Facts: Graham Clark is Durham’s leading batter at the moment with 501 runs in nine innings thus far.

Sussex’s John Simpson, their skipper, is the third leading batter of the Division One with 675 runs in 12 innings.

Durham vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Durham were on their way to making a recovery before they lost to Somerset in the previous outing. The former, having batted first, put on a total of 277 on the board with Ollie Robinson’s 52 as the top contribution. The bowlers were adept at defending this and they restricted Somerset to a mere 172. Although the win was Durham’s for the taking, the batters fumbled it by setting up a mediocre score of 159 which did not give the bowlers enough room to work with. Somerset were able to chase it down with ease, having lost a mere three wickets in the process.

Sussex, on the other hand, are among the top teams this season and their victory over Hampshire in the last match was impressive. The bowlers were right on the money from the start as they kept Hampshire down to 154 and the batters took the opportunity to pile on 297 runs in response. Skipper and wicket-keeper batter John Simpson top-scored with an unbeaten 160 which was followed by Fynn Hudson-Prentice’s 74. Hampshire were unable to withstand Sussex’s bowling attack once again and ended up bundled out for 165. The Hove-rooted team hunted down this total with nine wickets to spare and achieved a dominant result.

Durham chance of winning - 44%

Sussex chance of winning - 56%

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Durham vs Sussex Betting Tips

Sussex to score high before first dismissal

Tom Haines is Sussex’s linchpin opener in the season so far and he has been there right from the start. Having opened with both Oli Carter and Daniel Hughes, the openers have achieved first partnerships of 11, 10, 37, 100, 80, 0, 1, 89, 95 and 132* runs in the previous five encounters. Given their success in the competition, the opening pair is backed to secure yet another big score in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Sussex Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Durham vs Sussex Toss Prediction

Riverside Ground gives the chasing side an undisputed advantage and that is evidenced by the fact that the teams fielding first took three wins in four matches this season, and the other game was drawn. Despite a rather high average of 345 while batting first on this surface, the toss winning skipper will be inclined to chase in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Light rain is expected to put a damper on the match at Chester-le-Street with a 25% possibility of a downpour, and the temperature is predicted to hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Stanley McAlindon, Emilio Gay, Will Rhodes, Brendan Doggett, Codi Yusuf.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Ben McKinney Batter Emilio Gay Batter David Bedingham Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Mitchell Killeen Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Codi Yusuf All-rounder James Minto Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s batters fumbled the game against Somerset quite badly which does not inspire confidence in their abilities.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills, James Hayes.

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Carter Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Tom Alsop Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex are dominant on all fronts and they are a force to be reckoned with, and they have the firepower to take on Durham with ease.

Durham vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Durham have a 3-1 scoreline against Sussex in the last five head-to-head encounters.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 3

Sussex - 1

Draw - 1

Durham vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Durham’s opening wicket has been wildly inconsistent in the tournament so far as Alex Lees and Ben McKinney secured totals of 0, 9, 111, 1, 25 and 61* runs in the last three matches. They have shown no stability until now and Sussex’s openers have been on a similar boat with Oli Carter, Tom Haines and Daniel Hughes as their opening batters in the previous three outings. They added 11, 10, 37, 100, 80 and 0 runs to the first wicket and they are expected to achieve a better result in the upcoming game against Durham.

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Durham vs Sussex Best Batters

Graham Clark to be Durham’s Best Batter

Graham Clark’s performance against Somerset in the last match was middling to say the least as he scored 15 and 29 runs in the two innings. He extended his lead at the top regardless with 501 runs in nine innings and an average of 62.62. He remains the top pick for the upcoming game against Sussex.

John Simpson to be Sussex’s Best Batter

John Simpson scored his third century of the season in the previous encounter against Hampshire, having notched up an unbeaten 160. He is the leading batter for Sussex in the tournament with 675 runs in 12 innings, including two half-centuries as well. Averaging at 84.37, he is expected to come out on top in the next outing, too.

Durham vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine picked a total of three wickets in two innings last time around against Somerset and even though he was not a top bowler, he continues to be the leading wicket-taker overall with 25 wickets in 12 innings. Although his average of 27.60 is quite high, his consistency makes him the favorite for the upcoming fixture.

Henry Crocombe to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Henry Crocombe took part in his first match of the season against Hampshire and he was the joint leading bowler with a four-wicket haul in the first innings and two additional wickets in the second innings. His average of 11.83 is the best of the team and he is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.