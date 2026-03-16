Facts: Graham Clark leads Durham’s run charts with 457 runs in seven innings so far.

Jack Leach is the leading bowler for Somerset with 23 wickets under his belt in ten innings.

Durham and Somerset are tied with a 2-2 scoreline in the last five matches.

Durham vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Durham are coming into this match on the back of their second victory of the season as they went up against Nottinghamshire in the last match. After the latter posted 407, Durham decided to take it up a notch by surpassing the target with a whopping 664 runs on the board. They had three centurions in the innings as Ollie Robinson, Graham Clark and Emilio Gay scored 141, 121 and 104 runs, respectively. Openers Alex Lees and James Minto scored half-centuries with 82 and 67 runs, respectively, while George Drissell was not out on 43. Nottinghamshire’s fight back was not enough even though they added 347 runs to their tally, considering Durham made up the deficit with seven wickets in hand.

Somerset are safely out of their drought with their second win on the trot against Sussex Women in the last match. Batting first, Somerset scored 338 runs with Archie Vaughan’s 80 and Tom Lammonby’s 60 as the top scores. Sussex responded with a mere 152 runs and followed on to add 335 runs to the tally. Somerset chased it down with ease as opener and skipper Lewis Gregory led the innings with 89* runs. They managed to complete the chase with five wickets to spare.

Durham chance of winning - 57%

Somerset chance of winning - 43%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Durham vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score low before first dismissal

Somerset have gone through several lineups at the front but no combination has worked for the team as yet. In the last five matches, they have had Lewis Gregory, Josh Davey, Archie Vaughan, Andrew Umeed and Sean Dickson as their openers. Their scores of 21, 11, 0, 0, 20*, 0, 14, 50, 14 and 4 runs are not promising in the slightest and they are absolutely not on course to improve in a hurry.

Durham vs Somerset Toss Prediction

Riverside Ground has a fielding friendly surface despite supporting big totals, evidenced by an average score of 367 with the first bat. Two out of three matches in the present tournament went in favor of those chasing while the other game was a draw, and the toss winners chose to field first twice as well. It will certainly be the favored option in the next game.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy skies are expected at Chester-le-Street with a mild 10% likelihood of precipitation, and the temperature will remain around 14 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Stanley McAlindon, Emilio Gay, Will Rhodes, Brendan Doggett, Codi Yusuf.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Ben McKinney Batter Emilio Gay Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Brydon Carse All-rounder George Drissell Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Codi Yusuf All-rounder James Minto Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s batting was unparalleled in the last game and they will certainly be unstoppable if they manage to do the same against Somerset.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Brett Randell, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Matt Henry.

Predicted Playing XI

Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Josh Davey Bowler Tom Lammonby Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Tom Abell Batter Tom Banton Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have some positive momentum coming into this game but their batting is still inferior to that of Durham.

Durham vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Durham and Somerset are level pegging with two wins apiece in the last five head-to-head matches while the other game was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 2

Somerset - 2

Draw - 1

Durham vs Somerset Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Somerset’s opening wicket suffered a great deal with Archie Vaughan, Andrew Umeed and Sean Dickson having been completely out of form. However, it did not help much when Lewis Gregory and Josh Davey took over in the last match since the partnerships have remained stagnant. In the last three games, the pair added 21, 11, 0, 0, 20* and 0 runs to the first wicket. Durham have also had various opening combinations with Alex Lees as the mainstay but their stands are much more reliable, albeit inconsistent. They set up totals of 111, 1, 25, 61*, 4 and 2 runs in the previous three outings and they are expected to be the superior first wicket in the upcoming game.

Durham vs Somerset First class Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street,, null Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.82 Bet Now! Somerset Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now!

Durham vs Somerset Best Batters

Graham Clark to be Durham’s Best Batter

Graham Clark scored his second century of the season in the first innings against Nottinghamshire with 121 runs and he did not get a chance to bat in the second innings. He remains Durham’s top batter overall with 457 runs in seven innings. His average of 76.16 is impressive and he is expected to be their standout batter against Somerset Women.

James Rew to be Somerset’s Best Batter

James Rew missed out on a second half-century of the season as he scored 46 runs in the first innings against Sussex, and added just six more runs to his overall tally in the second innings. He is the team’s second leading batter with 435 runs in ten innings which includes two centuries and a half-century. Averaging at 48.33, he is the top pick for the next fixture.

Durham vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

In the last match against Nottinghamshire, Ben Raine picked a single wicket in the first innings and added two more to his tally in the following innings. He has furthered his lead as the team’s leading bowler with 22 wickets under his belt in ten innings. With an average of 26.77, he remains the top contender for the upcoming match as well.

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last match, Jack Leach emerged as Somerset’s leading wicket-taker with two wickets in the first innings and a four-wicket haul in the second. He has a total of 23 wickets in ten innings, making him their top bowler in the tournament so far. He also has a remarkable average of 23.82 which makes him the favorite against Durham, too.