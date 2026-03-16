Facts: Colin Ackermann leads Durham’s run charts with 262 runs in four innings so far.

Dawid Malan stands as the top batter for Yorkshire with 242 runs in four innings.

Durham vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Durham suffered yet another defeat as they took on Warwickshire in the last match in a high scoring endeavor. The former posted an impressive 387-run total while batting first with Ben McKinney as the leading batter, having scored 153 runs. Matthew Potts, David Bedingham and Emilio Gay also did well as they contributed 70, 58 and 41 runs, respectively. However, the bowlers allowed Warwickshire to get too close for comfort during their chase as they piled on 325 runs. Durham added 276 to their original tally and the bowlers were oh-so close to dismissing Warwickshire’s lineup, but with one wicket left the latter managed to make it over the line which gave Durham a humiliating defeat.

Yorkshire recovered well after a defeat in the first game and they went on to overcome Worcestershire in the last encounter. Having batted first, the former scored a whopping 456 runs; Dawid Malan was the top batter as he got out in the nervous nineties with 98 runs on the board while Jordan Thompson, Adam Lyth, George Hill and James Wharton were next in line with 70, 67, 63 and 44 runs, respectively. Worcestershire responded with 162 runs which allowed Yorkshire to score an additional 315 runs. Naturally, Worcestershire struggled to complete the chase and ended up losing by a whopping 504 runs.

Durham chance of winning - 45%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 55%

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Durham vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score high before first dismissal

Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean had a rocky start to the campaign with low opening scores in the first match, having added 18 and 4 runs to the first wicket. Both openers found their feet in the second match, though, which resulted in a significant improvement in their totals as they secured partnerships of 55 and 45 runs. The pair are quite experienced and their synergy makes it highly likely that they will have a big score on the board against Durham.

Durham vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

High scoring chases are common at Riverside Ground and the match between Durham and Warwickshire went in favor of the latter who were tasked with chasing. In the previous season, the average first innings score was 306 but the teams fielding first achieved more victories, having won thrice in six games. Fielding first is going to be the favorite option in the next game.

Weather Report

A 20% likelihood of rainfall is predicted at Chester-le-Street with mostly cloudy skies and the temperature reaching 12 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Stanley McAlindon, Emilio Gay, Will Rhodes, Brendan Doggett.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Ben McKinney Batter Emilio Gay Batter David Bedingham Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Will Rhodes Batter Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Daniel Hogg Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have solid batting prowess this season but their bowlers need to amp up their game. Their bowling performance against Warwickshire cost them a straightforward win.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Noah Kelly, Shan Masood, William Luxton, George Hill, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira, Finlay Bean, Jonathan Tattersall, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Jack White.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter Dawid Malan Batter Jonny Bairstow (C) Wicket-keeper George Hill All-rounder William Luxton Batter Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire’s batting is quite strong at the moment and they have a balanced squad overall.

Durham vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Durham and Yorkshire are quite closely matched in the last five head-to-head games with a scoreline of 1-2.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 1

Yorkshire - 2

Draw - 2

Durham vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Durham’s Alex Lees and Ben McKinney have been quite inconsistent so far which has had an adverse impact on the team’s first wicket, evidenced by totals of 0, 46, 22 and 29 runs in the last two matches. For Yorkshire, Finlay Bean was a hindrance in the first game as he faced two early dismissals which resulted in scores of 18 and 4 runs. However, in the previous game, the openers kicked it up a notch and went on to add 55 and 45 runs to the first wicket. They are expected to keep this momentum going in the next match in order to outdo Durham’s opening partnership.

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Durham vs Yorkshire Best Batters

David Bedingham to be Durham’s Best Batter

David Bedingham took part in his first match of the season against Warwickshire where he scored a half-century in the first innings with 58 runs. He narrowly missed out on another one in the second innings as he found himself dismissed for 45. He has 103 runs in two innings and an average of 51.50 which makes him the top contender against Yorkshire.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth was not Yorkshire’s top run scorer in the last game against Worcestershire but he scored his first half-century of the season with 67 runs in the first innings. He added 37 runs to the tally in the second innings and stands as the second leading batter overall with 221 runs in four innings. With an average of 55.25 so far, he is the top pick for the next encounter as well.

Durham vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Matthew Potts to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Matthew Potts was among the top bowlers for Durham during the last game against Warwickshire as he took one wicket in the first innings and three more in the second innings. He is the team’s leading wicket-taker overall with nine wickets in four innings. Averaging at 28.88, he is the leading choice for the upcoming match.

Jack White to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Jack White picked a total of four wickets in two innings in the previous game versus Worcestershire, making him one of the top bowlers for the team. He is Yorkshire’s leading wicket-taker, having claimed nine wickets in four innings with an average of 16.33. He is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Yorkshire Durham to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Yorkshire to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch) Durham let slip an easy win against Warwickshire where they had runs on the board which gave them their second defeat of the season. Currently, they are the worst-performing team in Division One as they occupy last place. Yorkshire did not get a great start but they recuperated well with a victory in the last match. Since the latter have been more reliable so far, they are the match favorites. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





