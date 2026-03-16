Facts: Durham’s Colin Ackermann is the second leading batter of the Division One so far with 240 runs in two innings.

Opener Rob Yates leads Warwickshire’s run charts, having scored 180 runs in two innings.

Durham vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Durham got off to a bad start this season as they lost to Nottinghamshire who were among the bottom teams last season. Durham’s performance with the bat was competent considering they piled on 378 runs while batting first - Colin Ackermann went hammer and tongs to score 117 while Alex Lees, George Drissell and Graham Clark were next in line with 52, 45 and 45 runs, respectively. Nottinghamshire surpassed the score by posting 579 runs on the board to which Durham responded with an additional 289 runs. However, the deficit was not much to clear and Nottinghamshire managed to take an eight-wicket win.

Warwickshire, on the other hand, had a high-scoring endeavor against Sussex last time out where the latter scored 528 with the first bat. Warwickshire came as close as they could, having amassed 454 runs with Rob Yates’ 115 as the top score. Ed Barnard, skipper Alex Davies and Dan Mousley also pitched in with 82, 66 and 63 runs, respectively. Sussex went on to add 313 runs to their original tally and Warwickshire set out for a fourth innings chase. After scoring 104 runs, though, their time was up and a draw was reached between the sides.

Durham chance of winning - 45%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 55%

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Durham vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score high before first dismissal

Warwickshire have made a massive turnaround from the previous season where their first wicket suffered due to Rob Yates’ subpar form. Alex Davies was the only one pulling his weight which resulted in opening stands of 0, 6, 1, 26 and 5 runs in the last three games of the season. However, as they entered the present tournament, the openers seem to be rejuvenated which led to totals of 116 and 27 in the last game against Nottinghamshire. They certainly have the potential to build on this momentum and take Warwickshire’s opening wicket to new heights.

Durham vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Although high scores are possible at Riverside Ground with an average first innings stand of 306 last season, high scoring chases are even more likely as the teams fielding first took three wins out of six completed games. Moreover, the toss winners elected to field first five out of six times which makes it the favored strategy for the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

With the temperature reaching 18 degrees Celsius, overcast skies are predicted at Chester-le-Street but with a low 10% possibility of rainfall.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Stanley McAlindon, Emilio Gay, Will Rhodes.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Ben McKinney Batter Emilio Gay Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Will Rhodes Batter Graham Clark Batter George Drissell All-rounder Ben Raine Bowler Paul Coughlin Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s bowlers conceded too many runs in the last match which put the batters under tremendous pressure. They need to work on that ahead of the next game.

Warwickshire Player List

Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Alex Davies, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Roman Walker, Ethan Bamber, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies Batter Hamza Shaikh Batter Sam Hain Batter Ethan Bamber Bowler Dan Mousley All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Kai Smith Wicket-keeper Michael Booth Bowler Tazeem Chaudry Ali Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire’s batting lineup seems to be quite strong at the moment and if they can sustain their current form, they have the chance to become invincible.

Durham vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Durham and Warwickshire are tied with a 1-1 scoreline in their last five head-to-head games while the remaining three ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 1

Warwickshire - 1

Draw - 3

Durham vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Alex Lees and Ben McKinney returned to open for Durham this season but their showing in the previous game against Nottinghamshire was not a noteworthy performance. The pair added 22 and 29 runs to the first wicket and both openers were underperforming. On the other hand, Rob Yates came into this season with a new-found rhythm and his major contributions alongside skipper Alex Davies ensured that Warwickshire had 116 and 27 runs in the last game versus Sussex. The latter was the weak link in their partnership but since he has had some time to settle in, Warwickshire’s first wicket has destructive potential compared to Durham’s lackluster opening order.

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Durham vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Colin Ackermann to be Durham’s Best Batter

Colin Ackermann made an explosive start to Durham’s campaign with two back-to-back tons in the first match against Nottinghamshire. He scored 116 runs in the first innings and went on to add 124 runs to the tally in the following innings. Overall, he leads Durham’s run charts with 240 runs in two innings and an average of 120.00, making him the top pick for the next match as well.

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Alex Davies scored a half-century to kick off Warwickshire’s campaign, having amassed 66 runs in the first innings against Sussex which made him the third leading batter of the innings. Although he was dismissed on one in the following innings, he was the team’s top run scorer last season with 1115 runs in 23 innings. He remains the leading choice to be their standout batter.

Durham vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Matthew Potts to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Matthew Potts emerged as Durham’s leading bowler in the last match against Nottinghamshire, having taken a total of five wickets across two innings. His first spell was particularly impressive as he achieved a four-wicket haul. With an average of 24.40, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Ethan Bamber to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Ethan Bamber’s first spell against Sussex was quite successful considering he took four wickets in 30 overs, including six maidens, with an economy rate of 3.50. He failed to take any more wickets in the next innings but ended up with an average of 35.25 which is the best of the team so far. He is the top contender against Durham, too.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Warwickshire Durham to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Warwickshire to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch) Durham are now in the penultimate position of the standings after having lost to Nottinghamshire by such a hefty margin. In the last season, Durham made a solid start to their campaign and trailed off along the way. They do not seem to have improved much since then while Warwickshire are showing early signs of competitiveness in their high-scoring draw with Sussex. The latter are fifth on the table after their previous result and will be expected to clinch victory against Durham. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





