaton Critchell, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Sam Whiteman, Joel Paris, Bryce Jackson, Baxter Holt, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly

Predicted Playing XI

D Arcy Short Batter Sam Fanning Batter Hilton Cartwright Batter Ashton Turner All-rounder Cameron Bancroft Wicket-keeper Matthew Spoors Batter Keaton Critchell All-rounder Ashton Agar All-rounder Jhye Richardson Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia head into this game after back to back losses and are currently sixth on the table.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Alex Carey (c & wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Daniel Drew, Thomas Kelly, Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Ben Manenti, Henry Thornton, Harry Conway, Lloyd Pope, Brendan Doggett, Harry Nielsen, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, Henry Hunt, Jordan Buckingham

Predicted Playing XI

Mackenzie Harvey Batter Daniel Drew Batter Thomas Kelly Batter Jason Sangha All-rounder Harry Nielsen Wicket-keeper Jake Lehmann Batter Liam Scott All-rounder Ben Manenti All-rounder Henry Thornton Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Wes Agar Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia has been brilliant so far as they have lost once and are currently second on the table.

Western Australia vs South Australia Head to Head

Western Australia have dominated this fixture against South Australia 43-26. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and South Australia won the game.

Head to Head

Western Australia: 43

South Australia: 26

Western Australia vs South Australia Betting Odds

South Australia to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia

South Australia and Western Australia head into this penultimate game with both teams on the opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to form. Western Australia have looked a shadow of themselves in this campaign as they have registered just one win in five matches and are currently sixth on the table. Western Australia have already been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, South Australia have been brilliant in ODIs this season as they have just one defeat in five matches and are currently second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and South Australia won the game they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe South Australia will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Western Australia vs South Australia Top Batters

Hilton Cartwright to be Western Australia’ top batter

Hilton Cartwright struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far. With 152 runs, Cartwright is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daniel Drew to be South Australia’ top batter

Daniel Drew has been one of the most consistent batters for South Australia this season as so far this season, he has scored 176 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs South Australia Top Bowlers

Jhye Richardson to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Jhye Richardson has struggled with injuries this season but when fir he is the stand out bowler for his side. With nine wickets, Richardson is the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler

Nathan McAndrew missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.