Facts: Skipper Alex Lees leads Durham’s run charts with 768 runs in 18 innings so far.

Surrey’s opener, Dom Sibley, remains the leading run-getter of the Division One with 1028 runs in 16 innings.

Durham have a 2-1 scoreline against Surrey in the last five head-to-head matches.

Durham vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Durham were on the receiving end of a thrashing against Somerset last time around, and the pitch conditions put the former in a bind as they were bundled out for a mere 145. Bowling all-rounder Ben Raine top-scored with 42 runs and the team had a tough time defending the score. Somerset took the lead with 250 runs on the board and Durham had a second chance to make things right. However, they found themselves all out for 190 and despite a commendable effort from the bowlers, the game was wrapped up in sub two days with Somerset taking a five-wicket victory.

Surrey, on the other hand,were in a high scoring draw with Yorkshire in the previous game- the latter scored 517 runs while batting first before declaring and Surrey countered with 537 runs on the board. Their top and middle order absolutely went hammer and tongs with half-centuries from Ryan Patel, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Josh Blake and Dom Sibley who scored 92, 78, 78, 72 and 52, respectively. However, as Yorkshire were 120/5 in the third innings, their time ran out and a draw was reached.

Durham chance of winning - 28%

Surrey chance of winning - 72%

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Durham vs Surrey Betting Tips

Surrey to score high before first dismissal

Dom Sibley and Rory Burns have been an explosive partnership all season long and their consistency is absolutely unparalleled. In the five games leading up to this fixture,the duo have posted commendable totals of 134, 95, 87, 24, 22, 76 and 56. They are highly competitive and will maintain the edge going into the next match.

Durham vs Surrey Toss Prediction

Riverside Ground has been a haven forthe teams chasing who took three wins in five fixtures this season. Despite a rather competitive first innings score of 348, the batters find it easier to chase at the venue. Fielding first will be the toss winner’s preference for the next game as well.

Weather Report

Chester-le-Street will experience light rain with a 20% chance of precipitation, and the temperature is expected to touch 19 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Stanley McAlindon, Emilio Gay, Will Rhodes, Brendan Doggett, Codi Yusuf, Sam Conners.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Emilio Gay Batter Will Rhodes Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Bas de Leede Bowler George Drissell Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Sam Conners Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s entire batting order was rendered ineffective in the previous game and that puts them at a disadvantage against Surrey in the next game.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jordan Clark, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Shakib Al Hasan, Tom Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Yousef Majid, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Santner, Sai Kishore.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ryan Patel Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Will Jacks Batter Josh Blake Wicket-keeper Jordan Clark All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey are a well-rounded squad in the tournament and they have a surefire shot at victory.

Durham vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Durham have a 2-1 lead over Surreyin the previous five head-to-head matches in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 2

Surrey - 1

Draw - 2

Durham vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Alex Lees and Emilio Gay’s competitiveness has seen a sharp decline as their scores for Durham’s first wicket took a hit. In the previous three games, they set up stands of 26, 0, 10, 262* and 51 runs. However, Surrey’s openers have been much more prolific this season asRory Burns and Dom Sibley added 134, 95, 87 and 24 runs to the first wicketin the last three encounters. Moreover, their consistency is mighty impressive and they are expected to outdo Durham’s first partnership in the next game.

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Durham vs Surrey Best Batters

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

Alex Lees did not score big in the previous game against Somerset where he secured totals of 27 and 0 in the two innings. Regardless, he remains the top run scorer for the team by a massive margin,having amassed 768 runs in 18 innings so far. Moreover, he has a remarkable average of 48.00 which makes him the favorite for the next match.

Dom Sibley to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Dom Sibley added another half-century to the tally as he notched up 52 runs in their sole innings against Yorkshire last time around. Although he was not the top scorer,he remains their leading batter with 1028 runs in 16 inningsand an average of 73.42. Further, he has three centuries and six half-centuries so far, making him the top pick against Durham.

Durham vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine delivered a single seven-over spell during the last match against Somerset where he went wicketless.He continues to be their top bowler in the tournament with 30 wickets in 16 inningsand an average of 29.40 which is among the best in the team. He is expected to come good in the next encounter against Surrey.

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Daniel Worrall was the second leading bowler for Surrey in the last outing against Yorkshire, having picked three wickets in the first spell and none in the following.He has 22 wickets in 12 inningsand his average of 26.27 is the best of the team, making him the top contender for the next outing as well.