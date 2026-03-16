WEA (Western Australia) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction
WEA
44%
Chance of Winning
RED
56%
List a
W.A.C.A. Ground
Facts:
- With 152 runs, Hilton Cartwright is the leading run scorer for Western Australia in this campaign.
- With 176 runs, Daniel Drew is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.
Western Australia vs South Australia Chance of Winning
Western Australia have looked a shadow of themselves in this campaign as they have managed to bag just one win in five matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. Western Australia would be hoping to end the campaign on a high, in the last game they were beaten by Victoria.
On the other hand, South Australia have been one of the most consistent teams in the group stages as they have lost just once in five matches and are currently second on the table, level on points with New South Wales who are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Western Australia ’ chances of winning - 44%
- South Australia’ chances of winning - 56%
Western Australia vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
D Arcy Short has struggled to make an impact this season as so far in this campaign he has scored 55 runs in five matches with an average of 11 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Mackenzie Harvey has been brilliant so far in this campaign. He has been consistent and has scored 158 runs with an average of 52.66. Even though he struggled in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Western Australia Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
South Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be South Australia
Western Australia vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Western Australia News & Player List
Western Australia Player List
D Arcy Short, Sam Fanning, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner (c), Matthew Spoors, Keaton Critchell, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Sam Whiteman, Joel Paris, Bryce Jackson, Baxter Holt, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly
Predicted Playing XI
|
D Arcy Short
|
Batter
|
Sam Fanning
|
Batter
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
Batter
|
Ashton Turner
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Spoors
|
Batter
|
Keaton Critchell
|
All-rounder
|
Ashton Agar
|
All-rounder
|
Jhye Richardson
|
Bowler
|
Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
|
Lance Morris
|
Bowler
Western Australia Team Form
Western Australia head into this game after back to back losses and are currently sixth on the table.
South Australia News & Player List
South Australia Player List
Alex Carey (c & wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Daniel Drew, Thomas Kelly, Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Ben Manenti, Henry Thornton, Harry Conway, Lloyd Pope, Brendan Doggett, Harry Nielsen, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, Henry Hunt, Jordan Buckingham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mackenzie Harvey
|
Batter
|
Daniel Drew
|
Batter
|
Thomas Kelly
|
Batter
|
Jason Sangha
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Nielsen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jake Lehmann
|
Batter
|
Liam Scott
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Manenti
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Thornton
|
Bowler
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
Bowler
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
South Australia Team Form
South Australia has been brilliant so far as they have lost once and are currently second on the table.
Western Australia vs South Australia Head to Head
Western Australia have dominated this fixture against South Australia 43-26. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and South Australia won the game.
Head to Head
Western Australia: 43
South Australia: 26
Western Australia vs South Australia Betting Odds
South Australia to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia
South Australia and Western Australia head into this penultimate game with both teams on the opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to form. Western Australia have looked a shadow of themselves in this campaign as they have registered just one win in five matches and are currently sixth on the table. Western Australia have already been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, South Australia have been brilliant in ODIs this season as they have just one defeat in five matches and are currently second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and South Australia won the game they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe South Australia will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Western Australia vs South Australia
List a
W.A.C.A. Ground, null
Western Australia vs South Australia Top Batters
Hilton Cartwright to be Western Australia’ top batter
Hilton Cartwright struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far. With 152 runs, Cartwright is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Daniel Drew to be South Australia’ top batter
Daniel Drew has been one of the most consistent batters for South Australia this season as so far this season, he has scored 176 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Western Australia vs South Australia Top Bowlers
Jhye Richardson to be Western Australia’ top bowler
Jhye Richardson has struggled with injuries this season but when fir he is the stand out bowler for his side. With nine wickets, Richardson is the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler
Nathan McAndrew missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Australia
- Western Australia to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
- South Australia to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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