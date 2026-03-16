Facts: Alex Lees leads Durham’s run charts this season, having amassed 921 runs in 22 innings.

Worcestershire’s Tom Taylor is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 49 wickets in 23 innings.

Durham vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Durham’s previous outing against Essex was a high scoring draw where the former posted a competitive 333-run total while batting first. The top order absolutely decimated the opposition’s bowlers as Ben McKinney and Alex Lees scored 121 and 94 runs, respectively. Despite that, the bowlers were quite lax which allowed Essex to surpass the target with 457 runs. The team from Chester-le-Street had their work cut out, and they scored an additional 173/7 before a lack of time resulted in a stalemate.

Worcestershire, though, are completely irredeemable at the moment and their previous defeat at the hands of Nottinghamshire was not surprising in the slightest. The former were restricted to 182 in the first innings where wicket-keeper batter Gareth Roderick’s 60 and Tom Taylor’s 40 were the only noteworthy contributions. Nottinghamshire scored 207 runs and their lead was not substantial, but Worcestershire squandered their chance of fighting back by getting bundled out for a mere 160 in the second innings. Naturally, the bowlers could not defend the target which resulted in a three-wicket loss.

Durham chance of winning - 64%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 36%

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Durham vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Durham to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Alex Lees and Emilio Gay have forged a solid partnership for Durham’s first wicket this season, and they have given the team strong foundations to build on. During the last five encounters, the duo scored 55, 18, 27, 23, 26, 0, 10, 262* and 51 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Although there is room for improvement in their consistency, the openers have what it takes to put on a competitive stand.

Durham vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

Even though the toss winners favored batting first at Riverside Ground in four out of six matches this season, the teams fielding first have a massive advantage with a 4-0 scoreline while two games were drawn. Moreover, the average first innings total of 315 is not safe on this surface which makes fielding first all the more favorable in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Chester-le-Street is set to experience a light drizzle on match day with a 35% likelihood of rainfall, and the temperature will go up to 16 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Stanley McAlindon, Emilio Gay, Will Rhodes, Brendan Doggett, Codi Yusuf, Sam Conners.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Emilio Gay Batter Will Rhodes Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Bas de Leede Bowler George Drissell Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Sam Conners Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham salvaged their season after a poor start before showing a dip in performance again, evidenced by two defeats in the previous five games. However, their batting is superior to that of their rivals.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Jake Libby, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Amar Virdi, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Jack Home, James Hartshorn, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Ben Allison, Tom Hinley, Jacob Duffy, Fateh Singh, Henry Nicholls, Callum Parkinson, Khurram Shahzad, Bertie Foreman, Daniel Lategan.

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Libby Batter Rehaan Edavalath Batter Kashif Ali Batter Daniel Lategan Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ethan Brookes All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Khurram Shahzad Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire lost three of the previous five matches and they are absolutely hapless this season.

Durham vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Durham lead their head-to-head tally against Worcestershire with three wins in the last five matches, and the latter have one victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 3

Worcestershire - 1

Draw - 1

Durham vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Jake Libby has been Worcestershire’s mainstay opener this season, having led the innings with Rehaan Edavalath and Gareth Roderick in the last three matches. They secured totals of 3, 26, 56, 4, 32 and 80 runs before the first dismissal while Durham’s Alex Lees and Emilio Gay have had their ups and downs. In the previous three encounters, they added 55, 18, 27, 23, 26 and 0 runs to the first wicket, and the latter are expected to outdo Worcestershire’s first partnership due to their consistency.

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Durham vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

In the previous game against Essex, Alex Lees was the second highest run scorer for Durham with 94 runs in the first innings and five more in the second. He remains their leading batter in the tournament with 921 runs in 22 innings which includes three tons and three half-centuries. Averaging at 46.05, the opener is the top pick for the next game.

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Jake Libby was not the top scorer last time around against Nottinghamshire, having scored 18 and 25 runs in the two innings. He has 974 runs in 13 innings, making him Worcestershire’s top batter in the tournament. His average of 46.38 is the best of the team and he is expected to come out on top against Durham.

Durham vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine was Durham’s second leading wicket-taker in the previous game versus Essex, having captured two wickets in his solitary 31-over spell, including six maidens and a brilliant economy rate of 3.32. He is their top wicket-taker with 37 wickets in 19 innings and his average of 29.00, albeit a tad high, is the best of the team. He is expected to be their top bowler against Worcestershire.

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler



As predicted, Tom Taylor emerged as the top bowler for Worcestershire against Nottinghamshire with a total of six wickets in two innings. He continues to pull away at the top, having bagged 49 wickets in 23 innings so far. With a favorable average of 23.48, he is the leading contender for the next encounter.