Facts: Essex’s Jamie Porter is the third leading bowler of the Division One with 30 wickets in 14 innings.

Hampshire’s Kyle Abbott is the second highest wicket-taker of the competition with 32 wickets in 13 innings.

Essex vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Essex made no headway whatsoever and they ended up drawing yet another game as they faced Surrey in the last encounter. The Chelmsford-based side were tasked with setting the target and they piled on 217 runs to start the game. Surrey surpassed but only just as they scored 279 runs while Essex went on to up themselves with a whopping 479 runs in the second innings with the bat - Charlie Allison and Paul Walter were both centurions with 140 and 118 runs, respectively, while Dean Elgar, Tom Westley and Noah Thain scored 64, 50 and 50 runs each. Surrey were 289/7 and Essex’s glimmer of hope was snatched away after a lack of time put a close to the match.

Hampshire, on the other hand, suffered their second defeat of the season against Sussex last time around where they batted first and got bowled out for 154. Sussex took the lead comfortably with 297 runs and Hampshire were only able to respond with an additional 165 runs. Naturally, Sussex made up their minor deficit with a whopping nine wickets in hand.

Essex chance of winning - 44%

Hampshire chance of winning - 56%

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Essex vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Hampshire to score low before first dismissal

From the beginning of the season, Hampshire have been out of form and their batting performance is not something to write home about. Their openers, particularly, have not contributed much which has left the team high and dry. Mark Stoneman and Fletcha Middleton’s scores of 0, 38, 4, 25, 20, 15, 17 and 38 runs in the last five matches have barely been of any help to the rest of their lineup. Their present form does not inspire confidence and they are on course to set up another meager opening stand in the next match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hampshire Opening Partnership to Over 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Essex Opening Partnership to Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Essex vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford is a fielding friendly track but despite that, the teams batting first have one victory this season and the remaining two matches were drawn. The average first innings score of 326 is quite high but the toss winners recognise the advantage of fielding at this venue, having elected to do so twice, which makes it the top choice for the next game as well.

Weather Report

Rain is not expected to alter the result at Chelmsford since a 10% chance is quite low, despite cloudy conditions. The temperature is predicted to touch 27 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Ben Allison, Eathan Bosch, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer, Kasun Rajitha.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Charlie Allison Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Robin Das Batter Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have had a mixture of results leading up to this game but their batters were promising in the last match.

Hampshire Player List

Ben Brown (c), Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mark Stoneman, Brett Hampton, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Toby Albert Batter Tom Prest All-rounder Brad Wheal Bowler Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown (C) Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler James Fuller Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s batters are not in a position to put up a fight against Essex and will be on the backfoot.

Essex vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Essex have a slight lead over Hampshire in their last five head-to-head games with two wins while the latter have one victory.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Essex - 2

Hampshire - 1

Draw - 2

Essex vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Hampshire’s Mark Stoneman and Fletcha Middleton have not done enough for the team’s first wicket this season and their paltry contributions have held the team back a great deal. In the last three matches, they have barely had any competent scores as they added 0, 38, 4, 25, 20 and 15 runs to the first wicket. Essex were struggling in this regard, too, as Dean Elgar and Charlie Allison opened two out of the last three games with totals of 0, 34, 5 and 8 runs. However, after Paul Walter was brought in place of the latter for the previous outing, their opening partnership improved drastically with scores of 50 and 188 runs. They are expected to put on a better performance than Hampshire’s openers in the next match.

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Essex vs Hampshire Best Batters

Paul Walter to be Essex’s Best Batter

Paul Walter was among the top batters for the team during the last outing against Surrey; after having scored 38 runs in the first innings, he went on to achieve his personal best of the season with a 118-run knock in the following innings. He now leads Essex’s run charts comfortably with 495 runs in nine innings and an average of 61.87, and remains the top choice to be their standout batter in the next game.

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Nick Gubbins’ performance in the last game versus Sussex was not very fruitful considering he scored 18 runs in the first innings and a single run in the second. Nevertheless, he is Hampshire’s leading run-getter with 404 runs in 12 innings and an average of 33.66. He is expected to come good against Essex.

Essex vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last game, Jamie Porter emerged as the top bowler for Essex with a two-wicket haul in the first innings and a fifer in the following innings. He now has a total of 30 wickets under his belt in 14 innings and an average of 22.66 which makes him the top contender for the upcoming match as well.

Kyle Abbott to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Kyle Abbott bagged a single wicket in his solitary spell against Sussex and he was not the top wicket-taker. However, he has a massive lead over the others overall with 32 wickets in 13 innings and a brilliant average of 17.59. Given how dominant he has been, he is anticipated to come out on top in the next fixture.