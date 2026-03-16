Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction DER 41 % Chance of Winning LEI 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Derbyshire will engage with Leicestershire for their next County Championship Division Two encounter from July 22 to 25, 2025, at County Ground, Derby. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Facts: Derbyshire’s Wayne Madsen is the third leading batter of the Division Two with 903 runs in 15 innings.

Leicestershire’s Logan van Beek is the third highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 30 wickets in 15 innings.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

After a series of wins and draws,Derbyshire faced their first drubbing of the seasonin the previous outing against Lancashire. The latter scored 367 runs and Derbyshire failed to chase it down, having been bundled out for 261 - Martin Andersson and Wayne Madsen scored 79 and 70 runs, respectively, and were the only consequential players in the innings. This allowed Lancashire to add 406 runs to their tally and Derbyshire were limited to 251 during the fourth innings chase, leading to a massive 261-run defeat.

Leicestershire were in the same boat as they suffered their first defeatof the season at the hands of Middlesex last time around, having conceded 534 runs to the latter in the first innings. The batters were completely off their game as they were dismissed for a mere 205 in the first innings. Following on, they only managed to score an additional 202 runs which handed Middlesex an innings-and-127-run victory.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 41%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 59%

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Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score high before first dismissal

David Lloyd and Caleb Jewell were the mainstay openers for Derbyshire for their entire campaign before Mitchell Wagstaff took the former’s place in the previous match. The team’s first wicket has been thriving for a majority of the season withtotals of 2, 15, 49, 177, 99, 33, 27, 4 and 67 runsin the last five games. Even though their form hit a snag in the last match, they are expected to bounce back and give Leicestershire’s bowlers a solid fight.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

There have been a mixed bag of results at County Ground in Derby this season, and out of the four matches played here,the teams batting and fielding first have a 1-1 scorelinewhile the other two matches were drawn. The average stand of 397 while batting first is quite high but not necessarily adequate on this surface, and the toss winners also elected to field first three times which will make it the top strategy for the next game, too.

Weather Report

A 25% likelihood of rain is expected at Derby,and light rain will cause disruptions with a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

Wayne Madsen (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Martin Andersson, Samit Patel, Yusuf Bin Naeem, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Harry Moore, Jack Morley, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Caleb Jewell.

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter David Lloyd Batter Harry Came Batter Wayne Madsen (C) Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Anuj Dal Batter Blair Tickner Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Ben Aitchison Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have a strong top order in the tournament and they have enough firepower to give Leicestershire a fair fight.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy, Sam Wood, Logan van Beek.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Lewis Hill Batter Peter Handscomb (C) All-rounder Ian Holland All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Logan van Beek Bowler Ben Green Bowler Roman Walker Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire hit a bump in the road but they are the strongest team in the tournament and a formidable team to take on.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

The previous five encounters between Derbyshire and Leicestershireall concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Derbyshire - 0

Leicestershire - 0

Draw - 5

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Leicestershire’s Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger have been off the mark in terms of opening totals for the team and their performances have not given the team a solid foundation to build on. The duo secured stands of 20, 7, 180 and 8 runs in the last three matches. However, Derbyshire’s David Lloyd and Caleb Jewell have been much more prolific in two out of the last three matches, and the previous game saw Mitchell Wagstaff in place of the former.They added 2, 15, 49, 177 and 99 runs to the first wicket. Despite their drop off in performance last time around, they are endorsed to outclass Leicestershire’s opening partnership.

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Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

The prediction for the previous game turned out as expected sinceWayne Madsen was the top batter for Derbyshire with 70 and 95* runs, respectively. He is miles ahead of his teammates with 903 runs in 15 innings. He has an exceptional average of 69.46 which makes him the favorite for the upcoming match.

Lewis Hill to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Lewis Hill was not a major contributor during the last outing against Middlesex, having scored 20 and 18 runs in the two innings. However,he leads the team’s run charts overall with 562 runs in 14 innings. Averaging at 43.23, the best of the team, he is the top pick to be Leicestershire’s leading run scorer.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Zak Chappell was the top bowler in the previous game against Lancashire where he achieved a four-wicket haul in the first innings and failed to take any more wickets in the following innings.He is their leading wicket-taker overall with 24 wickets in 17 innings, and although his average of 40.58 is rather high, he is expected to come out on top against Leicestershire.

Ben Green to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Ben Green was Leicestershire’s joint leading bowler in the last game versus Middlesex where his single spell of 28 overs yielded four maidens, three wickets and a brilliant economy rate of 1.92.He is the second highest wicket-taker for the team with 29 wickets in 16 inningsand an average of 20.24, making him the top contender against Derbyshire.