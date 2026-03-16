Facts: Tom Westley, Essex’s skipper, is their leading run scorer in the tournament with 764 runs in 20 innings so far.

Opener Alex Lees leads Durham’s run charts with 822 runs in 20 innings thus far.

Essex lead their head-to-head tally against Durham by a 2-0 scoreline in the previous five encounters.

Essex vs Durham Chances of Winning

Essex’s batters were absolutely on the money in the previous game against Warwickshire where they kicked off the innings with a whopping 602 runs; they had three centurions as Tom Westley, Charlie Allison and Michael Pepper scored 148, 133 and 107* runs, respectively. Naturally, the bowlers had a breeze as they limited Warwickshire to 485 runs and Essex extended their lead by adding an extra 96 runs for the loss of one wicket before a shortage of time put paid to the game in a stalemate.

Durham are currently a vulnerable team and their weaknesses were exploited by Surrey in the last outing, given that the former were kept down to 153 runs. Colin Ackermann’s 51 and Alex Lees’ 34 were the only noteworthy contributions but Surrey surpassed the score with ease, adding 322 runs to the scoreboard. Durham’s batters went hammer and tongs in the second innings as they notched up 344 runs - this time they had a plethora of contributions as Emilio Gay top-scored with 99 runs and the rest of the batting lineup were quite competitive as well. All of their effort went in vain, though, since Surrey overhauled the deficit with five wickets to spare in the end.

Essex chance of winning - 58%

Durham chance of winning - 42%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Essex vs Durham Betting Tips

Essex to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Dean Elgar and Paul Walter are a formidable pair in the tournament this season and it reflects in their opening stands of 68, 10, 63, 24, 2, 19, 30, 50 and 188 runs in the last five matches. They are nearly invincible and will certainly be in a position to put on an excellent stand in the upcoming fixture.

Essex vs Durham Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford has favored those batting first this season, considering they have one victory while the remaining four games held here were drawn. The toss winners chose to bat first three times out of five, and the average first innings score of 375 is absolutely formidable.It will be the preferred option for the next match as well.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions are predicted at Chelmsford with a slight 20% chance of a downpour, and the temperature is expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Ben Allison, Eathan Bosch, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer, Kasun Rajitha, Mackenzie Jones, Khaleel Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Charlie Allison Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Noah Thain Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex are daunting with the bat and that gives them a major upper hand against Durham.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Stanley McAlindon, Emilio Gay, Will Rhodes, Brendan Doggett, Codi Yusuf, Sam Conners.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Emilio Gay Batter Will Rhodes Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Bas de Leede Bowler George Drissell Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Sam Conners Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s inconsistencies put them on the backfoot in the next game, and their batters have got their work cut out.

Essex vs Durham Head-to-Head

Essex are ahead in their head-to-head tally against Durham with two victories in the last five games while the latter have none.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Essex - 2

Durham - 0

Draw - 3

Essex vs Durham Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Durham’s opening stands have reached a standstill and it is quite evident that they are struggling to kick it up a notch. Alex Lees and Ben McKinney have set up totals of 27, 23, 26, 0, 10 and 262* runs in the previous three games. On the other hand, Essex’s Dean Elgar and Paul Walter have shown powerhitting potential with scores of 68, 10, 63, 24 and 2 runs in the last three outings, making them the favorite opening pair going forward.

Essex vs Durham First class County Ground, null Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.738 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Essex vs Durham Best Batters

Tom Westley to be Essex’s Best Batter

Tom Westley scored a century and a half-century in the previous outing against Warwickshire where he scored 148 runs in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 51 in the second. The skipper is currently the leading run scorer for the team with 764 runs in 20 innings, along with three centuries and two half-centuries. His average of 44.94 is impressive and he is expected to come out on top in the next match.

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

Alex Lees was not among the top scorers last time around, having scored 34 and 20 runs in the two innings against Surrey. However, he continues to be Durham’s leading run-getter overall with a whopping 822 runs in 20 innings and an average of 45.66. He has three tons and two 50s under his belt so far, and he is the top pick to emerge as their standout batter against Essex.

Essex vs Durham Best Bowlers

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Although Jamie Porter went wicketless in his solitary 17-over spell in the previous game against Warwickshire, his lead as Essex’s top wicket-taker remains unchallenged with 35 wickets in 17 innings, including two fifers. He also has a remarkable average of 23.17 which makes him the favorite in the upcoming game against Durham.

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine was the leading wicket-taker for Durham during the previous match versus Surrey, as predicted, where he captured a fifer in the first innings and went wicketless in the second. He has a total of 35 wickets in 18 innings, making him the team’s top bowler overall. Although there is room for improvement in his average of 27.71, he is anticipated to lead the charge in the upcoming encounter.