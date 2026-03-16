Derbyshire vs Middlesex County Championship Division Two Match Prediction
DER
36%
Chance of Winning
MID
64%
First class
County Ground
Facts:
- Derbyshire’s Luis Reece is the top wicket-taker of the Division Two with 15 wickets in five innings.
- Middlesex’s Max Holden stands as the leading run scorer of the tournament with 398 runs in six innings.
Derbyshire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning
Derbyshire were under quite a bit of pressure in the last encounter against Northamptonshire where the former were bundled out for 307 runs. Wicket-keeper batter Brooke Guest and skipper Wayne Madsen top-scored with 91 and 89 runs, respectively, and despite the fact that they had a competitive total on the board, Northamptonshire outperformed them with 500 runs during their chase. Derbyshire had to make up the deficit and set a target but their prospects did not look great as they were 202/3 - this time, opener Caleb Jewell was the top batter with 71 runs and Wayne Madsen was a close second with 62 runs. The match eventually ended in a draw.
Middlesex bounced back and achieved their first victory of the season against Glamorgan last time out after a solid batting display. When the latter were limited to a 199-run total, Middlesex responded by piling on a whopping 470 runs; Max Holden was a centurion as he scored 107 runs and he was followed by Leus du Plooy, Ben Geddes and Nathan Fernandes who notched up 89, 83 and 58 runs. Glamorgan added 329 runs to their tally but it was not enough to keep Middlesex at bay who made up the deficit with nine wickets in hand.
- Derbyshire chance of winning - 36%
- Middlesex chance of winning - 64%
Derbyshire vs Middlesex Betting Tips
Middlesex to score low before first dismissal
Nathan Fernandes showed a minor improvement in form during the last match against Glamorgan where he scored a half-century after a massive drought of scores. His partnership with Stephen Eskinazi has yielded scores of 75, 9, 11, 8, 5 and 4 runs in the previous three matches. Save for one instance where their partnership clicked and they piled on a competitive score, Middlesex’s opening wicket has been down in the dumps and they are not endorsed to do well against Derbyshire’s bowling attack.
Derbyshire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction
County Ground in Derby is better suited for chasing and the last two matches held here during the present season proved that. Both times, the toss winning skippers elected to field first and it turned out to be successful once while the other match was drawn. The average first innings stand of 265 is not safe at this venue and chasing will be favored by the toss winner of the next match.
Weather Report
The threat of rain is quite low at Derby with a 10% possibility of precipitation but overcast skies are expected to prevail. The temperature is going to reach 14 degrees Celsius.
Derbyshire Player List
Wayne Madsen (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Martin Andersson, Samit Patel, Yusuf Bin Naeem, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Harry Moore, Jack Morley, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Caleb Jewell.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
David Lloyd
|
Batter
|
Harry Came
|
Batter
|
Wayne Madsen (C)
|
Batter
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Luis Reece
|
All-rounder
|
Anuj Dal
|
Batter
|
Martin Andersson
|
All-rounder
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
Jack Morley
|
Bowler
|
Pat Brown
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire’s batting is getting stronger with every match and skipper Wayne Madsen has contributed a lot to their success. Their bowling, however, could improve as they rely heavily on all-rounder Luis Reece to do much of the work.
Middlesex Player List
Toby Roland-Jones (c), Leus du Plooy, Mark Stoneman, Martin Andersson, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm, Ben Geddes, Zafar Gohar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Stephen Eskinazi
|
Batter
|
Nathan Fernandes
|
All-rounder
|
Max Holden
|
Batter
|
Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Geddes
|
Batter
|
Jack Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Zafar Gohar
|
Bowler
|
Toby Roland-Jones (C)
|
Bowler
|
Blake Cullen
|
Bowler
|
Henry Brookes
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex’s batters are quite dependent on Max Holden to do the bulk of the scoring but the team’s performance in the last match showed promise.
Derbyshire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head
Middlesex have the upper hand in their last five head-to-head games against Derbyshire, having won three times while the latter have one victory.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Derbyshire - 1
Middlesex - 3
Draw - 1
Derbyshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds
Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex
Middlesex have had a great deal of struggle at the front, particularly with Nathan Fernandes being out of form. Although there was a slight improvement in the previous game, their performance overall has not been convincing at all. In the last three games, the openers scored 75, 9, 11, 8, 5 and 4 runs before the first dismissal. Derbyshire’s openers are on a similar boat as David Lloyd and Caleb Jewell secured totals of 23, 37, 5, 19, 58 and 19 runs in the last three matches. Derbyshire have been more reliable in this regard and have a better opportunity to outdo Middlesex’s first wicket.
Derbyshire vs Middlesex
First class
County Ground, null
Derbyshire vs Middlesex Best Batters
Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter
Wayne Madsen was the second leading run scorer for Derbyshire in both innings against Northamptonshire last time out, having scored 89 runs in the first innings and 62* runs in the second. He is the team’s leading batter overall with 387 runs in five innings, including one century and three half-centuries. With a stellar average of 96.75, he is the top pick against Middlesex as well.
Max Holden to be Middlesex’s Best Batter
The prediction for the previous game turned out as expected since Max Holden led Middlesex’s first innings against Glamorgan with 107 runs. Although he scored a mere seven runs in the second innings, he remains Middlesex’s top run-getter with 398 runs in six innings and an average of 66.33. He is expected to lead the charge once again in the next encounter.
Derbyshire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers
Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler
Luis Reece was tied as the leading bowler for Derbyshire in the last game against Northamptonshire where he picked two wickets in his sole 19-over spell. He continues to be Derbyshire’s top wicket-taker with 15 wickets in five innings and a brilliant average of 20.86 which makes him the leading contender for the upcoming match, too.
Zafar Gohar to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler
Zafar Gohar was not Middlesex’s top bowler against Glamorgan but he captured two wickets in each of the two innings. He is the leading wicket-taker for the team, having taken 13 wickets in six innings and an average of 24.38. His consistency makes him a reliable option against Derbyshire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Middlesex
- Derbyshire to win @ 2.23 (Parimatch)
- Middlesex to win @ 1.56 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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