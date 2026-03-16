Facts: Derbyshire’s Caleb Jewell is the third leading batter of the Division Two with 808 runs in 14 innings.

Lancashire have a 4-0 scoreline against Derbyshire in the previous five head-to-head fixtures.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire drew yet another game as they faced Gloucestershire in the last outing, and the bowlers managed to restrict the latter to a paltry total of 187. Naturally, the batters breezed past it with ease as they scored 398 runs; skipper Wayne Madsen and Harry Came notched up centuries with 123 and 103 runs, respectively, while the others made miscellaneous contributions. However, the bowlers made a meal of the game as they conceded 526 runs in Gloucestershire’s second innings. Derbyshire’s batters were now under immense pressure and they began to crumble before being saved by the bell, having scored 296/8.

Lancashire also managed to end up in a high scoring draw against Kent in the previous game, where the latter scored 374 runs to kick off the match. Lancashire, though, went absolutely hammer and tongs to score 639 runs in response - Ashton Turner, Luke Wells and Josh Bohannon were all centurions as they scored 154, 152 and 124 runs, respectively. They had a major upper hand and Kent added 328 runs to their tally before the time was up, resulting in a draw.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 42%

Lancashire chance of winning - 58%

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Derbyshire vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score over 29.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Lancashire’s Keaton Jennings is the mainstay opener for the team and in the five games preceding this fixture, he opened alongside both Luke Wells and George Bell. The two matches with the latter were not particularly fruitful as they added 5, 30, 16 and 50 runs to the first wicket. However, with Luke Wells in the top order during the last three games, the openers secured scores of 119, 74, 25, 8 and 62. The drastic improvement gives them the opportunity to outwit Derbyshire’s bowling attack and put on a big score.

Match Prediction Best Odds Derbyshire Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Lancashire Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

A single match was held at Queen's Park in the previous season of the tournament where Derbyshire and Yorkshire went head-to-head. The former elected to bat first but it turned out to be disastrous as they were bundled out for a mere 76 runs. Chasing was much more favorable at this venue, making it the preferred choice for the next match as well.

Weather Report

Chesterfield is set to experience light rain with a 20% chance of rainfall, and the temperature will go up to 26 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

Wayne Madsen (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Martin Andersson, Samit Patel, Yusuf Bin Naeem, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Harry Moore, Jack Morley, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Caleb Jewell.

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter David Lloyd Batter Harry Came Batter Wayne Madsen (C) Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Anuj Dal Batter Alex Thomson All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Ben Aitchison Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire’s batting lineup is strong, especially their top order who have managed to put on massive opening partnerships in the tournament.

Lancashire Player List

James Anderson (c), Marcus Harris, Keaton Jennings, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keshana Fonseka, Rocky Flintoff, Steven Croft, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, George Dockrell, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Venkatesh Iyer, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Charlie Barnard, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Michael Jones, Anderson Phillip, Ashton Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Tom Bailey Batter Ashton Turner Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Michael Jones Batter Chris Green All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Mitchell Stanley Bowler James Anderson (C) Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have not had luck on their side this season but they have the batting prowess to give Derbyshire a run for their money.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Lancashire have a dominant 4-0 record in their last five head-to-head games against Derbyshire.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Derbyshire - 0

Lancashire - 4

Draw - 1

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire @ 1.71 (Parimatch)

Both Lancashire and Derbyshire have equally competitive opening lineups in the tournament so far. Lancashire’s Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings are an established, dependable pair and their totals of 119, 74, 25, 8 and 62 runs in the last three games are brilliant. Derbyshire, too, have been quite impressive this season as David Lloyd and Caleb Jewell have secured totals of 49, 177, 99, 33 and 27 runs in the last three matches. However, since Lancashire’s openers were superior in their previous encounter against Derbyshire, the former are backed by the bookmakers to achieve a better result once again.

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Derbyshire vs Lancashire Best Batters

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last outing, Wayne Madsen emerged as Derbyshire’s top batter in the first innings with 123 runs before adding a mere 17 additional runs to his tally in the following innings. He is the team’s second leading batter overall with 738 runs in 13 innings and an average of 61.50, and he is the favorite to be their standout player once more.

Luke Wells to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Luke Wells was the second leading batter for Lancashire in their solitary innings against Kent last time around where he scored 152 runs, marking his second century of the season. He is now the team’s top run scorer overall with 656 runs in 14 innings and an average of 46.85, and will be anticipated to come out on top against Derbyshire.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Jack Morley to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

In the previous game against Gloucestershire, Jack Morley was relentless on the opposition as he picked an impressive six-wicket haul in the first innings and one more in the second. He is now the second highest wicket-taker overall with 22 wickets in 13 innings, and even though he has an unconvincing average of 39.50, he is expected to be their leading bowler against Lancashire.

James Anderson to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

James Anderson returned to the first squad in the last game against Kent where he picked three wickets across two innings. He has a total of eight wickets under his belt in four innings, and his present average of 21.12 is the best of the team. He is the top pick to be the premier bowler.