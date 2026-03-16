Facts: With Ben Raine ruled out of the tournament, Matthew Potts is the next highest wicket-taker for Durham with 16 wickets in seven innings.

Skipper Haseeb Hameed is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire with 476 runs in nine innings.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Durham were riding a wave of success as the batters went no-holds-barred against Hampshire in the previous outing. Batting first, Durham piled on a whopping 511-run stand with Graham Clark as their top scorer, having garnered 160 runs single handedly. Ollie Robinson and George Drissell scored half-centuries each with 76 and 69 runs, respectively, and Hampshire managed to respond with 470 runs before they were all out. Durham were 61 for no loss in the second innings but at this juncture, the teams had to settle for a stalemate.

Nottinghamshire continue to showcase their prowess with a dominant victory over Hampshire last time around. The former scored 333 to start the game and Freddie McCann is credited for their success with his score of 138 runs. The bowlers made sure the team were in the lead as they bundled out Hampshire for 196, giving Nottinghamshire the opportunity to score 345 runs in their second innings with the bat. This time, it was Liam Patterson-White and Jack Haynes who top-scored with 135 and 120 runs, respectively, and this gave the team a whopping 366-run triumph.

Durham chance of winning - 42%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 58%

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Durham vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score high before first dismissal

Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater’s consistency is mighty impressive and their partnerships for Nottinghamshire make them a highly successful team in the competition. In five games, the pair of openers have set up first wicket stands of 62, 11, 36, 67, 81, 1, 113, 62 and 8 which are solid foundations for the rest of the batting lineup to build on. They are endorsed to keep this momentum going and secure a big partnership in the next match as well.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

Riverside Ground has an average first innings score of 347 but the total is still not entirely safe at the venue since it is a fielding friendly surface. The vote is split 1-1 between those batting and fielding first but since those chasing have converted it into a victory, fielding first is going to be the toss winner’s favorite choice next time around.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions are expected to prevail at Chester-le-Street but the threat of rain is a minimal 10%. The temperature is predicted to reach 15 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Stanley McAlindon, Emilio Gay, Will Rhodes, Brendan Doggett, Codi Yusuf.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Emilio Gay Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Will Rhodes Batter George Drissell Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Codi Yusuf All-rounder Callum Parkinson Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham were exceptional with the bat against Hampshire but the bowlers conceded more runs than they should have.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Robert Lord, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jacob Duffy, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten. Fergus O'Neill, Mohammad Abbas.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Joe Clarke Batter Jack Haynes Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire are a well-rounded squad in the competition and their batters are particularly competitive. They have the opportunity to give Durham a run for their money.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire have a two-win lead over Durham in their last five matches with three wins against the latter’s sole victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 1

Nottinghamshire - 3

Draw - 1

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Durham’s Alex Lees is their regular opener this season and he has led the innings alongside both Emilio Gay and Ben McKinney in the last three matches. However, neither of the opening pairs have yielded great results since they have had opening stands of 25, 61*, 4, 2 and 22 runs together. Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater are much further ahead in this regard and their partnerships for Nottinghamshire have been commendable, having added 62, 11, 36, 67 and 81 runs to the first wicket. Naturally, they are the favorite opening partnership in this match-up.

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Durham vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Graham Clark to be Durham’s Best Batter

Graham Clark emerged as the leading run-getter for Durham in the last match against Hampshire where he scored a 160-run century in the first innings, his first of the season. He has overtaken the others as the top batter with 336 runs in six innings and an average of 67.20, and he is relied upon to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Haseeb Hameed was not one of the top batters for Nottinghamshire in the last game against Hampshire, having scored 25 and 8 runs. Regardless, he is the top run scorer overall with 476 runs in nine innings and an average of 79.33, and he is expected to come good in the next fixture.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Matthew Potts to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Matthew Potts was Durham’s leading bowler in the previous game against Hampshire where he bagged a four-wicket haul in their sole innings. He is the team’s second highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets in seven innings so far. His average of 31.43 is rather high but he has the wicket-taking prowess to be their premier bowler once more.

Brett Hutton to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Brett Hutton was Nottinghamshire’s second leading bowler in the previous outing versus Nottinghamshire, having taken four wickets in the first innings and two more in the second. He is their joint highest wicket-taker overall with 21 wickets in eight innings and an average of 18.52, and he is the top pick to be their leading bowler once again.