Facts: Wayne Madsen was the leading batter for Derbyshire in the 2024 season with 1005 runs in 23 innings.

James Bracey, Gloucestershire’s wicket-keeper batter, led the team’s run charts with 1089 runs in 21 innings.

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire’s underwhelming campaign in the previous season of the competition concluded with a draw against Leicestershire. Derbyshire bowled first and limited the opposition’s score to 280. During their chase, Derbyshire were on a steady trajectory as they managed to secure 252/3 - Wayne Madsen top-scored for the team as he was not out on 105 while skipper David Lloyd was next in line with 73 runs. However, they did not have the time to continue after the first two days were washed out and the game was drawn at this juncture.

Gloucestershire, too, had a lackluster tournament and it came to an end in a huge defeat at the hands of Glamorgan. With no play on the first day, Glamorgan piled on 381/4 on the second day and both teams decided to forfeit one innings each in order to end the game with a proper result. Gloucestershire had a lot of ground to make up but they failed to do so, having been bundled out for 189. Opener Joe Phillips and wicket-keeper batter James Bracey were the only ones who put on a competitive show as they scored 64 and 49 runs, respectively, but the team conceded a 192-run defeat.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 45%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 55%

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Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score low before first dismissal

Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth were Gloucestershire’s mainstay openers for a majority of the 2024 season but their partnership did not necessarily click. For the last two matches of the season, they were replaced by Chris Dent and Joe Phillips although it did not make much of a difference to their scores. In the last five games of the tournament, Gloucestershire’s first wicket set up totals of 7, 0, 43, 26, 0, 8 and 68 runs. There is a clear inconsistency in their form which puts the team’s opening wicket on the backfoot.

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Derby had a bowling friendly surface in the previous season of the tournament where three out of five completed games were won by the teams fielding first. The average first innings total of 317 is usually a defendable total but fell short at this venue. Moreover, the toss winners elected to field first on three occasions which makes it the favored strategy in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

Despite the forecast projecting overcast skies at Derby, there is no possibility of rainfall on match day and the temperature is expected to touch 15 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Martin Andersson, Samit Patel, Yusuf Bin Naeem, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Harry Moore, Jack Morley, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell.

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Wagstaff Batter David Lloyd Batter Harry Came Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Luis Reece All-rounder Aneurin Donald Batter Martin Andersson All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Harry Moore Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire started their campaign with a series of draws and losses before achieving one win. That was the extent of their competitiveness as they went back to losing ways. Their batting was highly inconsistent the entire season.

Gloucestershire Player List

Cameron Bancroft, Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Beau Webster, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, James Bracey, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren Batter Tom Price Batter Zafar Gohar Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler Archie Bailey Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire had a tough time last season with an underperforming top-order and a bowling unit which lacked balance. They managed to take precisely two victories.

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

During the previous five head-to-head games between Derbyshire and Gloucestershire, three matches were drawn, one was abandoned and Gloucestershire managed to edge out one victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Derbyshire - 0

Gloucestershire - 1

Draw - 3

Abandoned - 1

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

Chris Dent and Joe Phillips took over the role of the openers from Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth but it did not quite improve Gloucestershire’s opening wicket, considering the team had opening stands of 7, 0, 43, 26 and 0 in the last three games of the season. On the other hand, Derbyshire were struggling for consistency with Harry Came and Luis Reece opening but Mitchell Wagstaff and David Lloyd took over in the last game, having added 79 runs to the first wicket. In the two matches prior to that, the team set up totals of 26, 0, 19 and 7 runs. Derbyshire’s openers are expected to build on their form and come out on top when pitted against Glocuestershire’s first partnership.

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Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Wayne Madsen was miles ahead of the other batters from the team as he amassed a total of 1005 runs in 23 innings. He scored his third ton of the season during the final match against Leicestershire where he notched up an unbeaten 105. He also had five half-centuries under his belt along with a stellar average of 50.25, making him the top pick for the next match.

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

James Bracey led Gloucestershire’s run charts in the 2024 season, having garnered 1089 runs in 21 innings. He scored four tons and three half-centuries, and missed out on a fourth half-century as he departed for 49 in the last game against Glamorgan. His impressive average of 60.50 makes him a top contender against Derbyshire.

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Zak Chappell was the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire last season, having taken 31 wickets in 17 innings. He was the team’s most dependable bowler during the season and he took wickets consistently, including two five-wicket hauls. Despite a relatively high bowling average of 30.41, he is the top choice to be their leading bowler.

Zafar Gohar to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Zafar Gohar emerged as the second highest wicket-taker for Gloucestershire as he captured 19 wickets in eight innings with an average of 29.15. He participated in fewer innings than the others but still managed to crawl his way to the top while also having achieved two fifers. He remains the leading pick against Derbyshire.