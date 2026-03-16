Facts: With 1005 runs, Caleb Jewell is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in this season.

With 1011 runs, Colin Ingram is the leading run scorer for Glamorgan in this season.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Derbyshire head into this match after two defeats in the last four matches and with two wins in 12 matches, they are currently third on the table. So far this season Derbyshire have had eight draws this season, in the last game they went head to head against Middlesex and the game ended in a draw.

Glamorgan have had a solid campaign thus far as they have managed five wins in 12 matches and are currently second on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Northamptonshire and the game ended in a draw. As per our calculations, Glamorgan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 40%

Glamorgan’ chances of winning - 60%

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Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Wayne Madsen has been one of the most consistent batters for Derbyshire this season. So far this season he has scored 960 runs with an average of 50.52 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ben Kellaway struggled to make an impact in the last game against Northamptonshire but that doesn’t change the fact he has been outstanding this season and has scored 813 runs thus far which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two matches have been won by the team that has batted first which makes us believe both teams would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Derby during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Caleb Jewell, Luis Reece, Harry Came, Wayne Madsen (c), Brooke Guest (wk), Aneurin Donald, Martin Andersson, Zak Chappell, Joe Hawkins, Blair Tickner, Ben Aitchison, David Lloyd, Alex Thomson, Jack Morley, Pat Brown, Anuj Dal, Mitchell Wagstaff, Nick Potts

Predicted Playing XI

Luis Reece Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Harry Came Batter Wayne Madsen All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Aneurin Donald All-rounder Martin Andersson All-rounder Zak Chappell All-rounder Joe Hawkins Bowler Ben Aitchison Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have lost two of the last four matches and are winless in the last five matches, they are currently third on the table.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Zain-ul-Hassan, Asa Tribe, Kiran Carlson, Sam Northeast (c), Colin Ingram, Ben Kellaway, Chris Cooke (wk), Mason Crane, James Harris, Ned Leonard, Asitha Fernando, Billy Root, Timm van der Gugten, Marnus Labuschagne, Edward Byrom, Matthew Kuhnemann, Andy Gorvin

Predicted Playing XI

Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Asa Tribe Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Colin Ingram Batter Ben Kellaway All-rounder Mason Crane All-rounder Timm van der Gugten Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan head into this game after two wins in the last three matches and with five wins thus far, they are currently second on the table.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Derbyshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Glamorgan 49-32. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Derbyshire: 49

Glamorgan: 32

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Derbyshire and Glamorgan go head into this game after both sides drew in the last round of games. Derbyshire have struggled to make an impact in the second half of the campaign as they have been winless in the last five matches which includes two defeats and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand Glamorgan have had an outstanding campaign this season as they have managed five wins thus far and are currently second on the table. Glamorgan are unbeaten in the last nine matches and would be hoping to carry on their momentum in the remaining fixtures. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and the game was a draw. Glamorgan managed to have a better opening partnership in the first innings which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Caleb Jewell to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Caleb Jewell was excellent in the last match against Middlesex as he scored 56 runs. He has been consistent and with 1005 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’ top batter

Colin Ingram has been the standout batter for Glamorgan this season. He scored a half century in the second innings and with 1011 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

Luis Reece was solid once again as he bagged two wickets in the first innings against Middlesex. Reece remains the leading wicket taker for Derbyshire this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’ top bowler

Timm van der Gugten did not have a great outing in the last game, we expect him to turn things around as with 28 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.