Facts: Tom Westley, Essex’s skipper, is the team’s top run scorer with 821 runs in 22 innings so far.

Somerset’s Jack Leach is the leading wicket-taker of the County Championship Division One with 50 wickets in 20 innings.

Essex and Somerset have a 2-2 scoreline in the previous five head-to-head encounters.

Essex vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Essex remain a painfully mediocre team in the tournament this season and they were thwarted by bad weather in the last game against Warwickshire. Three out of four days were washed out and Essex managed to score 325 runs on the one day of play. Charlie Allison top-scored with 98 runs while wicket-keeper batter Michael Pepper’s 54*, opener Dean Elgar’s 48 and Matt Critchley’s 47 were valuable contributions. Their efforts went in vain, though, as the match was ultimately drawn.

Somerset were well on their way to beating Hampshire in their previous game, having notched up a whopping 454 runs while batting first. Kasey Aldridge and Tom Abell led the onslaught as centurions considering they scored 180 and 118 runs, respectively. Craig Overton remained unbeaten on 50 and the team had a competitive total to defend. The bowlers were on the money during their defense as Jack Leach and Archie Vaughan picked nine wickets apiece across two innings, but a lack of time resulted in a deadlock between the sides.

Essex chance of winning - 41%

Somerset chance of winning - 59%

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Essex vs Somerset Betting Tips

Essex to score over 27.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Dean Elgar and Paul Walter, Essex’s mainstay openers this season, have had a rather erratic partnership so far but their scores are overwhelmingly positive. In the previous five matches, they managed to post totals of 51, 7, 68, 10, 63, 24 and 2 runs before the first dismissal. The bookmakers are confident that they will bring their A-game to the final game of the tournament and set up a big score.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Somerset Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Essex vs Somerset Toss Prediction

A total of six matches have been hosted at County Ground in Chelmsford this season where five games were drawn and the remaining fixture went in favor of the batting side. The toss winners, too, recognise the advantage of batting first, having elected to do so on four occasions so far. Further, the average stand of 368 with the first bat is rather competitive which makes it the top strategy for the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests a 20% chance of rainfall at Chelmsford with overcast conditions, and the temperature is expected to touch 17 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Ben Allison, Eathan Bosch, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer, Kasun Rajitha, Mackenzie Jones, Khaleel Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Charlie Allison Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Noah Thain Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have one win, one loss and three back-to-back draws in the last five matches. They are not in a position to challenge Somerset.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Brett Randell, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Matt Henry, Ben Green.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Tom Lammonby Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Tom Abell Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Kasey Aldridge Bowler Ben Green Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Lewis Gregory (C) Batter Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s batting and bowling are both explosive to say the least, and they are a daunting team to go up against.

Essex vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Essex and Somerset are level pegging with two wins each in the previous five head-to-head matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Essex - 2

Somerset - 2

Draw - 1

Essex vs Somerset Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Dean Elgar and Paul Walter have had their ups and downs together in Essex’s last three matches where they added 51, 7, 68 and 10 runs to the first wicket. However, they are significantly better than their counterparts at Somerset considering Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Archie Vaughan have secured totals of 21, 20, 0 and 32 runs in the previous three outings. There is certainly a disparity between the sides and the bookmakers rally behind Essex to set up a competitive stand and outdo Somerset’s first partnership.

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Essex vs Somerset Best Batters

Matt Critchley to be Essex’s Best Batter

Matt Critchley missed out on his fourth half-century of the season as he was dismissed for 47 in the previous match against Warwickshire. Although he was not their top scorer, he is their second highest run-getter overall with 811 runs in 20 innings with an average of 42.68. He remains the top choice to be their standout batter against Somerset.

Tom Abell to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Abell emerged as the second leading run scorer for Somerset during the last encounter against Hampshire where he scored a 118-run century. He has made his way to the top with a whopping 1022 runs in 23 innings, including three tons and five half-centuries. Averaging at 51.10, he is expected to come out on top against Essex.

Essex vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Jamie Porter did not get a chance to bowl in the last outing against Warwickshire but he continues to be their leading wicket-taker overall with 42 wickets in 19 innings. Moreover, he has two fifers under his belt and his remarkable average of 22.00 is the best of the team, making him the top pick for the next encounter as well.

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last match against Hampshire, Jack Leach was the top bowler for Somerset and he was tied for the position as he bagged seven wickets in the first innings and two more in the second. He is in a league of his own with a whopping 50 wickets in 20 innings, and his average of 22.76 is exceptional. He is, without a doubt, the leading contender for the next game, too.