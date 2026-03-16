Facts: Derbyshire’s Luis Reece is the top wicket-taker of the Division Two with 13 wickets in four innings.

Northamptonshire’s Calvin Harrison stands as the second leading bowler so far with 11 wickets in two innings.

Derbyshire and Northamptonshire share a 2-2 scoreline in the last five head-to-head encounters.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire’s competitiveness from the first match was very much present in their last game against Leicestershire where the latter posted 484 runs in the first innings. Derbyshire did not back down easily as they piled on 393 runs; Martin Andersson’s 101 was the top score while Caleb Jewell trailed closely behind with 83 runs. Leicestershire scored an additional 357 runs and Derbyshire were determined to chase it down. Skipper Wayne Madsen led the innings with 96 runs while Caleb Jewell and Brooke Guest were next in line with 73 and 68* runs, respectively. However, this high scoring game ended here in a deadlock.

Northamptonshire returned with a brilliant batting display after a loss in the first match, having scored 496 runs while batting first against Lancashire. Saif Zaib’s 116 was the leading score and he was followed by Lewis McManus, James Sales, Luke Procter and Calvin Harrison who racked in 95, 92, 64 and 56 runs, respectively. Lancashire’s 228 was hardly enough and they were forced to follow on, having scored 351 in their second innings. Unfortunately for Northamptonshire, a lack of time caused a draw even though victory was certainly theirs for the taking.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 57%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 43%

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Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score low before first dismissal

Ricardo Vasconcelos has single handedly been responsible for Northamptonshire’s low opening totals considering his average of 7.33 in the tournament. Captain Luke Procter is the only one pulling his weight at the front which, naturally, has led to unimpressive stands of 23, 17 and 5 runs in the last two matches. It is unlikely that they will be able to resolve this anytime soon and another low score is expected of them in the next game.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

In the previous season, the teams fielding first found quite a bit of success at County Ground in Derby as they took three wins in five games. In the last match between Derbyshire and Gloucestershire, too, the former chose to field first and converted that into victory. Taking this into account, the toss winning skipper’s preference will be to chase in the next game as well.

Weather Report

A 40% likelihood of a washout is expected at Derby with light rain causing disruptions. The temperature is predicted to be around 15 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

Wayne Madsen (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Martin Andersson, Samit Patel, Yusuf Bin Naeem, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Harry Moore, Jack Morley, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Caleb Jewell.

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter David Lloyd Batter Harry Came Batter Wayne Madsen (C) Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Luis Reece All-rounder Anuj Dal Batter Martin Andersson All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Jack Morley Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire’s batters are in a league of their own so far and the depth of their batting makes them a very difficult team to take on.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krish Patel, Fateh Singh, Dominic Leech, Liam Guthrie, Calvin Harrison.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder George Bartlett Batter James Sales Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Rob Keogh Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire definitely made a step forward after their defeat in the first game but they still fall short against Derbyshire, especially in terms of batting prowess.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Derbyshire and Northamptonshire are tied with two wins apiece in their previous five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Derbyshire - 2

Northamptonshire - 2

Draw - 1

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Ricardo Vasconcelos has been out of form which has had a detrimental impact on Northamptonshire’s first wicket. His partnership with skipper Luke Procter resulted in scores of 23, 17 and 5 runs before the first dismissal in the last two matches. Derbyshire are in a similar situation with David Lloyd and Caleb Jewell where the former is not in form. In the last two matches, the duo secured totals of 5, 19, 58 and 19 runs together. Even though both sides have got a lot to do at the opening front, Derbyshire’s openers have a better chance of outdoing Northamptonshire’s first partnership.

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Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Wayne Madsen was one of the top scorers for Derbyshire in the last match versus Leicestershire where he scored 22 runs in the first innings and 96 runs in the second, missing out on a second ton this season. He stands as the second highest run scorer for the team with 236 runs in three innings and an average of 78.66. He is expected to be their standout batter in the next match.

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Saif Zaib got his breakthrough in the previous match against Lancashire where he notched up his first ton with 116 runs in their sole innings. He became the team’s top run scorer overall with 136 runs in three innings. With an average of 45.33, he is the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Luis Reece has extended his lead as the top bowler for Derbyshire since he added three wickets to his tally in the last game versus Leicestershire. He is in a league of his own with a total of 13 wickets in four innings and an average of 19.07, making him the top choice for the next game as well.

Calvin Harrison to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Calvin Harrison was quite impactful in the previous game versus Lancashire, having taken four wickets in the first innings and a whopping seven-wicket haul in the following innings. He took the lead among Northamptonshire’s bowling unit with 11 wickets in just two innings along with a brilliant average of 13.90. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Derbyshire Derbyshire to win @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

Northamptonshire to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch) Derbyshire managed to take victory in the first game and their high scoring draw against Leicestershire was unfortunate. They are now third in the standings while their upcoming adversary, Northamptonshire, are much further below in sixth place. Moreover, Northamptonshire have shown inconsistencies with the bat which puts them on the backfoot against a much more powerful Derbyshire. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





